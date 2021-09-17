Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 11-17, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
SEPT. 11
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2200 block of SE 9th St., 6:56 a.m. Male and female got into argument while getting kids ready for school.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:44 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of a female on outstanding municipal warrants.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:23 a.m. Female stole items from a retail store.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1200 block of SE 20th St., 10:05 a.m. Male criminally trespassed from property.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 2800 block of SW 5th Ave., 3:35 p.m. Abandoned vehicle.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1800 block of SE 4th Ave., 3:44 p.m. Male seen entering a residence without permission.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 3:52 p.m. Male and female were issued criminal trespass warnings from a motel.
• HARASSMENT - 600 block of Shady Oak Circle, 4:53 p.m. Female reported she was receiving harassing text messages.
• HARASSMENT - 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 9:24 p.m. Female reported she is being harassed.
SEPT. 12
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of Shady Oak Circle, 12:23 a.m. Female was sexually assaulted by boyfriend.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of SE 14th Ave., 6:10 a.m. Male arrested during traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance.
• WRECK - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 1047 a.m.
• WARRANTS - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 11:21 a.m. Male arrested for county warrant.
• ANIMAL BITE - 1600 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:33 p.m. Female reported being bitten by one of her dogs.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2900 block of SE 5th St., 3:33 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 800 block of NW 1st Ave., 6:24 p.m. Male reported his house burglarized.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:56 p.m. Female arrested for criminal trespass.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of SE 1st St., 8:57 p.m. Man arrested on two warrants.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of SE 11th Ave., 9:54 p.m. Information only - found property.
SEPT. 13
• WRECK - 500 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:22 a.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of Gorgas St., 11:31 a.m. Damage to abandoned property reported.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2200 block of SE 9th St., 2:39 p.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.
• HARASSMENT - 100 block of SE 19th St., 6:12 p.m. Female reported she felt she was being harassed by neighbor.
• THREATS - 1200 block of SE 20th St., 5;06 p.m. Family dispute.
• ANIMAL BITE - 100 block of FM 1821, 6:45 p.m. Female attacked by stray cat.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Energy Ave., 9:41 p.m. Male arrested with warrants on traffic stop.
SEPT. 14
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:05 a.m. Vehicle red-tagged.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:19 a.m. Personal documents found.
• WRECK - 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:57 a.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 600 block of NW 7th St., 11;09 a.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend refused to leave her residence.
• THEFT - 1000 block of SE 18th St., 12:25 p.m. Male reported mail stolen from his mailbox during the night.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of SW 12th Ave., 11:39 a.m. Identifying information stolen through a scam.
• WARRANTS - 800 block of SE 4th Ave., 2:12 p.m. Male arrested on warrant at residence.
• FRAUD - 500 block of Travis Drive, 3:26 p.m. Credit card account opened fraudulently.
• SHOPLIFTING - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:09 p.m. Two males caught on camera stealing welders from business.
• RECOVERED PROPERTY - 3200 block of MH 379, 6:20 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered by wrecker service.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of SE 12th St., 7:55 p.m. Information report.
SEPT. 15
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 3:12 a.m. Male subject was arrested after refusing to leave the complex.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:31 a.m. Fuel grade selection buttons were stolen from gas pumps at fuel station.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 2100 block of SE 24th Ave., 7:20 a.m. Male reported truck stolen from driveway overnight.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of NE 23rd St., 8:44 a.m. Abandoned vehicle red-tagged.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 10:43 a.m. Room vandalized at Motel 6.
• WARRANTS - 800 block of SE 8th St., 1 p.m.
• WRECK - 400 block of SW 1st St., 3:47 p.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1600 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:36 p.m. Emergency detention order placed on suicidal female.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Mineral Wells city limits, 5:46 p.m. Complainant reported her juvenile daughter engaged in sexual intercourse with an older male.
• THREATS - 700 block of SW 9th St., 11:48 p.m. Information report.
SEPT. 16
• WRECK - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 7:47 a.m.
• WRECK - 1900 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:48 a.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1500 block of SE 1st St., 9:18 a.m. Female seen going through a vehicle at Roy’s Wash N Dry.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2100 block of SW 6th Ave., 11:29 a.m. Female assaulted by her boyfriend.
• WRECK - 3700 block of Industrial Parkway, 12:28 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:18 p.m. Male reports damage to property and unauthorized entry.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 60 block of FM 1821, 3:07 p.m. Male trespassed from establishment.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2000 block of NE 1st Ave., 3:38 p.m. Neighbor allegedly shot vehicle windshield with BB gun.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 4:13 p.m. Female reported assault and property damage.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 1000 block of SW 15th Ave., 5:39 p.m. Male reported his pickup truck was stolen.
SEPT. 17
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of SW 4th Ave., 3:05 a.m. Information report regarding civil issues in a relationship.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - NE 10th St. and Beetham Road, 3:15 a.m. Several cars burglarized on NE 10th St.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 600 block of SE 28th Ave., 7:32 a.m. Several vehicles burglarized on southeast side of town.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 9:11 a.m. Male arrested on traffic stop.
• HARASSMENT - 100 block of NE 2nd St., 8:49 a.m. Dispute between property and business owners.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 1 p.m.
• WRECK - 300 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:40 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SW 4th Ave., 11:10 a.m. Female reports prior EPO violations.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:56 p.m. Female stole vacuum from business.
• HARASSMENT - 300 block of NW 25th St., 11:42 a.m. Female reports harassment.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of SE 12th St., 3:33 p.m. Female being harassed through text messages.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of SW 17th St., 6:39 p.m. Information report regarding criminal mischief.
• HARASSMENT - 1800 block of SE 19th St., 8:47 p.m. Male being harassed through text messages.
• HIT AND RUN - 1600 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:59 p.m. Criminal mischief and terroristic threat reported.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 12th Ave., 10:32 p.m. Male arrested on warrant during traffic stop.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2400 block of SW 10th Ave., 11:40 p.m. Information report regarding a possible break-in.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 8-15, 2021.
SEPT. 8
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:06 a.m. Female reported she was thrown to the ground by a known male.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2500 block of Four Trees Drive, 4:11 a.m. Male reported an unknown person stole multiple items from his vehicle.
SEPT. 9
• INDECENCY WITH A CHILD - Weatherford city limits, 4:53 p.m. After a juvenile was arrested for assaulting her mother, a subsequent investigation revealed a possible sexual offense involving children.
SEPT. 10
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of S. Main St., 9:57 a.m. Female juvenile found to be in possession of an item containing THC.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 3 p.m. Female reported her vehicle was burglarized and an oxygen machine removed.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits. 1;49 p.m. Adult male found deceased inside a residence.
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:43 p.m. Male determined to be driving while intoxicated.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of S. Main St., 8:58 p.m.
• FRAUD - 100 block of College Park Drive, 3:15 p.m. Female notified by her bank that a known female attempted to open an account using her social security number.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2700 block of Sonora Canyon Road, 5 a.m. Male found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
• THEFT - 400 block of W. Park Ave., 12:08 p.m. Male reported an iPad stolen off his porch.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 1:51 p.m. 87-year-old female was deceased.
SEPT. 11
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 600 block of Mockingbird Lane, 1:46 a.m. Three juvenile ales taken into custody for drug offenses and evading arrest.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:02 p.m. Driver found to have active warrants.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:50 a.m. Driver and passenger found to be intoxicated.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:55 a.m. Male located a small flashlight in his yard containing a baggie of white substance in the battery compartment.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:05 p.m. Male reported a known male physically assaulted him.
SEPT. 12
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:28 a.m. Male found a wallet at an apartment complex.
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:21 p.m. Man involved in accident determined to be intoxicated.
• EVADING ARREST - 2100 block of Fort Worth highway, 1;08 a.m. Male arrested for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
• THEFT OF FIREARM - 1400 block of S. Elm St., 8:29 p.m. Female reported someone broke into her safe and took two handguns, a rifle and boxes of ammunition.
SEPT. 13
• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of Throckmorton St., 1:18 a.m. Male arrested on warrant and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
• WARRANTS - 1700 block of Bethel Road, 4:01 p.m. Male passenger arrested on warrants.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:45 a.m. Male reported the business broken into and items taken.
• HARASSMENT - 1100 block of Burkburnett Drive, 9:15 a.m. Female reported a known suspect harassing her through messages and threats on her phone.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 3:36 p.m. Unresponsive male determined to be deceased and taken to medical examiner’s.
• THEFT - 900 block of Crow Valley Drive, 10:30 a.m. Female reported someone removed her front license plate.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Adams Drive, 7:49 a.m. Male reported someone broke into his box truck and took assorted tools.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 12:15 p.m. Female reported her service dog was stolen and taken to the Weatherford area.
• CHILD PORNOGRAPHY - Weatherford city limits, 2:45 p.m. Cyber tip regarding possible child pornography reported.
• CHILD PORNOGRAPHY - Weatherford city limits, 2:40 p.m. Cyber tip regarding possible child pornography reported.
• CHILD PORNOGRAPHY - Weatherford city limits, 2:30 p.m. Cyber tip regarding possible child pornography reported.
SEPT. 14
• WARRANTS - 2000 block of S. Main St., 11:29 p.m. Male found to have outstanding warrants.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of S. Main St., 7 p.m. Male juvenile struck a window with a helmet, causing it to shatter.
• WARRANTS - 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:24 a.m. Male found to have warrant out of Johnson County.
• THEFT OF PROPERTY - 1400 block of W. Ball St., 6:45 p.m. Female reported a male hired to do custom cabinets never showed up and blocked her on social media.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 300 block of W. 4th St., 8:47 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 700 block of Dalton St., 1:27 p.m. Relative turned in THC vape pens from a family member.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of E. Lee St., 2:28 p.m. Male reported his tenants who were being evicted called and threatened him.
• HIT AND RUN - 1700 block of S. Main St., 10:47 p.m.
SEPT. 15
• THEFT OF FIREARM - 100 block of Pleasant View Drive, 7:15 a.m. Female reported someone entered her vehicle and stole a firearm.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLES - 2500 block of Old Buck Road, 8:45 a.m. Female reported an unknown person stole a laptop from her vehicle.
• THEFT OF FIREARM - 2200 block of Trevor Drive, 8:16 a.m. Male reported someone broke a window of his vehicle and took a pistol and magazines.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 1:26 p.m. Male reported an unknown person was using his information for financial gain.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of Bryan St., 9 p.m. Female reported her ex-husband attached a tracking device to her vehicle without her consent.
• THEFT - 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:57 p.m. Business manager reported two unknown people took multiple items from the store.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLES - 2500 block of Doe Run, 4:20 p.m. Male reported unknown persons broke into his vehicle and stole personal identifying information.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLES - 3300 block of Lakeway Drive, 6:29 p.m. Female reported someone entered her vehicle, stealing multiple items.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:17 p.m. Female reported a known person removed the network from her computer.
