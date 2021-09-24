Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 18-24, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
SEPT. 18
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 4:25 a.m. Criminal mischief reported.
• CITIZEN DISPUTE - 600 block of SE 18th St., 12:22 p.m. Female reported fence rammed by neighbor.
• WRECK - 600 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:21 p.m.
• ASSAULT - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:22 p.m. Female assaulted ex-boyfriend.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:57 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1700 block of SE Park Road, 4:08 p.m. Female reported home burglarized while she was in jail.
• THEFT - 700 block of SW 18th St., 5:10 p.m. Female reports someone is attempting to change her missing cat’s microchip information.
• THEFT - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:02 p.m. Vehicle was burglarized.
• THEFT - 200 block of NE 27th Ave., 7:16 p.m. A bench was stolen from restaurant.
• HARASSMENT - 1900 block of SE 1st St., 8:39 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 100 block of NE 23rd St., 9:32 p.m.
SEPT. 19
• WRECK - SE 1st St. and SE 10th Ave., 12:52 a.m.
• WRECK - 2300 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:07 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 3600 block of MH 379, 2:23 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for outstanding warrant.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 600 block of SE 18th St., 6 p.m. Female reported her neighbor messed with railroad ties on her property.
• INFORMATION - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:19 p.m. Female trespassed from property.
SEPT. 20
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 12:29 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• CITIZEN ASSIST - 300 block of NW 25th St., 12:18 a.m. Male reported ex-roommate stole property from residence.
• WRECK - 900 block of W. Hubbard St., 6:34 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.
• INFORMATION - 2000 block of SW 5th Ave., 1:39 p.m. Male subject allegedly shot himself in the head.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of NW 17th St., 2:09 p.m. Possible medication overdose.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of SW 19th St., 3:28 p.m. Male subject stated his ex-contractor is threatening to steal materials from his job sites.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:44 p.m.
• THREATS - 300 block of NE 21st St., 8:22 p.m. Information report.
SEPT. 21
• THREATS - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:57 a.m. Physical altercation at a motel.
• PERSON WITH FIREARM - 1300 block of NW 3rd Ave., 4:16 a.m.
• THREATS - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:36 a.m. A male and female reported threats.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:10 p.m.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and SE 25th Ave., 2:19 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Carstens Lewallen Lane, 2:02 p.m. Female reports property was broken into.
• INFORMATION - 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:46 p.m. A female reported contractual issues with a business.
• INFORMATION - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 2:50 p.m. Juveniles fighting at football game.
• WRECK - 3400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:34 p.m.
• WRECK - 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:41 p.m.
• THEFT - 2500 block of SE 14th Ave., 5:27 p.m. Victim’s pickup taken without consent.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 700 block of SW 19th St., 8:45 p.m. Physical disturbance between a male and female.
SEPT. 22
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of Lee Road, 4:46 a.m. Information report regarding alleged assault.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:32 a.m. Female reports found property.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 8:30 a.m. Information report.
• VEHICLE RECOVERED - 100 block of SW 17th St., 12:08 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of SW 13th St., 2:14 p.m. Window damaged on residence.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of SE 25th Ave., 4:24 p.m. A male was found deceased.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of SE 24th Ave., 5:53 p.m. Information only.
• THREATS - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:39 p.m. Female assaulted at business.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:25 p.m. Woman’s car burglarized.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1000 block of NE 10th St., 11:18 p.m. Male and female had verbal altercation with history of violence.
SEPT. 23
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2000 block of SE 19th St., 8:24 a.m. Male reported a loaded handgun in his backyard.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:20 p.m. Male subject released from custody with criminal trespass warning after resisting police officer.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of FM 1821, 3:01 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from store.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 3:17 p.m. Male reports resident’s window broken and frame damaged.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of SW 15th St., 4:21 p.m. Fictitious license plates seized from vehicle.
SEPT. 24
• THEFT - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:01 a.m. Female reported wedding ring stolen.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 16-23, 2021.
SEPT. 16
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1000 block of S. Main St., 6:30 p.m. Male reported a juvenile on the property who had previously been warned to stay off the property.
SEPT. 17
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1100 block of Pecan St., 9:55 a.m. Employee reported two locks removed and two storage units opened.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:38 p.m. Juvenile female reported she was sexually assaulted by a known person.
• DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - 200 block of Eureka St., 10:20 p.m. Driver arrested for operating a motor vehicle in a public place.
• RUNAWAY - 1100 block of Julie St., 11:50 a.m. Male reported a known person missing.
• THEFT - 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:20 p.m. Female reported a known suspect took a large amount of lottery tickets.
• THEFT - 200 block of York Ave., 12:30 p.m. Female reported a theft.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 6:33 p.m. Female reported being struck and choked by a known male.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:55 p.m. Female reported being pushed out of a business by a known female.
SEPT. 18
• ASSAULT - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:30 a.m. Male found to have assaulted someone.
• WARRANT - Weatherford city limits, 8:50 p.m. Male found to have outstanding warrant.
• INVESTIGATION - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:57 p.m. Male reported a known suspect videoed him while he was in a bathroom stall.
• THEFT - 200 block of College Park Drive, 11:57 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject stole his bicycle from his balcony.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of York Ave., 2:58 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine and passenger found to be in possession of marijuana.
SEPT. 19
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 12:13 a.m. Female determined to be intoxicated in a public place.
• INDECENT ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 2:09 a.m. Female reported she was assaulted by a known person.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Sherry Court, 10:57 a.m. Male damaged a vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:38 p.m. Male reported unknown suspects vandalized the bathroom stall wall with marker.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:02 p.m. Female reported a known female assaulted her.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 5:79 p.m. Male juvenile assaulted three persons and was taken to an area medical facility.
SEPT. 20
• WARRANTS - 400 block of Palo Pinto St., 10:40 a.m. Male arrested for warrant out of Palo Pinto County.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 3:25 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect made several fraudulent charges to her bank account.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of E. Oak St., 7:33 p.m. Female reported getting a concerning text message and that an unknown person slashed her rear driver’s side tire.
• WARRANT - 100 block of W. Weatherford St., 1:45 p.m. Female arrested on probation violation warrant.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 300 block of W. Russell St., 10:08 p.m. Female reported an unknown person entered her home and took a valuable item.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:58 p.m. Female reported a known male bit her son.
• DRUG POSSESSION - 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:34 p.m. Male found to be a felon in possession of a firearm, and in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana. He attempted to flee officers but was arrested.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 700 block of N. Main St., 7:16 p.m. Female found an item she observed to be methamphetamine in her vehicle.
• THEFT - 2000 block of S. Bowie St., 8:16 p.m. Male reported a known person entered the business after being given a criminal trespass and took merchandise without paying.
SEPT. 21
• THEFT - 1100 block of Lynn St., 6:42 a.m. Male reported his pickup stolen by an unknown person.
• HARASSMENT - 300 block of Palo Pinto St., 8:46 a.m. Male reported receiving a threatening phone call intended to cause alarm and fear of serious bodily injury.
• THEFT OF FIREARM - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:26 a.m. Male reported a pistol taken out of his vehicle.
• TERRORISTIC THREAT - 200 block of Meadow View Drive, 4:15 p.m. Male reported the school received information involving a possible threat.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1300 block of S. Rusk St., 12:45 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect took miscellaneous tools and a money bag from his pickup.
• POSSESSION - Weatherford city limits, 12 p.m. Weatherford ISD employee reported a known juvenile was in possession of a THC device on school property.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 7:59 p.m. Homeowner reported finding an unknown female in their residence wearing their clothes. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival, leaving her vehicle, and was described as very intoxicated.
• DISTURBANCE - 900 block of S. Main St., 4:46 p.m. Male reported a male was yelling at people and being vulgar inside the business. The suspect fled on foot.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:18 p.m. Male reported an unknown person took a surveying tool.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 3:10 a.m. Female found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 500 block of W. 7th St., 11:11 a.m. Female found a bottle containing suspected marijuana.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 2:50 p.m. Employee reported a female left the store without paying for an item.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of Meadow View Drive, 1:56 p.m. Male juvenile reported he was struck in the head with a water bottle by another known juvenile.
SEPT. 22
• THEFT - 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:46 a.m. Female reported a male left the business without paying.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:46 a.m. Female reported an unknown male attempted to pay using a stolen credit card that did not belong to him.
• EVADING ARREST - 200 block of E. Interstate 20, 4:42 p.m. Robbery suspect taken into custody after pursuit.
• TERRORISTIC THREAT - 100 block of Meadow View Drive, 2:53 p.m. Juvenile had activated an alarm causing the building to be evacuated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:30 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm.
• RESISTING ARREST - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:10 a.m. Male located and found to have warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration, and resisted arrest during transport.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 12:41 p.m. Female reported a known female stole a large amount of cash from her room.
• TERRORIST THREAT - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1:24 p.m. Male juvenile made numerous threats of causing bodily harm to individuals present.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1200 block of N. Main St., 7 p.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.
SEPT. 23
• EVADING ARREST - 1500 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:05 a.m. Male taking into custody after vehicle, foot pursuit.
• DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - Weatherford city limits, 1 a.m. Male determined to have assaulted female and interfered with a 9-1-1 call.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 2 a.m. Female reported being struck in the mouth by a male.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - Weatherford city limits, 1 a.m. Male interfered with a 9-1-1 call and caused damage to a cell phone.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:25 a.m. Male reported a subject he had loaned his vehicle to refused to return it.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Franklin St., 9:30 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and THX wax.
• INVESTIGATION - Weatherford city limits, 1 p.m. 15-year-old male found to be in possession of a THC vape pen on school property.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 4:30 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject stole $21,000 from his bank account.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:09 a.m. Female reported a male assaulted her and applied pressure to her neck or throat.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1900 block of Wall St., 11:30 p.m. Passenger found to be in possession of marijuana.
