Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 25-July 1, 2022.
JUNE 25
• THEFT - 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:30 a.m. Suspect pumped fuel and left without paying.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of NE 23rd St., 7:21 a.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of FM 1821, 9:19 a.m. Information report.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of se 16th St., 10:41 a.m. Traffic stop led to seizure of altered plate.
• FRAUD - 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:43 a.m. Vehicle purchased fraudulently at dealership.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:54 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of FM 2256, 2:03 p.m. Information report.
• PERSON WITH FIREARM - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 5:33 p.m.
• WRECK - 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:45 p.m.
• THEFT - 2000 block of FM 1195, 8:25 p.m. Female reported her debit card stolen and used fraudulently.
• WRECK - 1700 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:19 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1300 block of SE 4th Ave., 10:33 p.m. Information report following physical disturbance.
• WELFARE CHECK - 800 block of SW 27th St., 11:58 p.m. Female in crisis.
JUNE 26
• WELFARE CHECK - 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:22 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - 400 block of SW 14th St., 1:22 p.m. Male had his wallet stolen and his debit card used by another subject.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 3300 block of NE 11th St., 1:05 p.m. A garage door was damaged.
• HARASSMENT - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 3:47 p.m. A male reported online harassment.
• HARASSMENT - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:20 p.m. Male damaged merchandise after verbal altercation.
JUNE 27
• GUN SHOTS - 800 block of SE 18th St., 1:40 a.m. Shots fired in the air.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:45 a.m. Physical altercation between two females.
• THEFT - 900 block of SW 21st St., 6:35 a.m. Male stole money from another person.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2100 block of NE 2nd St., 8 a.m. Property damage reported.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 300 block of Tournament Lane, 12:03 p.m. Vehicles were issued warning tags.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:56 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1300 block of SE 11th St., 2:23 p.m. Gas meter allegedly vandalized.
• WRECK - 100 block of FM 1821, 3:08 p.m.
• WRECK - 1600 block of SE 21st St., 4:13 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 500 block of SW 23rd St., 4 p.m.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:16 p.m. Male reported vehicle was taken without consent.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of Cedar St., 4:01 p.m. Vehicle damaged after being egged.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:44 p.m. Female had head injury and couldn’t explain how it happened.
• LOST PROPERTY - 700 block of W. Hubbard St., 6:45 p.m. Wallet lost in parking lot.
JUNE 28
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of Cedar St., 10:59 a.m. Male reported vehicle damaged.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:16 p.m. Woman criminally trespassed from motel.
• INFORMATION - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 12:34 p.m. Counterfeit bill passed at business.
• THEFT - 700 block of SW 22nd St., 2:08 p.m. Male reported metal stolen.
JUNE 29
• INFORMATION - 100 block of NE 1st Ave., 1:39 p.m. Male reported grease on sidewalk.
• ASSAULT - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 3:14 p.m. Female reported being sexually harassed at work with physical contact.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 3:06 p.m. Female arrested for aggravated assault.
• THEFT - 100 block of SW 2nd St., 5:51 p.m. License plate stolen from vehicle.
• THEFT - 1400 block of SE 11th St., 4:09 p.m. Theft of property.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2200 block of NE 2nd St., 4:24 p.m. Information only.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 6:08 p.m. Vehicle red-tagged.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 1st St., 9:48 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1400 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:25 p.m. Vehicle evaded during traffic stop.
• HIT AND RUN - FM 1195 and Harvey Road, 11:06 p.m. Information report.
JUNE 30
• THREATS - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:52 a.m. Information only.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4 a.m. Male trespassed from a local business.
• THREATS - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:59 a.m. Male assaulted female.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1100 block of SE 1st St., 9:36 a.m. Vehicle vandalized.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1200 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:35 a.m. Neighbors placed criminal trespass warnings on each other.
• FRAUD - 1500 block of NW 1st Ave., 11:27 a.m. Female was victim of alleged scam.
• WRECK - 1100 block of SE 15th St., 12:01 p.m.
• WRECK - 100 block of FM 1821, 2:23 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of E. Murco Drive, 12:39 p.m. Neighbor vandalized two vehicles.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 2:43 p.m. Front door to residence damaged.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 2:29 p.m. Property damage reported.
• WARRANTS - 1500 block of SE 21st St., 4:24 p.m. Male arrested on two outstanding warrants.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of SE 4th Ave., 3:25 p.m. Offender didn’t render services after cashing a check.
• FRAUD - 3000 block of NE 10th St., 4:37 p.m. Female reported fraudulent financial transactions.
• WRECK - SE 6th Ave. and SE Martin Luther King Jr., 10 p.m.
JULY 1
• INFORMATION - 100 block of FM 1821, 2:37 a.m. Information report.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:12 a.m. Lost property was located.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 600 block of FM 1195, 10:33 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 700 block of SW 13th St., 11:46 a.m. Vehicle impeding traffic flow was towed.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:06 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - SE 1st St. and SE 14th Ave., 1:51 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 600 block of NW 5th St., 1:39 p.m. Items taken from a residence.
• INFORMATION - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 3:31 p.m. A deceased person was located.
• THEFT OF FIREARM - 1000 block of NW 4th Ave., 2:46 p.m. Firearm and ammunition stolen from residence.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of FM 1821, 5:16 p.m. Information report.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of June 23-30, 2022.
JUNE 23
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of S. Main St., 2:47 a.m. Male found to have a suspended driver’s license and no current liability coverage.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:11 a.m. Female found to have outstanding warrant.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:39 a.m. Male reported he was assaulted after an argument.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:19 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 9:31 a.m. Information received regarding possible online solicitation of a minor.
JUNE 24
• SEX OFFENSE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:30 a.m. Female reported a known male was posting information online using her name and photo.
• THEFT - 1200 block of N. Rusk St., 11:35 a.m. Female reported the license plates for her vehicle stolen from the mail and used on another vehicle that resulted in toll tag charges.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1900 block of S. Main St., 10:28 a.m. Female reported her catalytic converter stolen off her vehicle.
• THEFT - 900 block of King St., 1:08 p.m. Male reported a known person stole the title to his trailer and truck, as well as a cell phone.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:30 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public and in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:09 p.m. Found wallet was turned into police.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of S. Main St., 11:29 p.m. Methamphetamine found inside vehicle.
JUNE 25
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 2:15 a.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated and had a suspended license and no insurance.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1500 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 6:15 a.m. Male reported business burglarized.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 9:24 a.m. Female and male reported a known person missing.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:23 a.m. Male found to be highly intoxicated and had medical conditions making him a danger to himself.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of Trenton St., 6:13 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of Vine St., 5:57 p.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:50 p.m. Female turned in a found wallet.
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 6:30 p.m.
• RECKLESS DRIVING - S. Main St. and College Park Drive, 10:42 p.m. Driver arrested for expired license and no insurance.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of W. Church St., 6:52 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - Weatherford city limits, 10:03 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication and jaywalking.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - Weatherford city limits, 10:07 p.m. Male transported to a medical facility for mental health evaluation.
JUNE 26
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 11:45 a.m. Female reported an unknown person used her father’s debit card after it was stolen.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of W. 4th St., 3:23 a.m. 19-year-old male arrested for minor in consumption of alcohol.
• DOMESTIC ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:08 a.m. Male and female got into physical altercation over an iPad.
• ASSAULT - 1 Courthouse Square, 6:17 p.m. Male reportedly pushed another person and a female reportedly slapped another.
• HIT AND RUN - Interstate 20 Service Road North and Santa Fe Drive, 6:54 p.m.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 10:38 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:32 a.m. Female found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
JUNE 27
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1000 block of Jodie Drive, 10:07 p.m. Three people cited for disorderly conduct and fighting.
• HIT AND RUN - 300 block of Interstate 20, 7:45 a.m.
• THEFT - 1300 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 9:23 a.m. Male reported the toolbox cut off his truck while it was at a repair shop.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Female reported a known resident violated a protective order.
• THEFT - 100 block of College Park Drive, 11:55 a.m. Male reported the catalytic converter stolen from his vehicle.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10 a.m. Male reported a temporary tag for his business was duplicated and used on toll roads.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 300 block of Adams Drive, 11:50 a.m. Male reported his credit card used for a monthly subscription without his consent.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:41 p.m. Marijuana located inside vehicle.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:15 a.m. Male found to have threatened a family member with bodily harm.
• MISSING PERSON - 1600 block of Remington Circle, 6:45 p.m. Female reported her mother missing, but she later returned home.
• SUICIDE - Weatherford city limits, 8:36 p.m. Male with gunshot wound located and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. Columbia Dt., 10:18 p.m. Driver failed to display his driver’s license and resisted being handcuffed.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 10:15 p.m. Odor of narcotics discovered through K9 unit and parcel was obtained.
JUNE 28
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of S. Main St., 10:10 p.m. Driver arrested for traffic violation and resisting arrest.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:03 a.m. Female reported another female assaulted her.
• LOST PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:31 a.m. Female reported her front license plate removed.
• THEFT OF FIREARM - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:44 p.m. Male reported his pistol missing from his attic after an AC repair.
• WARRANT - 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:17 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant out of Johnson County.
• THEFT - 2300 block of Tin Top Road, 12 p.m. Male reported a catalytic converter stolen off his vehicle.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:07 p.m. Stolen property from burglary of a building case recovered.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 200 block of N. Denton Road, 5:15 p.m. Male reported occupants of a neighboring home committing burglary.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 5:39 p.m. Male reported his wife was experiencing a mental health crisis.
• THEFT - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:54 p.m. Male found to have outstanding felony warrant.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 200 block of N. Denton Road, 5:15 p.m. Male reported copper wiring taken from his home.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 8:25 p.m. Male driver found to be intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:20 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.
JUNE 29
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 900 block of Eureka St., 9:58 a.m. Male reported someone broke into his storage unit and took his property.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:58 a.m. Female reported her storage unit broken into.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:58 a.m. Female reported her storage unit broken into.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of N. Main St., 11:52 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:17 p.m. Male found a wallet in the roadway and turned it in to police.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:19 p.m. Call for sexual assault of a child.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - 200 block of Atwood Court, 7:59 p.m. Female determined to be a danger to herself or others and transported to a hospital.
JUNE 30
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:15 a.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.
