Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 29-Aug. 5, 2022.
JULY 29
• WELFARE CHECK - 900 block of SW 17th St., 5:09 a.m. Female reported assault.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1400 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 8:27 a.m. Female reported property damage.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2000 block of SW 5th Ave., 9:29 a.m. Two vehicles burglarized at residence.
• INFORMATION - 1800 block of SW 9th Ave., 9:45 a.m. Male reported theft of property.
• WRECK - 100 block of FM 1821, 11:41 a.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:55 a.m. Male arrested for criminally trespassing at business.
• THEFT - 1700 block of Airport Road, 1:55 p.m. Gasoline stolen from vehicle.
• THEFT - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:03 p.m. Male reported property theft.
• ASSAULT - 400 block of Sam Houston Ave., 4:57 p.m. Male placed under arrest for assault causes bodily injury family violence.
JULY 30
• FOUND PROPERTY - 3000 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:36 a.m. Found property at Lions Park.
• HARASSMENT - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 10:14 a.m. Male reports harassment.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:58 a.m. Male stole clothing and returned them for payment return.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 300 block of NW 3rd St., 2:18 p.m. Vehicle burglarized and stolen check from vehicle forged.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:02 p.m. Female reported disorderly conduct in business.
• THREATS - 2000 block of FM 1195, 3:10 p.m. Female reports harassment.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1200 block of SE 12th St., 5:45 p.m. Mailboxes struck by unknown vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:57 p.m. Three vehicle gas tanks punctured by screwdriver while trying to steal gas.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 200 block of SW 11th St., 7:54 p.m. Male reports his ex violating custody agreement.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:44 p.m. Agency assist.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1300 block of SE 6th Ave., 6:53 p.m. Unlawful electronic transmission of intimate material.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:25 p.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of SE 15th St., 10:21 p.m. Game camera found attached to pavilion area of park.
JULY 31
• THREATS - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:58 p.m. Information report.
AUG. 1
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of SE 15th St., 9:42 a.m. Male arrested on multiple warrants.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of MH 379, 2:32 p.m.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - NE 2nd St. and Sam Houston Ave., 4 p.m. Information report.
• FOLLOW-UP - 800 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:05 p.m. Assault family violence.
• WARRANTS - 600 block of SE 1st St., 7:38 p.m. Male with multiple warrants evaded on foot.
• CITIZEN DISPUTE - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:45 p.m. Owner asked to have people removed from room for non-payment.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of SE 3rd St., 9:02 p.m. Information only.
• DISORDERLY CONUCT - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 11:52 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 8:20 p.m. Male destroyed a phone, tablet and door at residence.
AUG. 2
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2100 block of NE 2nd St., 1:01 a.m. Male broke two doors and damaged a TV.
• CITIZEN ASSIST - 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 1:21 a.m. Elderly female’s air conditioner went out in her residence.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2900 block of N. Oak Ave., 4 a.m. Male found sleeping under park pavilion.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 1100 block of NE 23rd St., 7:29 a.m. Vehicle red-tagged.
• WRECK - FM 1195 and MH 379, 8:49 a.m.
• THEFT - 1800 block of NW 4th Ave., 9 a.m. Theft of log splitter.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 4000 block of NE 4th St., 9:58 a.m. Vehicle red-tagged.
• FRAUD - 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:38 p.m. Female reported attempt to fraudulently debit her bank account.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of SW 13th St., 3:11 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrants.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1200 block of SW 14th St., 3:56 p.m. Female locked out of her residence.
AUG. 3
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:25 a.m. Police vehicle collided with another.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:50 a.m. Individuals refused to leave a motel room.
• THEFT - 1000 block of Barker Road, 11:14 a.m. Phone stolen.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:45 p.m. Female alleged her nephew stole her debit card.
• THEFT - 1400 block of SE 1st St., 12:12 p.m. Catalytic converter stolen.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 600 block of SW 21st St., 1:08 p.m. Unknown subject entered residence and stole refrigerator.
• WRECK - 1100 block of SE 6th Ave., 3:13 p.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:15 p.m. Juvenile under the influence was located.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of Grimes Road, 5:12 p.m. Male violated bond order.
• WRECK - 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:59 p.m.
AUG. 4
• INFORMATION - 2300 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:26 a.m. Agency assist.
• THEFT - 1500 block of SW 10th Ave., 3:52 a.m. Puppies taken from fenced yard.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 4000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:39 a.m. Vehicle towed.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 900 block of Holiday Hills Drive, 12:04 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 1:21 p.m.
• FOLLOW-UP - 600 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:04 p.m. Business reported damaged air-conditioning unit.
• THREATS - 1900 block of SE 21st St., 8:33 p.m. Male made threats through text message.
• WRECK - 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 11:51 p.m.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 30-Aug. 4, 2022.
JULY 30
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:27 p.m. Complainant reported theft and efforts made to obtain video footage.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of E. Church St., 9:31 p.m. Male found to have invalid license and no insurance.
• WARRANT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:48 p.m. Male turned himself in for out of county warrant.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:33 p.m. Female determined to be intoxicated in public.
JULY 31
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 2500 block of S. Main St., 10:50 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated after wreck.
• THREATS - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:25 p.m. Female reported he ex-boyfriend had been harassing her.
• THEFT - 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 4:09 a.m. Male reported some stole his daughter’s vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of Palo Pinto St., 10:15 p.m. Female found to be in possession of marijuana.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of N. Main St., 1:50 a.m. Male found to have warrant.
AUG. 1
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1500 block of S. Main St., 9:28 a.m. Male found to be acting odd and walking in circles, and was arrested for public intoxication.
• WRECK - 900 block of S. Main St.m 7:32 a.m. Female found to be in possession of marijuana.
• FRAUD - 1500 block of Stetson Drive, 5 p.m. Female reported her teenaged son used her identifying information for financial gain.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of College Park Drive, 8:40 p.m. Female reported a known male discharged a firearm in her garage and contacted her after being told to stop.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 9:35 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant.
• RUNAWAY - Weatherford city limits, 10:53 p.m. Male reported his son ran away from home.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2600 E. Bankhead Highway, 10:50 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated at a truck stop and refused to provide his name or date of birth.
• WRECK - 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 7:07 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated.
AUG. 2
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 1:49 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.
• WRECK - 2000 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:48 a.m. Motorcyclist left the roadway and struck a guardrail, and was transported to the hospital with injury.
• SCAM - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:27 p.m. Male reported a phone call from what he believed was an immigration officer seeking gift cards from Walmart.
• WRECK - 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:23 a.m. Female driver found to have two warrants.
• THEFT - 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:16 p.m. Male reported someone cut the lock on his storage unit and stole property.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:22 p.m. Male reported someone stole items from his apartment and his place of business, including credit cards later fraudulently used.
• ASSAULT - 1700 block of S. Main St., 2 p.m. Male arrested for assault.
• WRECK - 100 block of Bridge St., 2:10 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2000 block of S. Main St., 3:15 p.m. Female reported business signs vandalized.
• LOST PROPERTY - Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. Female reported the license plate off her trailer missing.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 6:48 p.m. Female found deceased.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:28 p.m. Female reported a male family member drove a car through her garage door.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7 p.m. Female reported to be intoxicated with three children.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 8:17 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 10:23 p.m. Two males found to have warrants.
• THREAT - Weatherford city limits, 10:22 p.m. Noise complaint with weapons involved reported.
AUG. 3
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11 a.m. Male reported someone damaged his property fence.
• BOND VIOLATION - 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 1:39 p.m. Call for domestic dispute led to one party’s arrest for violating a protective order.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:03 a.m. Female reported someone stole her RV.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 1200 block of Kerrville Lane, 4:09 p.m Female reported someone used her husband’s credit card multiple times.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:06 p.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend threatened to release visual material.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of Bethel Road, 9:48 p.m. Driver found to not have current insurance and passenger cited for open container.
• WARRANT - 400 block of S. Main St., 10:21 p.m. Male found to have active warrants.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:08 p.m. Female determined to have assaulted male.
• WARRANT - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:39 p.m. Female to have active warrants.
AUG. 4
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1:40 a.m. 17-year-old male found to be in possession of possible illegal substance.
• TRAFFIC STOP - N. Elm St. and Front St., 2:30 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of a pipe contained traces of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.