Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 3-9, 2022.
SEPT. 3
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1900 block of SE 11th St., 12:23 a.m. Assault cause bodily injury.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:02 a.m. Female reported issues with former paramour.
• THEFT - 500 block of Taylor Road, 2:19 a.m. Trailer stolen from business and left nearby.
• WRECK - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:50 p.m.
SEPT. 4
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 600 block of SW 20th St., 12:02 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.
• THEFT - 2600 block of SE 4th St., 11:38 a.m. Two vehicles burglarized at a residence.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 700 block of SW 17th St., 12:41 p.m. Male violated bond conditions.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 700 block of SE 12th St., 1:14 p.m. Male assaulted by girlfriend.
• THREATS - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:22 p.m.
• WRECK - NE 23rd St. and FM 1821 6:58 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:53 p.m. Female arrested for outstanding parole warrant.
• HARASSMENT - 2800 block of Sharon Drive, 9:22 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from residence.
SEPT. 5
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:36 a.m. Female caught shoplifting.
• THEFT - 1200 block of SW 1st St., 11:58 a.m. Male had multiple tools stolen from his vehicle.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of FM 1821, 3:38 p.m. Female trespassed from motel.
• WRECK - 900 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:34 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of Cluster Drive, 5:25 p.m. Computer stolen from vehicle burglary.
• WARRANTS - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 7:23 p.m. Male arrested and released due to medical needs.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Shady Oak Circle, 7:35 p.m. Information report.
SEPT. 6
• WELFARE CHECK - 2000 block of SE 20th St., 9:25 a.m. Female reported violation of a protective order.
• BACK-UP - 2200 block of SW 9th Ave., 10:25 a.m. Information report.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:01 a.m. Two males fought.
• WRECK - 200 block of SW 26th Ave., 1:48 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 4;27 p.m. Information report.
SEPT. 7
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:39 a.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from a business.
• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:38 a.m.
• THEFT - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:26 p.m. Purse taken from complainant.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of NW 5th Ave., 4:04 p.m. Police assisted EMS on child choking.
• WELFARE CHECK - 500 block of SW 5th Ave., 6:59 p.m. Female experienced mental health crisis.
SEPT. 8
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1500 block of SE 2nd Ave., 3:38 p.m. Male reported juvenile left without permission.
• CITIZEN ASSIST - 700 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:51 p.m. Information - lost property.
• INFORMATION - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 3:08 a.m. Information report on two females arguing.
SEPT. 9
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 900 block of SE 2nd Ave., 10:05 a.m. Female arrested for trespassing and resisting.
• THEFT - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:12 p.m. Female refused to return medical equipment.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1800 block of SE 21st St., 11:30 a.m. Paint stolen from job site.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1100 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:24 p.m. Information report.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of SW 11th St., 6:58 p.m. Physical disturbance call led to warrant arrest.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2100 block of SE 21st St., 7:26 p.m. Information report.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:06 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 1-7, 2022.
SEPT. 1
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:21 a.m. Male reported being blackmailed for more money.
• THEFT - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:03 p.m. Male reported someone stole property from him.
• THEFT - 200 block of Interstate 20, 4:07 p.m. Male stole items from a business.
• HIT AND RUN - 1800 block of S. Main St., 6:08 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2400 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:50 p.m. Driver found to have multiple warrants.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of N. Rusk St., 10:20 p.m. Male passenger found to have active warrant.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:39 a.m. Male turned in a found set of keys.
• LOST PROPERTY - 100 block of College Ave., 12:05 p.m. Complainant reported two firearms taken from the home and unable to be located.
SEPT. 2
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block Interstate 20 West, 1:02 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and in possession of a firearm.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of S. Main St., 2:22 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.
• THEFT - 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:26 a.m. Two females arrested for theft, failure to identify and multiple county warrants.
• FRAUD - 100 block of Hannah Court, 2:55 p.m. Male reported someone used his information to open a bank account.
• THEFT - 300 block of Interstate 20 West, 3:15 p.m. Male reported someone stole merchandise from a store.
• DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of Bethel Road, 1:10 p.m. Male placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.
• THREATS - Weatherford city limits, 4:22 p.m. Male reported an unknown person shared nude photos of him.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 4:24 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:25 a.m. Elderly male assaulted by another male, who fled and was later located by police.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 300 block of W. 7th St., 8:35 p.m. Methamphetamine found inside a vehicle.
• SEX OFFENSE - Weatherford city limits, 9:57 p.m. Female reported sexually visible material of a juvenile female was posted on social media by another juvenile female.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - 1300 block of Timbercreek Drive, 1:59 p.m. Police asisted in psychiatric emergency call.
SEPT. 3
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1:10 a.m. Male found to be in possession of a used methamphetamine pipe and an open alcohol container.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. Interstate 02, 1:30 a.m. Male determined to be driving while intoxicated.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 700 block of Adams Drive, 4:12 a.m. Male found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1100 block of W. Park St., 6:15 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 200 block of Adams Drive, 8:53 a.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• THEFT - 200 block of York St., 10:30 a.m. Female reported someone stole merchandise from a business.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:19 a.m. Male reported being assaulted by a female relative, who also reported an assault.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of Interstate 20, 12:27 p.m. 17-year-old male found to be in possession of tobacco products.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1000 block of Charles St., 2:27 p.m. Female reported a rock thrown at her windshield, shattering it.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of N. Main St., 8:31 a.m. Graffiti found on building.
• THEFT - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:55 p.m. Female reported locating a skimming device on a gas pump and two pumps tampered with resulting in stolen diesel.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 3:30 p.m. Deceased female located.
• HIT AND RUN - 2200 block of Bethel Road, 5:48 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1900 block of S. Main St., 8:46 p.m. Male reported tool sets stolen from his vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of N. Main St., 8:31 a.m. Graffiti reported on a building and neighboring building.
SEPT. 4
• INFORMATION - 200 block of Love St., 7:41 p.m. No criminal offense determined.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of N. Main St., 11:20 p.m. Female issued citation for drug paraphernalia.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 10:49 p.m. Driver found to have multiple warrants.
SEPT. 5
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 2:25 a.m. Female reported a physical altercation with her boyfriend.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:21 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated and passenger arrested for public intoxication.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:44 p.m. Female dropped off a phone reported missing.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1500 block of Salado Trail, 3:18 p.m. Male reported a mailbox was destroyed by a vehicle.
SEPT. 6
• CHILD PORNOGRAPHY - Weatherford city limits, 11:12 a.m. Investigation of threats led to discovery of child pornography.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of Interstate 20 West, 3:15 p.m. Male broke into a vehicle and attempted to steal a pool vacuum before being startled by the alarm.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1900 block of S. Main St., 4:22 p.m. Female found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1100 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:20 p.m. Female reported a suspicious backpack found.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of College Park Drive, 12:50 p.m. Driver found to have a suspended license.
• FOLLOW-UP - 100 block of Shady Wood Court, 3:28 p.m. Narcotics seized during course of investigation.
SEPT. 7
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:59 a.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 6 a.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public and be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 10:20 a.m. Female reported a known person was exploiting an elderly person for monetary or personal gain.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Ave., 3:07 p.m. Two unknown males attempted to defraud a business of money.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3 p.m. Male reported paying for property he later believed was stolen.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 2:28 p.m. Male rented a car through a rental company, then sold it to a female.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:50 a.m. Male reported two unauthorized charges on his credit card.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 7:28 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• WRECK - Santa Fe Drive and Holland Lake Drive, 5:46 p.m. At-fault driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• WARRANT - 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 8:34 p.m. Male turned himself in on active warrant.
