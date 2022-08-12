Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 6-12, 2022.
AUG. 6
• LOST PROPERTY - 800 block of Beetham Road, 10:28 a.m. Male reported losing property.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 500 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 12:55 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 200 block of SW 1st St., 1:11 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 300 block of SE 20th St., 4:15 p.m. Information report.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 600 block of NE 7th St., 4:09 p.m. Female reported issues between her and her boyfriend.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 700 block of SW 17th St., 5:21 p.m. Male assaulted female.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of SW 3rd Ave., 5:55 p.m. Male found wife deceased.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 8:50 p.m.
AUG. 7
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 700 block of SW 17th St., 1:09 a.m. Verbal disturbance information report.
• THREATS - 1500 block of SW 5th Ave., 5:21 a.m. Internet altercation about movie turned into physical altercation.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 9:29 a.m.
• WANTED PERSON - SW 22nd St. and SW 8th ave., 10:19 a.m. Male with outstanding warrant evaded arrest in vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of N. Oak Ave., 3:06 p.m. Unknown person damaged windows to local business.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:39 p.m. Male found backpack in parking lot.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and Industrial Parkway, 6:07 p.m.
• ANIMAL BITE - 500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 6:11 p.m. Female reported her daughter was bitten by a kitten.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:32 p.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.
AUG. 8
• HARASSMENT - Mineral Wells city limits, 1:29 a.m. Female reported her brother was sending her threatening messages.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of NW 9th St., 12:48 p.m. Male and female involved in verbal dispute.
• THREATS - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 3:12 p.m. Female assaulted roommate.
• WRECK - 100 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:07 p.m.
• WRECK - 800 block of SE 1st St., 4:59 p.m.
• WRECK - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:28 p.m.
AUG. 9
• HIT AND RUN - 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:35 a.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1400 block of SE 18th St., 7:45 a.m. Information report.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 500 block of NE 14th Ave., 9:20 p.m. Vehicle theft reported.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:15 p.m. Theft of property reported.
AUG. 10
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1100 block of SE 8th St., 6:56 a.m. Male suspected of damaging vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2000 block of SE 21st Road, 11:12 p.m. Criminal mischief.
AUG. 11
• HARASSMENT - 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 1:02 a.m. Harassment through cell phone by ex-boyfriend.
• HANG-UP - 500 block of SW 13th Ave., 2:02 a.m. Physical family dispute.
• WRECK - 2400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 6:56 a.m.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11 a.m.
• THEFT - 200 block of SW 5th St., 10:50 a.m. Elderly male had bicycle stolen.
• WRECK - SE 16th St. and SE 6th Ave., 12:49 p.m.
• THREATS - 5600 block of FM 1821, 1:32 p.m. Male was threatened by ex’s brother.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1700 block of NW 4th Ave., 12:55 p.m. Unknown person burglarized a vehicle at a residence.
• THREATS - 1500 block of SE 2nd Ave., 5:17 p.m. Information report.
AUG. 12
• WRECK - 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 2:44 a.m.
• WARRANTS - 600 block of SE 2nd Ave., 11:05 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrants.
• THEFT - 400 block of SW 3rd Ave., 11:05 a.m. ATV stolen from yard of residence.
• THEFT - 700 block of SE 6th Ave., 12:41 p.m. Bicycle stolen while owner was inside convenience store.
• WRECK - NW 4th Ave. and NW 15th St., 2:05 p.m.
• FOLLOW-UP - 500 block of Grant Road, 4:34 p.m. Information report.
• GUN SHOTS - 400 block of NW 8th St., 5:42 p.m. Female discharged firearm in city limits.
• WRECK - 6300 block of Columbia St., 11:45 p.m.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 5-11, 2022.
AUG. 5
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of S. Alamo St., 10:36 a.m. Driver found to have two active warrants.
• INFORMATION - 2000 block of Summer Brook Drive, 11:50 a.m. Female located a known male dead in the residence.
• HARASSMENT - 300 block of E. 3rd St., 2:20 p.m. Female reported known suspect was harassing her through calls and false claims to CPS.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of College Park Drive, 6 p.m. Female reported a known male discharged a firearm in her garage after being told to stop contacting her.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLES - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:55 p.m.
• DRUGS - 300 block of Adams Drive, 7:17 p.m. Male and female found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - Weatherford city limits, 9:27 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 10:55 p.m. Male found walking in a lane of travel arrested for public intoxication.
• WRECK - 100 block of Briarhaven Blvd., 9 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of a controlled substance and have outstanding warrant out of Tarrant County.
AUG. 6
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2500 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:34 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while license invalid.
• WRECK - 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 1:41 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated with open container.
• EVADING ARREST - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 1:34 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated after hitting parked vehicle and passenger arrested for public intoxication.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:29 a.m. Two males got into verbal argument after minor accident.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:38 a.m. Male reported someone broke out a window of a business and entered the building.
• INJURY TO A CHILD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:24 p.m. Assault reported between make and a 4-year-old male.
• WRECK - Interstate 20 and Tin Top Road, 12:28 a.m. Truck tractor left the roadway and traveled over a bridge and onto roadway prior to striking a vehicle.
AUG. 7
• HIT AND RUN - 1500 block of N. Main St., 3 p.m. Vehicle struck an ambulance, then fled the scene.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 3:30 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a person she was dating.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 10:50 a.m. Female reported a sexual assault by a known person.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:10 p.m. Female reported assault by a known male.
• SOLICITATION - Weatherford city limits, 7:03 p.m. Female reported a known male attempted to offer her money in exchange for sexual acts.
AUG. 8
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:08 a.m. Male arrested for driving while license invalid without financial responsibility.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 200 block of Cartwright Park Road, 11:27 p.m. Female found to have active warrants.
• THEFT - 200 block of Winchester Lane, 10:50 a.m. Male reported illegal dumping at his business.
• FRAUD - 300 block of W. Baylor St., 12:30 p.m. Female reported someone used her identification to withdraw funds and change her bank account.
• THREATS - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:10 p.m. Male reported to be the victim of threats to public intimate visual material.
• FRAUD - 1200 block of Julie St., 2:10 p.m. Female reported someone used her credit card to purchase gift cards.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of Kay Drive, 9:48 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana and passenger found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
AUG. 9
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:39 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and in possession of two handguns.
• WRECK - 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:46 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Interstate 20 Frontage Road, 1:18 p.m. Male located a set of keys.
• THEFT - 2500 block of S. Main St., 11:10 a.m. Female reported theft of work equipment.
• WARRANT - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:56 p.m. Driver found to have several warrants for his arrest.
• PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION - Weatherford city limits, 2:52 p.m. Male reported a known person was violating an emergency protective order by contacting him by phone and in person.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:02 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• BOND VIOLATION - 2500 block of Hadley St., 8:04 p.m. Female reported a known male violated bond conditions against her friend. No violation was determined, and a female was arrested on active warrants.
• THEFT - 200 block of Interstate 20 Service Road North, 7:24 p.m. Male stole several items from a business.
AUG. 10
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:13 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a known male.
AUG. 11
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 6:11 a.m. Female reported items stolen from a business.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:40 p.m. Female reported someone stole a purse, two wallets and a bag of clothing from her car.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 5:07 p.m. Male reported his identifying information was used for financial gain by an unknown person.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - 2200 block of Whitney Drive, 9 p.m. Male reported his bank card and identifying information were used without his consent.
