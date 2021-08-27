Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 21-27, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
AUG. 21
• HANG-UP - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 6:50 a.m. Police arrest man for family violence and out-of-state warrant after he answered door with meth pipe in his hand.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 500 block of NW 4th Ave., 12 p.m. Vehicle burglarized.
• THEFT - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:24 p.m. Female reported items stolen from her storage building.
• FRAUD - 3300 block of NE 11th St., 2:55 p.m. Male reported he was scammed into purchasing gift cards.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:38 p.m. Urn found on ground outside of storage buildings.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 2:29 p.m. Mother interferes with father’s custodial rights.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 6:44 p.m. Information report.
• MUTUAL ASSISTANCE - 1100 block of SE 14th St., 7:36 p.m. Information report - deceased person.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Tournament lane, 9:55 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of two male subjects for outstanding warrants.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 9:16 p.m. Female reported husband broke window to her residence.
AUG. 22
• THREATS - 100 block of SE 19th St., 1:26 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2400 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:28 a.m. Laptop stolen from disabled vehicle.
• HIT AND RUN - 700 block of SE 1st St., 11:34 a.m.
• THREATS - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:01 a.m. Man violates emergency protective order.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:26 p.m. Female apprehended shoplifter.
• HARASSMENT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 5:51 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrants.
• ANIMAL BITE - 600 block of Harvey Road, 10:28 p.m. Information report.
AUG. 23
• WRECK - 700 block of SE 1st St., 1:09 a.m. Female fled scene of a vehicle crash with a child.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2000 block of SE 13th Ave., 4:45 a.m. Female arrested for outstanding warrant.
• WRECK - 100 block of FM 1821, 7:53 a.m.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 900 block of S. Oak Ave., 10:54 a.m. Abandoned/disabled vehicle on shoulder of roadway.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1400 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars, 11:42 a.m. Female reported vehicle burglarized and wallet missing.
• WRECK - 1500 block of SE 1st St., 12:15 p.m.
• WRECK - 400 block of SE 15th St., 1:28 p.m.
• THEFT - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 2:38 p.m. Female had jewelry stolen by roommate.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 700 block of SE 12th St., 4:34 p.m. Male broke out window on vehicle during incident and female reported PS4 stolen.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of FM 1195, 9:06 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrants.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of SE 6th Ave., 9:25 p.m. Traffic stop led driver being arrested for outstanding Parker County warrant.
AUG. 24
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of SE 19th St., 8:30 a.m. Female reported damage to vacant apartment.
• THEFT - 200 block of Van Story St., 9:47 a.m. Complainant reported fence was cut and unknown person(s) stole parts off parked vehicle on property.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:33 p.m. Traffic stop led to an arrest for possession of illegal narcotics.
• HARASSMENT - 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 3:04 p.m. Male reported he received threats via Facebook messenger.
• THEFT - 500 block of Beetham Road, 3:46 p.m. Female reports stolen property.
• WRECK - SE 16th St. and SE 6th Ave., 5:17 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:41 p.m. Male reports custody dispute.
• CITIZEN DISPUTE - 300 block of Hamilton Road,d 6:18 p.m. Man’s truck bed found dented after someone punched it.
• THREATS - 2200 block E. Hubbard St., 8:45 p.m. Male is criminally trespassed from property after assaulting two other males.
AUG. 25
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 11:57 a.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:10 p.m. Business reports two females shoplifting.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:09 p.m. Property left behind in ambulance.
• FRAUD - 500 block of NW 8th St., 4:42 p.m. Debit card was stolen.
• WELFARE CHECK - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 5:48 p.m. Male arrested for obstruction of a roadway.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of SE 18th St., 9:05 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 300 block of SW 15th St., 10:02 p.m. Male left the scene of an accident.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 200 block of NE 27th Ave., 9:15 p.m. Male trespassed into kitchen of restaurant.
• WRECK - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:24 p.m.
AUG. 26
• FRAUD - 2100 block of SE 10th St., 2:13 p.m. Female gave her debit card and social security number to a male who told her via phone he was from the social security administration office.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:40 p.m. Abandoned property found in the jail property room.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 3:59 p.m. Female trespassed from apartment complex.
• DRIVING RECKLESS - 2300 block of Jacob St., 9:13 p.m. Female driver arrested for DWI w/ child.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - 600 block of SW 15th Ave., 11:05 p.m. Female reports assault.
AUG. 27
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1000 block of SW 1st St., 8:54 a.m. Lawn equipment stolen from storage building.
• THEFT - 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 10:09 a.m. Female reported mail stolen from her property.
• WRECK - 1900 block of SE 1st St., 1:25 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 1:29 p.m. Male related an unknown person hacked his phone and changed its settings.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 1:03 p.m. Male violates protective order.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:50 p.m.
• CITIZEN DISPUTE - 2200 block of NE 2nd St., 5:07 p.m. Female subject assaulted male by throwing water on him.
• FOLLOW-UP - 600 block of FM 1821, 6;37 p.m. Juvenile runaways located at department store and returned to parents.
• HIT AND RUN - 2500 block of SW 5th Ave., 7:47 p.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2200 block of NE 2nd St., 11:55 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 20-27, 2021.
AUG. 20
• HARASSMENT - Weatherford city limits, 11 p.m. Female reported an unknown male threatened her on social media.
• STOLEN VEHICLE - 2200 block of Old Dennis Road, 12:55 p.m. Driver arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 100 block of Dennis Road, 12:52 p.m. Driver involved in minor accident exhibited signs of intoxication.
• FRAUD - 2500 block of Old Buck Road, 11:40 a.m. Male reported a known suspect is using his identification to obtain credit cards.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 7:28 p.m. Male reported another male body clammed him to the ground and punched him.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:53 p.m. Multiple individuals reported fighting. One male was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, and two males were arrested for disorderly conduct.
• POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - 500 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:04 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a citation.
• HIT AND RUN - Roo Road and S. Main St., 4:17 p.m. A male pedestrian sustained minor injuries after being hit by a car.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - Weatherford city limits, 7:13 a.m. Female reported a known male came onto her property without her consent.
AUG. 21
• HARASSMENT - 1600 block of Ric Williamson Memorial Way, 8:40 a.m. Female reported a known male contacted her and threatened her.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - Weatherford city limits, 6:57 p.m. Male determined to be in mental crisis and transported to a hospital.
• MARIJUANA POSSESSION - 100 block of Mimosa St., 4:09 p.m. Marijuana plants located growing in flower pots.
• LOST PROPERTY - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:09 p.m. Male reported a rear license plate of a flatbed trailer he was hauling was missing.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:29 p.m. Female received text messaged from an unknown number threatening her.
• CRIMINAL INTELLIGENCE - 500 block of N. Brazos St., 10 p.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend was taking items from the residence.
AUG. 22
• MARIJUANA POSSESSION - 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:56 a.m. Male found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana, currency and drug paraphernalia related to the sell and delivery of narcotics.
• WARRANTS - 1700 block of S. Main St., 8 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant.
• LEAVING THE SCENE - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 7:40 p.m. Male reported a trailer backed into the front of his truck and left without exchanging information.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 12:30 a.m. Female found to have assaulted male family member.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Mimosa St., 11:06 a.m. Male damaged the front door of a female’s residence.
• THEFT OF PROPERTY - 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 2:42 p.m. Male reported two males entered a business and stole two generators and two dollies.
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 2100 block of Caroline Drive, 9 p.m. Caller reported a driver was yelling and screaming at another vehicle in the area. The driver was located and arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• FRAUD - 100 block of Mockingbird Lane, 3 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect used his personal identification to obtain a payday loan.
AUG. 23
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:55 p.m. Two females involved in physical altercation.
• FRAUD - 900 block of S. Main St., 5:20 p.m. Female reported an unknown person threw a drink on her and punched her numerous times.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 3:49 p.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:34 a.m. Male located a toddler by the roadway alone. The child’s parents were located and the child was returned home.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:23 p.m Female received unwanted text messages and hone calls from a known suspect who threatened her.
• THEFT - 3600 block of Foothills Drive, 12:11 p.m. Female reported a truck was stolen from her residence.
• THEFT - 2200 block of Summer Brook Drive, 10:20 a.m. Female reported a known male stole various items from her house.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 2:01 p.m. Employee reported a known person purchased an item on an agreement, but did not follow the agreement guidelines.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:34 p.m. Male reported a known person grabbed his arm in an offensive way during an argument.
AUG. 24
• VIOLATION - Weatherford city limits, 12:50 p.m. Female reported a male had been sending harassing messages and violating his bond conditions.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 300 block of Hobson St., 5:51 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 10:09 p.m. Male reported a fight with an unknown subject inside a vehicle. The subject sped off as the male was getting out of the vehicle, dragging him down the road.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9 a.m. Male reported someone stole fishing equipment from his docked boat.
• MARIJUANA POSSESSION - 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:47 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of Adams Drive, 10:18 a.m. Female reported a window in her storefront was damaged by a rock.
• FRAUD - 200 block of E. Spring St., 5:56 p.m. Female reported her wallet and its contents stolen.
• ASSAULT - 200 block of S. Line St., 7:17 p.m. Male stated he was assaulted by a known male.
AUG. 25
• MARIJUANA POSSESSION - 1800 block of S. Main St., 9:14 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana.
• THEFT - 100 block of W. 7th St., 6:33 p.m. Male reported a known suspect came onto his property and stole a weed eater.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1800 block of S. Main St., 10:13 p.m. Female reported to have jumped in the bed of a pickup and busted out a rear window.
AUG. 26
• RUNAWAY - 1500 block of Oak Tree Circle, 3:11 a.m. Female reported her teenaged daughter and friend had run away during the night.
• INDECENCY W/ A CHILD - 1000 block of S. Main St., 10:36 a.m. Male juvenile reported several people were threatening to beat him up and accusing him of inappropriately touching a female juvenile.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 6:38 p.m. Police were dispatched to a deceased person call in city limits.
• THEFT - 500 block of W. Russell St., 7:17 p.m. Female reported her purse and its contents stolen from her unlocked Jeep.
• THEFT - 1000 block of Charles St., 7:38 p.m. Female reported her purse stolen out of her vehicle.
• FRAUD - 500 block of W. Russell St., 8:05 p.m. Female reported her purse taken from her vehicle.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of N. Main St., 8:16 p.m. Complainant reported sounds of fighting and arguing. No offense was determined.
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 400 block of Interstate 20, 9:47 p.m. Female determined to have struck another vehicle and fled the scene.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 10:24 a.m. Female reported an argument with her son and hitting him in the mouth. The male then reportedly busted a windshield with his hand.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of S. Main St., 10:39 a.m. Male reported someone created a social media account with his name and picture.
• THEFT - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 12:40 p.m. Business owner reported someone used the company’s information to purchase 150 gallons of diesel gasoline.
• BOND VIOLATION - 100 block of Pine St., 7:50 p.m. Female reported a male attempted to contact her in violation of her protection order.
• THEFT - 200 block of Waverly Court, 3:09 p.m. Male reported an unknown person broke into his truck and took golf accessories and hunting equipment.
AUG. 27
• MARIJUANA POSSESSION - 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 1:44 a.m. Marijuana was located inside a vehicle and seized.
• DRUG POSSESSION - 2500 block of S. Main St., 2:59 a.m. Two males found in possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.