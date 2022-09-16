Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 10-16, 2022.
SEPT. 10
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 500 block of SE 1st St., 7:40 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass from local business.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 9:35 a.m. Female reported missing medication.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 400 block of SE 15th St., 11:58 a.m. Criminal mischief reported.
• FOLLOW-UP - 500 block of SE 1st St., 7:59 a.m. Female trashed property and trespassed.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1700 block of SE 2nd St., 1:26 p.m. Male reported his electricity being used without consent.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 500 block of NW 9th St., 2:19 p.m. Female reports burglary of habitation.
• WRECK - 300 block of SW 1st St., 4:02 p.m.
• THEFT - 2300 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:18 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning from local business.
• FRAUD - 1100 block of SE 21st St., 6:17 p.m. Theft, more than $750, less than $2,500.
• THEFT - 1000 block of SE 18th St., 10:10 p.m. Theft of property.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 10:17 p.m. Money stolen out of vehicle.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 500 block of SE 1st St., 10:39 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning from business.
• THEFT - 1300 block of NE 23rd St., 10:43 p.m. Known female stole two rings from residence.
SEPT. 11
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Park Road 71, 3:27 a.m. Information report on agency assist for state park.
• THEFT - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:07 a.m. Property theft reported.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:36 a.m. Information report.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:49 p.m. Information report.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:13 p.m. Male stole merchandise from department store.
• INFORMATION - 2000 block of NE 1st Ave., 1:32 p.m. Information report.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 300 block of NE 6th Ave., 12:55 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:02 p.m. Male stole merchandise from department store.
• WRECK - 100 block of NE 6th Ave., 3:06 p.m. Traffic stop led to recovering stolen motorcycle.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 5:41 p.m. Burglary of vehicle.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of SW 11th St., 6:40 p.m. Verbal disturbance reported.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of NW 4th Ave., 7:41 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of NE 7th Ave., 8:47 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported, both parties determined to have argued and pulled on a purse until it broke.
SEPT. 12
• INFORMATION - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:58 a.m. Information report.
• HARASSMENT - 1900 block of NE 1st Ave., 10:23 a.m. Information report.
• THEFT - 100 block of FM 1821, 12:09 p.m. Information report.
• WARRANTS - 2000 block of SE 17th Ave.,1:24 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 3:42 p.m. Female assaulted by customer.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of SW 10th St., 3:55 p.m. Male reports trespassing.
• THEFT - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:06 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding county warrant.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of SW 15th St., 9:59 p.m. Altercation took place at a residence.
• HIT AND RUN - E. U.S. Highway 180 and Garrett Morris Parkway.
SEPT. 13
• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of NW 2nd St., 1 a.m. Male reported to have expressed suicidal ideations.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2100 block of Morningside Drive, 6:49 a.m. Male trespassing on property.
• SUSPICIOUS SITUATION - 2200 block of NE 1st Ave., 9:06 a.m. Wallet left in mailbox.
• THREATS - 800 block of SE 8th St., 12:46 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2100 block of Morningside Drive, 2:13 p.m. Male trespassing on property.
• FRAUD - 400 block of NW 21st St., 2:29 p.m. Male allegedly scammed by unknown person.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:21 p.m.
• INDECENCY WITH A CHILD - 800 block of SW 19th St., 6:03 p.m. Child made outcry of assault.
• THREATS - 1100 block of W. Hubbard St., 8:18 p.m. Male assaulted by girlfriend’s brother.
SEPT. 14
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:39 a.m. Male trespassed from business.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 500 block of NW 7th St., 9:18 a.m. Four-wheeler and trailer stolen from residence.
• WANTED PERSON - 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 10:13 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.
• WARRANTS - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:46 a.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.
• HARASSMENT - 400 block of SW 14th St., 1:25 p.m. Male reported harassment.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2000 block of SE 12th St., 3:42 p.m. School’s basketball courts vandalized.
• DRIVING RECKLESS - 3200 block of MH 379, 4:49 p.m.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 6:19 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 4000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:06 p.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 800 block of SE 6th St., 11:18 p.m.
SEPT. 15
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 700 block of SW 19th St., 3:40 a.m. Male burglarized a vehicle.
• ANIMAL BITE - 1100 block of Alamo St., 6:48 a.m. Officer bit by dog.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of SE 24th Ave., 7:59 a.m. Female found deceased.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 11:33 a.m. Female arrested for criminal trespass.
SEPT. 16
• WRECK - 2500 block of E. Highway 180, 1:12 p.m.
• WRECK - 1900 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:22 p.m.
• THEFT - 100 block of FM 1821, 4:55 p.m. Theft report led to complainant being arrested on outstanding warrant.
• WRECK - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 6 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant and female arrested on outstanding warrants and possession.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 2200 block of SW 7th Ave., 5:47 p.m. Female reported criminal mischief.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 200 block of Ross Road, 6:49 p.m. Criminal mischief report.
• PERSON W/ FIREARM - 2000 block of SE 12th St., 8:09 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 11:59 p.m. Theft of property.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 8-15, 2022.
SEPT. 8
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 2500 block of S. Main St., 8 a.m. Business owner reported a front door shattered and cash stolen out of register.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 600 block of Mockingbird Lane, 11 a.m. Male arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
• THEFT - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:22 a.m. Male reported an unknown female stole power tools from a business.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 11:56 a.m. Female reported charges to her bank account that she did not approve.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:45 p.m. Outstanding payments for an AC unit and iPad reported.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 2:12 p.m. Male found to have violated bond conditions.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:56 a.m. Male reported someone transferred money from his account to a Zelle account.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:19 p.m. Female reported a known person attempted to use several persons’ identifying information for financial gain.
• THREAT TO PUBLISH - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:32 p.m. Female reported someone threatened to publish intimate material of her 17-year-old son.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 500 block of Hobson St., 5:08 a.m. Toddler found walking down the street released to father and stepmother with CPS contacted.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of S. Main St., 6:35 p.m. Male arrested for giving false ID.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:18 p.m. Male suspected of theft failed to identify himself and was found to have multiple warrants.
• HARASSMENT - 1800 block of Tin Top Road, 9:48 p.m. Female reported a known person was harassing her.
• FORGERY - 100 block of College Park Drive, 10:22 a.m. Female reported a business was defrauded by a male who used five different checks at different locations.
SEPT. 9
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 10 a.m. Information out of Fort Worth received regarding possible sexual assault of a child.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:26 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by a known person.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 10:53 a.m. SRO notified of two students pushing an employee. No charges were filed.
• HARASSMENT - 1000 block of S. Main St., 9:56 a.m. Female juvenile reported a known male juvenile made several obscene comments to her.
• THEFT - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:21 p.m. Female reported theft of fuel at a business.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:08 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2500 block of S. Main St., 11:08 p.m. Witnesses reported an intoxicated male and female destroyed kitchen wear and assaulted an individual before being asked to leave.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1600 block of S. Main St., 11:44 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 200 block of Alford Drive, 10:24 p.m. Male and female observed in verbal argument, and female was found to be intoxicated in public.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - Weatherford city limits, 2:30 p.m. Male determined to be a threat to himself and was transported to hospital for evaluation.
SEPT. 10
• INFORMATION - 1400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:10 a.m. Male pronounced deceased inside a residence.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:30 a.m. Male transported to hospital for mental evaluation.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 400 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:52 p.m. Driver found parked on the side of the road determined to be impaired.
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:30 a.m.
SEPT. 11
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 2:23 a.m. Female found to have suspended driver’s license and be in possession of marijuana.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of College Park Drive, 2:58 a.m. Female found to have multiple warrants.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - 1100 block of Winona St., 1:15 p.m. Female reported someone hacked her bank account.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Atwood Court, 6:26 p.m. Male reported someone keyed his car.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of Interstate 20, 9:21 p.m. Male reported someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 9:52 p.m. Male reported a known male entered his home and stole his car keys after assaulting him.
• THEFT - 1500 block of N. Main St., 9:30 p.m. Male reported someone stole his clothes.
• THEFT - 500 block of Eureka St., 6:30 p.m. Male reported two bicycles from his back yard stolen.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of Old Brock Road, 10:51 p.m. Male found to have ineligible driver’s license.
SEPT. 13
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 9:19 a.m. Female reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 700 block of Adams Drive, 8:04 a.m. Male found sleeping inside his vehicle and issued a ticket for sleeping in a public place.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - 100 block of Meadowview Drive, 8:38 a.m. Juvenile male made several threats to harm himself and others, and was transported to a hospital on emergency detention.
• RUNAWAY - Weatherford city limits, 5:48 p.m. Parents reported their son ran away.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 5 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant and found to be in possession of amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana.
SEPT. 14
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:33 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:10 a.m. Female reported an unknown person stated he was with the government and that she was being investigated for money laundering, defrauding her out of money.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:12 p.m. Female reported a pair of boots stolen from a business.
• THEFT - 100 block of College Park Drive, 6:57 p.m. An unknown male and female stole items from a business.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of S. Main St., 7:30 p.m. Male found to have outstanding warrants.
• THEFT - 100 block of College Park Drive, 3:48 p.m. Male stole items from a store.
SEPT. 15
• THEFT - 1200 block of Holland Lake Drive, 11:36 a.m. Female reported someone stole hydrocodone tablets for a nursing station cabinet and substituted them with caffeine pills.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:38 a.m. Male reported his bicycle stolen from his residence.
• PUBLIC LEWDNESS - Weatherford city limits, 12:39 p.m. Juvenile female reported to have performed sexual act in public with a juvenile male.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 3:40 p.m. Juvenile female reported another juvenile female showed obscene material to her on a cell phone.
• THEFT - 100 block of College Park Drive, 3:54 p.m. Male reported his motorcycle missing.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:40 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole work boots from a business.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:06 p.m. Uber driver found a wallet left behind in his vehicle by a customer.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 3:59 p.m. Female pronounced deceased after call for cardiac arrest.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2200 block of Bethel Road, 2:39 p.m. Male found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1600 block of S. Main St., 4:10 p.m. Female found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block Quincey Lane, 3:07 p.m. Female suspected of damaging property of a male.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 9:21 p.m. Female reported having trouble getting a family member in their vehicle to leave, during which officers witnessed an assault.
• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 5:55 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 2:52 a.m. Male reported witnessing a burglary in progress, during which four suspects pried open the door of a business and stole multiple cartons of cigarettes.
