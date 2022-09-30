Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 24-30, 2022.
SEPT. 24
• FRAUD - 2800 block of Sharon Drive, 12:43 p.m. Information report.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of NE 2nd St., 2:35 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 2800 N. Oak Ave.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 6:59 p.m. Information only.
• THEFT - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 6:44 p.m. Criminal trespass warning issued to female.
• INFORMATION - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:29 p.m. Male arrested for violation of protection order.
• THREATS - 600 block of NW 9th St., 10:58 p.m. Female reported harassment and received terroristic threats from family member.
SEPT. 25
• WRECK - 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:09 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1900 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:39 p.m. Male arrested on warrant.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 6:21 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1200 block of SE 14th St., 6:33 p.m. Information only.
• GUN SHOTS - 400 block of NW 8th St., 10:41 p.m. Gunshots heard.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of SW 24th St., 10:44 p.m. Information report regarding child safety.
SEPT. 26
• GUN SHOT - 1000 block of SW 10th St., 12:07 a.m. Shots fired reported.
• PARKING PROBLEM - Kingwood Drive and NW 6th Ave., 2:31 a.m. Vehicle was issued warning tags and the owner cited.
• THEFT - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 2:45 a.m. Theft of property - shoplifting.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1900 block of SE 19th St., 3:17 a.m. Assault family violence.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of SW 3rd St., 4:02 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - NW 2nd St. and NW 4th Ave., 3:14 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of NE 27th Ave., 10:38 a.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.
• WRECK - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:59 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of SW 17th St., 5:36 p.m. Verbal altercation led to male being assaulted.
• THREATS - 2100 block of Morningside Drive, 6:04 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• THEFT - 800 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:13 p.m. Theft.
• WARRANTS - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:15 p.m. 8:15 p.m. Male arrested for parole warrant.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of SW 17th St., 8:43 p.m. Two males arrested for disorderly conduct.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1300 block of SE 3rd Ave., 9:22 p.m. Male attempted to break into vehicle.
SEPT. 27
• PARKING PROBLEM - 5000 block of Laurie Drive, 2:49 a.m. Disabled vehicle was red-tagged.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of SE 8th St., 7:51 a.m. Juvenile issued citation for assault by contact.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1300 block of SE 14th Ave., 7:25 a.m. Information report.
• THEFT - 600 block of MH 379, 10:20 a.m. Male stole weed eater from carport of residence.
• THEFT - 100 block of FM 1821, 11:50 a.m. Merchandise stolen from retail store.
• THEFT - 300 block of NE 21st St., 1:24 p.m. Male reported debit card info compromised, resulting in lost money.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 2400 block of SW 7th Ave., 3:14 p.m. Residence burglarized.
• WRECK - 2300 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 4:04 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 1900 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:33 p.m. Female made verbal threat to other female.
• THEFT - 500 block of Morningside Drive, 6 p.m. Male reported lawn equipment stolen.
• THREATS - 100 block of SE 19th St., 7:14 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by ex-boyfriend.
• WELFARE CHECK - 300 block of Gorgas St., 11:12 p.m. Information report.
SEPT. 28
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 MH 379, 8:29 a.m. Male and female issued criminal trespass warning for convenience store.
• WARRANTS - 1000 block of SE 2nd Ave., 8:54 a.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.
• THEFT - 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:28 a.m. Theft of trailer.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:25 p.m. Male trespassed from business.
• WRECK - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:37 p.m.
• THEFT - 500 block of SW 15th St., 8:15 p.m.
SEPT. 29
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2100 block of SE 24th Ave., 7:11 a.m. Criminal mischief reported.
• WRECK - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 7:46 a.m.
• THEFT - 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:27 a.m. Theft of services.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 3400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:08 p.m. Female reports sexual assault.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 600 block of SW 24th St., 4:58 p.m. Custody dispute over infant.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 5000 Laurie Drive, 7 p.m.
• CITIZEN DISPUTE - 2600 block SW 7th Ave., 6:04 p.m. Animal at large.
• HARASSMENT - 400 block of NW 25th St., 9:14 p.m. Information report.
• FIREWORKS - 600 block of SW 17th St., 10:13 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of SW 12th Ave., 11:26 p.m.
SEPT. 30
• FOUND PROPERTY - 700 block of SW 10th St., 4:53 a.m. Toolbox found in road.
• DRIVING RECKLESS - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 8:07 a.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 700 block of San Jacinto Drive, 7:55 a.m. Juvenile female located wandering on welfare check.
• INFORMATION - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:41 a.m. Information report.
• THREATS - 400 block of SW 4th Ave., 7:55 a.m. Female reported assault and threatening messages.
• FOLLOW-UP - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 10:38 a.m. Mother reported son missing.
• LOST PROPERTY- 2200 block of SW 8th Ave., 1:08 p.m. Female reported her driver’s license missing.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:20 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:19 p.m.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 200 block of Ross Road, 7:31 p.m. Juveniles reported to have broken windows of abandoned building.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 16-30, 2022.
SEPT. 23
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8 a.m. Information received regarding possible sexual assault of a child.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1500 block of N. Main St., 11 a.m. Driver’s license found.
• DRUGS - Weatherford city limits, 12:50 p.m. Juvenile male found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - 400 block of S. Main St., 5:27 p.m. Male transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.
• RUNAWAY - 1400 block of S. Elm St., 6:39 p.m. Male reported his juvenile daughter contacted him to say she was safe but not coming home.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1500 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5;12 p.m. Male found yelling and throwing empty beer cans at a business was arrested for public intoxication.
• WEAPONS - 1900 block of Martin Drive, 7:08 p.m. Female reported two unknown persons brandished a firearm at her during a traffic stop.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Eureka St., 1:48 p.m. Female reported their unlocked vehicle had been entered but nothing missing.
SEPT. 24
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Dennis Road, 2:21 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:29 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1900 block of Town Creek, 12:20 p.m. Female turned in a wallet with credit cards and a license.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1200 block of Bosque Lane, 12:08 p.m. Male reported his vehicle broken into but nothing removed.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of S. Tower St., 1:38 p.m. Male reported someone spray painted the fence and a tree on his property.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:36 p.m. Female reported her debit card stolen.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of S. Lamar St., 11:55 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1500 block of Franklin St., 9:41 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by a known male.
SEPT. 25
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits. 2:27 a.m. Female reported a known family member threw a drink in her face.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:11 a.m. Male barricaded himself in a room with a weapon, and was detained and transported for a hospital for mental evaluation.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1200 block of Holland Lake, 7:57 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• THEFT - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:34 a.m. Male reported an unknown male stole tools from a store.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:15 p.m. Females reported an assault by a juvenile female.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:46 p.m. Male reported being assaulted during an altercation.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:34 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication, and was found to have marijuana on his person during booking.
• FIRE - 600 block of Hilltop Drive, 7:23 p.m. Drug paraphernalia found during fire investigation where the fire started.
SEPT. 26
• DISTURBANCE - 2500 block of S. Main St., 11:40 p.m. Male found to have active warrant and be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2500 block of S. Main St., 7 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• ASSAULT - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 10:29 a.m. Two females fighting in the gym.
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:45 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 2200 block of Taylor Drive, 10:20 a.m. Female reported a known person was harassing her.
• FRAUD - 1800 block of Sandpiper Drive, 2 p.m. Female reported someone used her personal identification to remove money from her bank account.
• TRAFFIC STOP - SW Ric Williamson Highway and W. Interstate 20 Service Road South, 2 p.m. Driver found to have invalid driver’s license.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:30 p.m. Three males arrested for possession of marijuana and one charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:30 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
SEPT. 27
• THREATS - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:49 a.m. Female reported a known male was posting things to social media that were concerning and threatening.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - Weatherford city limits, 12:45 a.m. Male reported someone keyed his vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Love Street, 6:36 p.m. Two kids reported to have damaged the railing around a pond and drug the section into the water.
• ASSAULT - 900 block of S. Main St., 4:26 p.m. Male reported being punched in the face by several unknown persons.
• WARRANT - 100 block of Love St., 6:26 p.m. Female found to have warrant for criminal mischief.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:27 p.m. Female reported three individuals came into a store and began knocking items off the shelves and made verbal threats.
• HIT AND RUN - 1700 block of S. Main St., 4:44 a.m. Female arrested for striking a sign then fleeing.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of Peaster Highway, 4:52 p.m. Female arrested for outstanding warrant.
• THEFT - 2300 block of Tin Top Road, 3:45 p.m. Male reported someone stole a vehicle part.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - 700 block of Adams Drive, 10 a.m. Male transported to a medical facility for mental evaluation.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - Weatherford city limits, 7:25 a.m. Male detained and transported for mental evaluation.
• SCAM - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:45 a.m. Female reported a known male scammer her out of $100,000.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 700 block of Terrace Drive, 10:51 a.m. Female reported someone entered her residence and stole property.
• ASSAULT - 1700 block of Texas Drive, 2:09 p.m. Female reported a male juvenile threw several items and struck her.
• DRUGS - 100 block of Ikard Drive, 10:27 a.m. Female arrested for child endangerment.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 200 block of Azle Highway, 8 a.m. Vehicle inventories after towing.
• FOUND PROPERTY - S. Bowie and Palo Pinto St., 7:30 p.m. Toolbox observed to fall off the bed of a pickup.
SEPT. 28
• FIGHTING - 400 block of Soward Ave., 3:33 a.m. Male arrested on public intoxication and resisting arrest charges.
• FRAUD - 3500 block of Lakeway Drive, 1:19 p.m. Female reported getting Amazon packages with a different name and false charges to her credit card.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - Weatherford city limits, 11:42 a.m. Male determined to be a threat to himself and was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1000 block of Franklin St., 12:29 p.m. Female reported her property damaged.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of Interstate 20, 5:19 p.m. Male reported vehicles taken off two vehicles.
SEPT. 29
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1200 block of Dirkson St., 10:59 a.m. Female reported someone entered her home through a window and took a folder containing documents and records.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of W. 7th St., 11:35 a.m. Female reported a known person slammed the door on her as she exited a residence.
• CHILD ENDANGERMENT - E. 7th and Madison St., 3:38 p.m. Three-year-old found and returned to a female, with CPS contacted.
SEPT. 30
• THEFT - 1500 block of N. Main St., 9:20 p.m. Female reported someone stole her laundry basket and dryer sheets.
• DISTURBANCE - 200 block of Eureka St., 7 p.m. Two males reported to be in a verbal argument.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 200 block of W. Park Ave., 4:08 a.m. Male reported an unknown male showed up at his home and attempted to open the door. The male was suspected to be intoxicated and arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.