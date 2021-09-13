Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 4-10, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
SEPT. 4
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - NW 3rd St. and NW 4th Ave., 12:46 a.m. Vehicle burglary was reported.
• WRECK - SE Martin Luther King Jr and SE 25th Ave., 7:57 a.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1700 block of NW 3rd Ave., 6:52 a.m. Vehicle burglarized.
• DISTURBANCE - 500 block of SW 8th St., 8:42 a.m. Male continues to disturb neighbor by excessively revving car engine.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 500 block of NW 23rd St., 8:59 a.m. Detached garage burglarized.
• WRECK - NE 2nd St. and NE 20th Ave., 12:34 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 2200 block of SE 4th Ave., 12:48 p.m. Female became aggressive toward code enforcement.
• THEFT - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:05 p.m. Theft of gasoline.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 3800 block of Ram blvd., 4:18 p.m. Female withholds custody of child from father.
• INFORMATION - 2200 block of SE 25th Ave., 4:31 p.m. Female reports her scheduled visitation was cancelled and she did not get to see children.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1700 block of NW 3rd Ave., 5:38 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of SE 21st St., 6:08 p.m. Information report.
• CHILD ABUSE - 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 7:20 p.m. Female juvenile reports mistreatment at home from family.
• THREATS - 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 10:03 p.m. Male alleged female threatened to kill him.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1300 block of SE 3rd St., 10:25 p.m. Male subject arrested for public intoxication after damaging sister’s property.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of SE 6th Ave., 11:57 p.m. Female reported vehicle being damaged.
SEPT. 5
• WRECK - 1700 block of SE 1st St., 10:24 a.m.
• WRECK - 1300 block of SE 20th St., 11:25 a.m.
• WRECK - 1800 block of S. Oak Ave., 12;05 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2800 block of Sharon Drive, 3:20 p.m. Juvenile behavior problem.
• UNATTENDED DEATH - 1300 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:03 p.m.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 8:26 p.m. Wallet found at convenience store.
• WRECK - MH 379 and SE 14th Ave., 10:29 p.m.
SEPT. 6
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 12:10 a.m. Two juvenile females feuding.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1600 block of SW 10th St., 4:50 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.
• THEFT - 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 5:10 p.m. Male reported dog missing.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 2600 block of SW 9th Ave., 6:44 p.m. Female arrives home to find door kicked in.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of NE 8th Ave., 7:40 p.m.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 500 block of SW 8th St., 8:07 p.m. Juvenile reported as a runaway.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 5200 block of Laurie Drive, 8:50 p.m. Male was assaulted by family members.
SEPT. 7
• WELFARE CHECK - 1300 block of SE 14th Ave., 8:26 a.m. Special needs child found walking with no parent around.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:55 a.m. Female stole two shirts from a local store she had previously been criminally trespassed from.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 11:49 a.m. Elderly female lost and confused.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 500 block of NW 8th St., 2:37 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Carstens Lewallen Lane, 4:39 p.m. Male reported vehicle stolen.
SEPT. 8
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of SE 9th St., 2:46 p.m. Male found deceased inside residence.
• WRECK - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:27 p.m.
• WARRANTS - 1500 block of SW 12th St., 4:07 p.m. Female arrested on active warrant.
• THEFT - 300 block of NW 3rd St., 3:43 p.m. Male reports stolen motorized bicycle.
• HIT AND RUN - SW 1st St. and SW 4th Ave., 9:20 p.m.
SEPT. 9
• HARASSMENT - Mineral Wells city limits, 12:17 a.m. Information report regarding possible harassment.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 700 block of SW 17th St., 12:57 a.m. Male subject was arrested for violating protective order and outstanding warrant.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 1100 block of SW 10th St., 12:20 p.m. Male arrested for unauthorized use of vehicle and illegal narcotics.
• INFORMATION - 2300 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 2:36 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from business.
• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:30 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 2200 block of SE 25th Ave., 5:07 p.m. Female reported custody dispute issues.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 6:24 p.m. Mother suspects juvenile daughter is having relations with overage male subject.
• NON-CRIMINAL MATTER - 1300 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:18 p.m. Information report.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of SW 4th Ave., 8:37 p.m. Found bike left on property.
SEPT. 10
• THEFT - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 6:04 a.m. Male stole beer from convenience store.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 7:26 a.m. Juvenile missing person recovered.
• THEFT - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:48 p.m. Female reported her wallet stolen.
• WRECK - 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 1:13 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of Pasadena Blvd., 1:53 p.m. Heavy machinery stolen from Dallas recovered locally.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:05 p.m.
• WRECK - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:23 p.m.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:08 p.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 700 block of SE 12th St., 11:59 p.m.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 3-9, 2021.
SEPT. 3
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 7:30 a.m. Information forwarded by Euless police regarding a suspect of credit card abuse.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:49 p.m. Female reported a male assaulted her by applying pressure to her neck or throat.
• THEFT - 500 block of W. 7th St., 5:47 p.m. Female reported an unknown person deprived her of cash.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:45 p.m. Male reported an unknown person struck his vehicle while it was parked.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Wiggs Lane, 8:30 a.m. Female reported an unknown suspect damaged the gate at the back of her property.
• ASSAULT - 1600 block of NW Ric Williamson Highway, 10:15 a.m. Female found to be the victim of a domestic assault.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:49 p.m. Female reported a male previously assaulted her.
• THEFT - 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:43 p.m. Male reported a pistol was supposed to be delivered to the business.
• FRAUD - 500 block of W. Russell St., 11:36 a.m. Female reported fraudulent use of a credit-debit card.
SEPT. 4
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:21 a.m. Driver found to be driving with a suspended license.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:23 a.m. Male reported his vehicle taken by a former friend.
• MENTAL EVALUATION - Weatherford city limits, 10:36 p.m. Female stated she was having a mental crisis and was transported to an area hospital.
• DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 11 p.m. Male found to be consuming alcohol while a minor.
• WRECK - 800 block of Franklin St., 7:30 a.m. Male found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a used glass smoking pipe.
SEPT. 5
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:12 p.m. Female reported her wallet had been stolen.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of May Court, 6:53 p.m. Male reported missing.
• AGGRAVATED ASSAULT - 400 block of Adams Drive, 7:48 p.m. Male reported a known male had chased with with a knife and threw it at him, as well as damaged items belonging to the business.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 5:15 p.m. Employee reported an unknown person stole five items of jewelry.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1800 block of S. Main St., 3:45 p.m. Male arrested for criminal mischief and failure to ID fugitive from justice, and was discovered to have an outstanding warrant.
• FORGERY - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 3:19 a.m. Two males seen fighting in the parking lot. One was determined to be intoxicated in public.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 10:58 p.m. Male and female found to be intoxicated in public.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:15 p.m. Female reported a woman was pushed out of the vehicle behind her. The victim advised she jumped out because a male was hitting her and she was afraid. She was transported to a hospital in Fort Worth.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 5:15 p.m. Unknown person stole nine perfumes.
• ASSAULT - 3:08 p.m. Weatherford city limits. 3:08 p.m. Male reported a known male struck his sister.
SEPT. 6
• THEFT - 1600 block of Remington Circle, 4:07 p.m. Male reported a known male stole several ATV parts from him.
• THEFT - 1200 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 8:14 a.m. Male reported tools stolen out of the back of his pickup.
• THEFT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 12 p.m. Female reported a known person stole a TV from the business.
• FOUND PROPERTY - Weatherford city limits, 2:10 a.m. Wrecker driver found a bag containing suspected marijuana in a vehicle involved in an accident.
SEPT. 7
• THEFT - 1100 block of Jameson St., 9:54 a.m. Male reported notice of an electric meter being tampered/removed without permission from the city.
• INDECENCY WITH A CHILD - 1000 block of S. Main St., 9:54 a.m. Offense involving a female juvenile and male juvenile reported occurring over the summer.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:16 a.m. Female reported being shoved to the ground by her ex-boyfriend.
• BOND VIOLATION - Weatherford city limits, 11:22 a.m. Female reported a missed video call from her ex-boyfriend who had a protective order filed against him.
• THREATS - Parker County, 9:15 a.m. Male reported possible threats involving two juveniles.
• WELFARE CHECK - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:04 p.m. Male and female found to be endangering two children, aged 2 and 1.
• THEFT - 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:34 p.m. Business owner reported a customer paid for vehicle services with a check from a closed account.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Ikard Lane, 3:34 p.m. Male reported a student made suicidal threats. An investigation was completed and a safety plan put in place.
SEPT. 8
• THEFT - 2100 block of Clear Lake Road, 12:03 p.m. Female reported her husband’s walled was stolen.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of Waco St., 1:30 p.m. 17-year-old found to be in possession of a vape pen.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1900 block of S. Main St., 9:33 a.m. Female found to be in possession of multiple cans of air duster and admitted to inhaling some.
• WRECK - 2500 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:54 p.m. Female later determined to be deceased and an investigation was completed by the advanced accident investigation team.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1000 block of S. Main St., 8:19 a.m. Male reported a wind screen had been cut.
• THEFT - 1000 block of Jameson St., 10:29 a.m. Male reported someone used his identifying information and stole a check from his mailbox.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 10 a.m. Male was transported to a medical facility for evaluation.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1800 block of Banks Drive, 10:09 a.m. Female reported a male was possibly having a mental crisis and the male was evaluated.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:23 p.m. Male reported his pickup was stolen.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:29 p.m. Female reported a known male intentionally impeded her breathing/circulation by applying pressure to her throat.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 11:11 p.m. Female reported someone used her information to defraud her financially.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12:56 p.m. Male reported a known subject made entry into a business and stole merchandise. The subject reportedly had already been issued a criminal trespass.
• ASSAULT - 1200 block of S. Main St., 4:53 p.m. Juvenile female determined to have assaulted a 33-year-old female.
