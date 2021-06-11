Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 5-11, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JUNE 5
• WRECK — 100 block of Park Road 71, 7:09 a.m.
• THREATS - 1400 block of Alamo St., 8:34 a.m. Subjects received threatening text messages.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2200 block of SE 9th St., 9:54 a.m. Civil issue between husband and wife.
• INFORMATION - 1400 block of SE 18th St., 10:26 a.m. Female reported scam call.
• WRECK - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:09 p.m.
• STRAYS - 2000 block of NW 3rd Ave., 11:30 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:50 p.m. Male shoplifted from business.
• FORGERY - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:55 p.m. Fake currency located at store.
• THEFT - 1400 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 3:03 p.m. Female reported her iPhone stolen.
• INFORMATION - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:43 p.m. A female reported fraudulent use of her debit card.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 1900 block of SE 21st St., 6:02 p.m. Child custody dispute.
• THREATS - 1400 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars St., 7:55 p.m. Assault call for service resulted in arrest of male for probation violation warrant.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 900 block of SW 5th Ave., 8:40 p.m. Male subject was arrested for public intoxication.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of Gorgas St., 11:36 p.m.
JUNE 6
• TRANSPORT OF PRISONER - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:46 a.m.
• WRECK - 3700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:44 a.m.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:14 a.m. Female stole vacuum from store and was apprehended by loss prevention officer.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 100 block of SE 12th Ave., 12:04 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 100 block of NW 5th Ave., 12:53 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 600 block of NW 6th St., 2:43 p.m. Door damaged at residence.
• HIT AND RUN - 4200 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:24 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 800 block of SE 3rd St., 8:04 p.m. Juvenile victim assaulted by other adult family member.
• THEFT - 700 block of SE 8th St., 10:46 p.m. Civil issue, criminal trespass warning issued.
• THEFT - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:42 p.m. A male stole property from a business.
JUNE 7
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:40 a.m. Male and female argued.
• THEFT - 1900 block of SW 4th Ave., 8:34 a.m. Diamond ring taken from complainant.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 400 block of NW 4th Ave., 10:14 a.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1200 block of NW 4th Ave., 9:43 a.m. Male allegedly assaulted female.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of SW 15th St., 10:05 a.m. Information report.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of NE 10th St., 1:57 p.m. Male was trespassed from property.
• WRECK - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:47 p.m.
• WRECK - 400 block of SW 1st St., 3:48 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 1600 block of NW 3rd Ave., 6;17 p.m. Male reported another male is harassing him.
• THREATS - 700 block of SW 17th St., 7:35 p.m. Male received threatening text messages.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 900 block of SE 8th St., 7:54 p.m. Burglary of habitation.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 500 block of SE 27th Ave., 8:13 p.m. Information only.
• ANIMAL BITE - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 7:56 p.m. Male reported he was bitten by a dog.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of NW 11th St., 9:30 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted.
• CITIZEN DISPUTE - 2100 block of SE 1st St., 9:57 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant.
• WRECK - 3900 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:37 p.m.
JUNE 8
• INFORMATION - 400 block of W. Hubbard St., 12:27 a.m. A missing juvenile was returned to his mother.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - Mineral Wells city limits, 1:06 a.m. A juvenile runaway was reported.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 800 block of SW 1st St., 2:45 a.m. Child custody issue.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 4:26 a.m. Male arrested for assault.
• BURGLARY OF STRUCTURE: 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 9:35 a.m. Back door damaged on business.
• ROBBERY - 400 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:28 a.m. Male was robbed by another male at Rails to Trails.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1600 block of SW 5th Ave., 10:45 a.m. Unresponsive male.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 600 block of SE 27th Ave., 9:05 a.m. Man and woman having a custody dispute over son.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 800 block of SW 19th St., 9:30 a.m. Male served criminal trespass warning.
• THEFT - 100 block of Travis Drive, 1:05 p.m. Catalytic converter stolen off vehicles.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1400 block of SE 16th St., 4:48 p.m. Unknown subject fled traffic stop.
• WRECK - 100 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:14 p.m.
• ASSAULT - 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 5:47 p.m. Female assaulted by significant other.
JUNE 9
• INFORMATION - 500 block of SW 17th St., 12:13 a.m. Information report regarding a suicide attempt.
• THEFT - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 4:02 a.m. Female reported vehicle burglarized.
• FRAUD - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 11:20 a.m. Elderly woman gave her personal information over the phone.
• WRECK - 400 block of SE 5th Ave., 2:02 p.m.
• ATTEMPTED SUICIDE - 500 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 11:53 p.m. Male saved by wife from attempted suicide.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:28 p.m. Debit card information used fraudulently.
JUNE 10
• ASSAULT - 1400 block of SE 21st St., 12:30 a.m. Female reported assault.
• THREATS - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 6:45 a.m. Male was arrested for assaulting a female and possession of Xanax.
• WRECK - FM 1195 and MH 379, 8:19 a.m.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of SE 22nd St., 11:45 a.m. Vehicle tagged to be towed.
• THEFT - 3900 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:32 a.m. Unknown male subject broke into yard and took a winch.
• UNATTENDED DEATH - 400 block of Brazos Drive, 10:26 a.m. Information report.
• FRAUD - 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:49 p.m. Information report.
• THEFT - 600 block of SE 28th Ave., 2:46 p.m. Male advised he believed his bicycle was stolen.
• INFORMATION - 1100 block of SE 9th St., 10:39 p.m. Theft of bicycle.
JUNE 11
• STRAYS - 500 block of Grant Road, 12:22 a.m. Owner of a dog at large was issued a citation.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 900 block of Shaw Road, 7:55 a.m. Vehicle was stolen off of property.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of Shaw Road, 9:34 a.m. Unknown subject trespassed onto property.
• WARRANTS - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 10:25 a.m. Executed juvenile probation directive to apprehend.
• INFORMATION - 1800 block of Wilson Bend Road, 11:34 a.m. Custody issues between parents of child.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of SW 12th Ave., 1:16 p.m. Items found in a ditch.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 1:33 p.m. Female reports daughter ran away.
• WRECK - 1300 block of SE 1st St., 4:58 p.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of SW 12th Ave., 6:47 p.m. Female subject arrested for public intoxication.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of SW 1st St., 7:08 p.m. Traffic stop for no registration or seat belt led to county warrant arrest.
• LOST PROPERTY - 1800 block of SE 14th Ave., 7:11 p.m. Information only - lost property.
• THEFT - 700 block of SE 23rd St., 8:49 p.m. Female was a victim of a scam.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 400 block of Van Story, 8:42 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was found.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of June 4-10, 2021.
JUNE 4
• FRAUD - 2200 block of Brandy Drive, 2:51 p.m. Male reported an unknown person deprived him of a large amount of currency online.
• THEFT - 2500 block of S. Main St., 7:59 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole his credit card.
• THEFT IN PROGRESS - 1200 block of Interstate 20, 10:34 p.m. Female arrested for theft of merchandise and county warrant.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:46 a.m. Domestic assault between a mother and daughter.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 400 block of S. Main St., 11:19 p.m. Subject arrested on active warrants.
JUNE 5
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:43 p.m. Female reported a family member took her prescriptions.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:11 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by male family member.
JUNE 6
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:34 a.m. Male reported a theft of service and monetary loss o $2,011.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:20 p.m. Male turned in a set of keys found in the 800 block of W. Park Ave.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, Driver arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• THEFT - 2400 block of S. Main St., 7:59 p.m. Manager reported a female took money from the business.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2100 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:27 p.m. Driver arrested for invalid license.
JUNE 7
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 2 a.m. Male arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 3:36 p.m. Sixteen-year-old female reported a known male sexually assaulted her.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 3:20 p.m. Fourteen-year-old male was arrested for injury to a child and continuous violence against the family.
• THREATS - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 4:06 p.m. Male reported getting threats form an unknown person on his cell phone.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 6:18 p.m. Male reported lumber from the back of his truck was stolen.
JUNE 8
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 900 block of Couts St., 9:24 a.m. Male reported someone entered his vehicle and stole a handgun.
• DRUGS - 1800 block of S. Main St., 12:49 p.m. An employee found a bag on the floor containing a drug-type substance.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:10 p.m. Female received mail notifying her of application for unemployment benefits, which she did not apply for.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 9:45 p.m. Methamphetamine, a smoking pipe and syringe were located inside a vehicle.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2400 block of S. Main St., 10:56 a.m. Female found a pistol in the grass near a business.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:30 p.m. Female reported her daughter was sexually assaulted by a known person.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 3:37 p.m. Female reported a known person assaulted her.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 700 block of Palo Pinto St., 8:42 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
JUNE 9
• DISTURBANCE - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 12:22 a.m. Three juvenile males were detained in the area of a car with its alarm going off. Marijuana was observed in the vehicle the juveniles were getting into.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 7:50 p.m. Female arrested for possession of a substance.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:41 p.m. Male and female argued.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 1200 block of Holland Lake Drive, 10:27 a.m. Female reported an employee was using the company credit card for personal use.
• THEFT - 700 block of Palo Pinto St., 1:13 p.m. Male reported an unknown female stole items.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:36 a.m. Male reported an unknown person entered his vehicle and took his iPhone and keys.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1000 block of N. Main St., 3:49 p.m. Male reported his storage unit broken into and several items taken.
• THEFT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:33 a.m. Female reported a male owed the business $946.
JUNE 10
• DISTURBANCE - 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:06 a.m. Male reported getting into a verbal fight with a female, who slapped him.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2300 block of SW Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 2:10 a.m. Driver arrested on active warrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.