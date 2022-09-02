Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2022.
AUG. 27
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 1st St., 11:03 a.m.
• WRECK - 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:30 p.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 600 block of FM 1821, 7:42 p.m. Information only.
• RUNAWAY - 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 8:07 p.m. Juvenile runaway located.
AUG. 28
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:41 a.m. Female arrested for city warrant.
• THREATS - 1100 block of SW 12th St., 10:20 a.m. Male assaulted girlfriend.
• WANTED PERSON - 1800 block of SW 8th Ave., 1:17 p.m. Male arrested for multiple warrants, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
• HIT AND RUN - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:33 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - SW 9th Ave. and SW 17th St., 8:12 p.m. Male reported property damage.
AUG. 29
• WELFARE CHECK - 900 block of SW 25th St., 12:26 a.m. Female reported property damage.
• DRIVING RECKLESS - 600 block of SW 4th Ave., 1:48 a.m. Female reported harassment and trespass.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2400 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:17 a.m. Backpack was turned in to police.
• THEFT - 300 block of NW 3rd St., 9:58 a.m. Unknown person stole cash and firearm from residence.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of SE 6th Ave., 1:26 p.m. Female reported assault.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 2:10 p.m. Female reported criminal mischief and her license plate stolen.
• HARASSMENT - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:30 p.m. Male sent unwanted intimate visual material.
• THEFT - 400 block of SE 17th St., 1:51 p.m. Male reports theft.
• WRECK - 2400 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:40 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:44 p.m. Male trespassed from business.
• SHOPLIFTING - 1500 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:05 p.m. Male stole cartridge from store.
• HARASSMENT - 1700 block of NW 4th Ave., 9:15 p.m. Female reported harassment.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1400 block of SE 8th St., 9:37 p.m. Information only.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:32 p.m. Female reported daughter ran away.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of SE 14th Ave., 11 p.m. Information only.
AUG. 30
• PARKING PROBLEM - 600 block of Kingwood Drive, 1:22 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 800 block of SW 27th St., 3:02 p.m. Male trespassed into residence and assaulted ex-girlfriend.
• WRECK - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:21 p.m.
AUG. 31
• WANTED PERSON - 1300 block of SE 1st St., 2:40 p.m. Female arrested for resisting arrest and two outstanding warrants.
• HARASSMENT - 1300 block of SE 6th Ave., 10:21 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of NW 4th St., 9:16 p.m. Male assaulted girlfriend.
SEPT. 1
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1500 block of SE 2nd Ave., 3:38 p.m. Male reported juvenile female left without permission.
• CITIZEN ASSIST - 700 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:51 p.m. Information only - lost property.
• INFORMATION - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 8:28 p.m.
SEPT. 2
• INFORMATION - Report on two females arguing.
• INFORMATION - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 7:03 a.m. Female reports theft.
• WRECK - 500 block of SW 25th St., 8:40 a.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 20 block of Lynn Lane, 12:17 p.m. License plate stolen from vehicle.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - 1200 block of SE 14th St., 12:35 p.m. Female reports unauthorized use of debit card.
• WRECK - 800 block of SE 25th Ave., 2:10 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:54 p.m. Female reported violation of protective order.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1300 block of SE 12th St., 3:21 p.m. Warrant arrest.
• FRAUD - 1000 block of SW 12th St., 3:41 p.m. Information report.
• STRAYS - 900 block of SW 17th St., 7:12 p.m. An animal at large was reported.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1900 block of SE 11th St., 11:29 p.m. Information only.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 25-xx, 2022.
AUG. 25
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12 p.m. Teenaged female reportedly assaulted teenaged male.
AUG. 26
• DRUGS - 100 block of Meadowview Drive, 9:10 a.m. School administrators were given a plastic baggie containing gummy bears, which were pending lab tests.
• THEFT - 2500 block of Old Buck Drive, 9:10 a.m. Female reported a package she ordered was missing from her residence.
• FRAUD - 2500 block of Weatherford Heights Drive, 10:10 a.m. Female reported an unknown person used her information to obtain a credit card.
• FRAUD - 100 block of Yorkshire Court, 12:05 p.m. Female reported her husband was the victim of identity theft.
• ATTEMPTED SUICIE - Weatherford city limits, 12:21 p.m. Male reported a known female swallowed pills.
• WARRANT - 1100 block of Interstate 20 Service Road, 4:10 p.m. Driver found to have active warrants.
• FRAUD - 2200 block of Vanderbilt Drive, 6:03 p.m. Female reported an unknown person withdrew money from her bank account.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 8:47 p.m. Spoon containing methamphetamine residue and a bottle of synthetic urine located inside vehicle.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Palo Pinto St., 8:13 p.m.Drug paraphernalia, marijuana and methamphetamine found inside vehicle.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:14 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by known family member.
AUG. 27
• THEFT - NW Ric Williamson and Old Mineral Wells Highway, 12:26 a.m. Driver taken into custody after stolen WPD trailer discovered.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Hogle St., 11:10 p.m. Female located a damaged cell phone.
• EVADING ARREST - Fort Worth Highway and Santa Fe Drive, 3:23 a.m. Juvenile male detained after attempting to evade in vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of Jameson St., 2:11 p.m. Male reported someone attempted to break into his residence by damaging a sliding glass door.
• INDECENT ASSAULT - 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:07 p.m. Female reported being inappropriately touched by a known male.
• THEFT - 1100 block of W. Park St., 7:40 p.m. Male reported an unknown male failed to return his car.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2000 block of Bethel Road, 11:43 p.m. Man under bridge reported to be screaming and kicking at cars, and was arrested for public intoxication.
• THEFT - 1500 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 11:30 a.m. Male arrested for criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
AUG. 28
• WRECK - 1000 block of S. Main St., 3:10 a.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• INFORMATION - 2200 block of E. Lake Drive, 10:38 a.m. Male found deceased after canoe capsized.
• BURGLARY - 500 block of W. Oak St., 2:34 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant.
• WRECK - S. Lamar St. and Palo Pinto St., 4:01 p.m. Male ran a red light and struck a car, according to witnesses, and was determined by police to be intoxicated.
• LOST PROPERTY - 1700 block of S. Main St., 12:07 a.m. Female lost her engagement ring.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of N. Brazos St., 10:31 p.m. Male on bicycle was found to have outstanding warrants.
AUG. 29
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 11:30 a.m. Male reported a known person took his vehicle without permission.
• HARASSMENT - 1000 block of S. Main St., 9:43 a.m. Female reported a known male juvenile threatened to assault her.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12:37 p.m. Male found to have outstanding warrant.
• DISTURBANCE - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 8:30 a.m. A 15-year-old male resisted officers during a search and was arrested.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of S. Alamo St., 1:30 p.m. Male reported someone damaged the fire of his mother’s vehicle.
• HARASSMENT - 300 block of Harmon St., 2:10 p.m. Female reported a known person was harassing her.
• THEFT - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:45 p.m. Female reported a large amount of fuel stolen from a business.
• ASSAULT - 200 block of Atwood Court, 6:10 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by a male juvenile relative.
AUG. 30
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:17 a.m. Male found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• THEFT - 700 block of Adams Drive, 7:12 a.m. Male reported someone stole a truck, trailer and skid steer from the parking lot.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:29 p.m.
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 10:30 p.m. Male juvenile arrested for terroristic threats through social media.
AUG. 31
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12:53 a.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of NW Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 12:41 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.
