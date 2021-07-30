Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 24-30, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JULY 24
• MUTUAL ASSISTANCE - 4200 block of MH 379, 7:52 a.m.
• WRECK - 100 block of Washington Ave., 12:10 p.m.
• WRECK - 2600 block of SW 5th Ave., 1:11 p.m. Citizen reported abandoned wrecked vehicle.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 2:05 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 2400 block of NE 6th St., 3:04 p.m. Female arrested for illegal narcotics.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1300 block of SE 3rd St., 9:17 p.m. Information report.
• FRAUD - 3200 block of NE 2nd St., 10:17 p.m. Information report on attempted fraud.
• DRIVING RECKLESS - 11:44 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
JULY 25
• INFORMATION - 2300 block of SE 9th St., 1:43 a.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 7:41 a.m. Male reported assault and dog bite.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:22 a.m. Window broken out at bank.
• THEFT - 500 block of SW 8th St., 12 p.m. Prescription medication stolen from a residence.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 2:33 p.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning from business.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of NE 6th Ave., 2:42 p.m. Male had tires slashed during argument with girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of Park Road, 10:22 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.
JULY 26
• THEFT - 2300 block of NE 4th Ave., 8:13 a.m. Packages stolen form front porch.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:12 p.m. Male brought pregnant girlfriend and another male as backup to confront online instigator.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 400 block of SE 5th St., 4:50 p.m. Female reported money stolen from residence.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1300 block of SE 2nd St., 9:31 p.m. Physical disturbance led to female subject being arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.
JULY 27
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2500 block of NE 3rd St., 12:49 a.m. Male assaulted female.
• THREATS - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 12:01 a.m. Male reported being threatened by another male.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:29 a.m. Vehicle evaded arrest leading to pursuit, crash.
• WRECK - 1300 block of SE 6th Ave., 10:09 a.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 300 block of SE 18th St., 12:13 p.m. Male subject found deceased inside his home.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 4100 block of NE 5th St., 1:22 p.m. Two males argued.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of SW 25th St., 11:10 a.m. Male deceased.
• HIT AND RUN - 900 block of W. Hubbard St., 2:14 p.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1300 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:32 p.m. Male feeling suicidal and wanted a ride to the hospital.
• FRAUD - 300 block of SW 18th St., 8:52 p.m. Female reported she was scammed out of money.
• LOST PROPERTY - 1400 block of SW 13th Ave., 9:03 p.m. Male reported his firearm missing.
JULY 28
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1600 block of SE Park Road, 12:11 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of Morningside Drive, 7:57 a.m. Female reported her mailbox destroyed.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:18 a.m. A female was found deceased.
• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:23 a.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 900 block of Wright St., 8:34 a.m. Male arrested for violation of protection order.
• FRAUD - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 9:08 a.m. Male used another person’s check to pay for items fraudulently.
• WRECK - 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:22 a.m.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:30 a.m.
• HARASSMENT - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 10:44 a.m. A female reported begin harassed by a former family member.
• HARASSMENT - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 1:33 p.m. Male subject reported air compressor stolen.
• THEFT - 2500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:46 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1400 block of SE 14th St., 7:30 p.m. Information only.
JULY 29
• WELFARE CHECK - 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:39 a.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrants.
• HANG-UP - 500 block of SW 13th Ave., 7:51 a.m. Male subject arrested for outstanding warrant.
• FRAUD - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 10:06 a.m. Forged check cashed at business in town.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - 900 block of SW 25th St., 10:03 a.m. Juvenile female made outcry.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:26 a.m. Information referencing suspected criminal activity.
• HIT AND RUN - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:26 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 600 block of Holiday hills Drive, 4:03 pm. Damaged property reported at residence.
• WRECK - 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:03 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 600 block of SE 28th Ave., 5:26 p.m. Owner’s vehicle passenger side window was damaged.
• THEFT - 600 block of SE 28th Ave., 8:43 p.m. License plate stolen from residence.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 9:10 p.m. Juvenile runaway found.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of Sam Houston Road, 10:36 p.m.
JULY 30
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:10 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of passenger.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 4:42 a.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:43 a.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of Long Drive, 12:28 p.m. Male caught stealing property from a residence he did not have permission to be at.
• THEFT - 3200 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 2:41 p.m. Male had four dogs taken from his residence.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 23-30, 2021.
JULY 23
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 6:51 p.m. Male observed sitting on property drinking an alcohol beverage.
JULY 24
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 2:23 a.m. Male determined to be driving while intoxicated.
• WARRANT - 600 block of S. Main St., 2:45 a.m. Female arrested for active warrant, found to be in possession of controlled substance.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1800 block of Lone Oak Road, 7:35 a.m. Female reported a wallet stolen from a vehicle containing credit cards that had been used.
• UNAUTHORIZED MOTOR VEHICLE USE - 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:03 a.m. Male later located his vehicle parked down the roadway from where he initially parked it.
• UNAUTHORIZED MOTOR VEHICLE USE - 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:38 a.m. Male reported his Dodge Ram stolen.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 9:51 a.m. Male reported being assaulted by his brother.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 4:56 p.m. Male reported his ex-girlfriend assaulted him.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of E. Oak St., 1:31 a.m. Female reported someone cut the tire valve stems on her vehicle.
• DRUG POSSESSION - 700 block of N. Walnut St., 11:31 p.m. Male confessed to having methamphetamine and pipe in his pocket.
• WELFARE CHECK - 200 block of W. Bridge St., 12:50 p.m. A female was found deceased in her residence.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 1:07 a.m. Female reported her neighbors arguing.
JULY 25
• WARRANT - Weatherford city limits, 12:45 a.m. Male driver found to have outstanding warrant.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - Franklin Ave. and W. 6th St., 4:41 a.m. Female transported to medical facility for mental evaluation.
• WARRANT - 200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:46 a.m. Male arrested on out of county warrant.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:24 a.m. Male reported his motorcycle damaged.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:36 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by a female.
• UNAUTHORIZED MOTOR VEHICLE USE - 700 block of N. Main St., 2:11 p.m. Complainant reported their Ford Flex stolen by a known female, who was located and arrested.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:49 a.m. Male reported a juvenile female made an outcry of sexual assault.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:18 p.m. Female reported carpet and blinds stolen from her house.
• VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER - Weatherford city limits, 7:31 p.m. Female reported being contacted by known male via cell phone.
• ASSAULT - 1000 block of Franklin St., 8:41 p.m. Female reported being punched in the face by a known female.
JULY 26
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:02 a.m. Driver cited for open container, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• THEFT - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1:24 a.m. Male reported leaving his cell phone on top of a gas pump, and tracked it to a residence in Brownwood.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 4:30 a.m. Male reported asleep in his vehicle, found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• SEX OFFENDER REQUIREMENT - Weatherford city limits, 5:28 p.m. Police made aware that a registered sex offender may not be complying with requirements.
JULY 27
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Atwood Court, 11:47 a.m. Male observed multiple area of damaged property.
• FRAUD - 100 block of Saddle Ridge Trail, 4:28 p.m. Female reported being notified that someone had filed unemployment in her name.
• WARRANT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:34 p.m. Female arrested in connection with a child abduction/kidnapping case out of Illinois.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 8:48 p.m. Male arrested on charges of public intoxication.
• EVADING ARREST - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:10 a.m. Male attempted to flee after traffic stop, and was arrested for evading arrest/detention in a vehicle.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Old Dicey Road, 12:27 p.m. A deceased person was found inside a residence.
JULY 28
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:30 a.m. Female reported she was pushed by her ex-boyfriend/roommate.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 300 block of Dennis Road, 1:30 p.m. Large tarp bag contained other large tarp bags was found.
• THEFT - 400 block of Emerald Drive, 4:10 p.m. Female reported someone sole her bike off its rack on her vehicle.
• FRAUD - 300 block of S. Main St., 1 p.m. Caller reported receiving a counterfeit check.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 300 block of E. Oak St., 4:25 p.m. A radio was found and determined to belong to WISD.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of N. Main St., 6:09 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of THC oil.
• THEFT - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:58 p.m. Male reported a group of unknown males took alcoholic beverages from the business without paying.
• WARRANT - 400 block of E. Akard St., 10:30 p.m. Driver found to have several outstanding warrants and arrested.
JULY 29
• WARRANT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:45 a.m. Male arrested for warrant out of Hood County.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 5 a.m. Female reported a smashed brick and chip in the window of a business where the brick had been thrown.
• DRUG POSSESSION - 1700 block of S. Main St., 4:28 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 6:32 a.m. Complainant in Austin reported someone defrauded him of $53,000 from a bank in Weatherford.
• VIOLATION - Weatherford city limits, 1:40 p.m. Male with protective order found to have contacted three females off the protective order.
• THEFT - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:05 a.m. Female reported a track loader went missing from a business.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 11:49 a.m. Female reported being hit and dragged during an altercation with a relative.
• WARRANT - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:40 a.m. Male arrested on three active felony warrants.
• ASSAULT - 1100 block of Crown Valley Drive, 12:24 p.m. Male reported assault by another male.
• FORGERY - 2000 block of E. Randol Mill Road, 5:22 p.m. Business reported a male forged a check, which was returned.
• INJURY TO A CHILD - Weatherford city limits, 3:58 p.m. Investigation ongoing into possible charges for injury to a child.
• WARRANT - 200 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:25 p.m. Male found to have active warrant and arrested.
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 100 block of College Ave., 1:23 a.m. Male determined to be operating his vehicle while intoxicated.
