Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 1-Jan. 8, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JAN. 1
• THEFT - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:18 a.m. Male subject stole two packs of beer.
• INFORMATION - 1100 block of SW 14th St., 12:53 p.m. Juvenile male left home and has not returned.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 1:01 p.m. A male reported another male had stolen his vehicle.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and SE 25th Ave., 6:13 p.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 6:33 p.m. Male arrested for assault family violence.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1400 block of SE 11th St., 7:41 p.m. Male alleged his house was broken into and pills were stolen.
• INFORMATION - 2400 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:18 p.m. Stolen vehicle was recovered.
JAN. 2
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of NE 8th Ave., 3:35 a.m. Female allegedly assaulted her sister.
• WRECK - 2500 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 5:27 a.m.
• ASSAULT - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:56 a.m. Male arrested for assault by contact and public intoxication in department store.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:34 p.m. Male threw a cell phone at female’s car window, causing it to break.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of SE 3rd St., 1:25 p.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:57 p.m. Information report.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 400 block of NW 25th St., 3:38 p.m. Apartment burglarized in northwest Mineral Wells.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of NE 4th Ave., 8:46 p.m.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 500 block of NW 1st Ave., 10:08 p.m. Male reported multiple people inside of a vacant building.
JAN. 3
• HIT AND RUN - 500 block of SW 20th St., 12:25 p.m. Hit and run involving mailbox, gas meter and fence.
• WRECK - 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:12 p.m.
• INDECENT EXPOSURE - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 2:15 p.m. Female made outcry that male family member had exposed himself to her.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of Gorgas St., 3:54 p.m. Information report.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1600 block of SE Park Road, 6:46 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female subject for possession of a controlled substance.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1400 block of SE 1st St., 8:26 p.m. Male subject arrested for possession of illegal narcotics and possession of firearm.
• WRECK - 400 block of FM 2256, 10:07 p.m.
JAN. 4
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1600 block of NW 3rd Ave., 11:53 a.m. Female reported her brother was causing issues and wanted him criminally trespassed from her residence.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1400 block of SE 6th Ave., 12:58 p.m. Information report.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of NW 4th St., 1:11 p.m. Resident owner wants male subject criminally trespassed from her property.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of Shady Oak Circle, 10:14 p.m.
JAN. 5
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1000 block of SW 4th Ave., 1:58 a.m. Male reported his ex-girlfriend broke his front door by kicking it.
• INFORMATION - 4800 block of Ellis White Road, 10:34 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.
• CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE - 1400 block of NW 1st Ave., 11:07 a.m. Custody dispute between separated mother and father.
• HIT AND RUN - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:15 p.m.
• BOND VIOLATION - 1900 block of Old Millsap Highway, 1:36 p.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend violated a protective order.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 3:56 p.m. A male was reported to be examining people’s packages at an apartment complex.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 8:07 p.m. Male and female arrested for unlawful carry of a weapon.
JAN. 6
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:28 a.m. Female reported receiving threatening voicemail from family member.
• WARRANTS - 1000 block of SW 6th Ave., 10:55 a.m. Female arrested on warrants.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of SW 13th St., 11:10 a.m. Information report regarding civil matter.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 12:36 p.m. Male reported trying to move his belongings out of a residence but being threatened as he was doing so.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 12:28 p.m. Male reported someone had stolen his toolbox from his local business.
• HARASSMENT - 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:51 p.m. Female reported threats from separated husband.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 300 block of SW 5th St., 5:10 p.m. Cell phone and bag found in southwest part of town.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 600 block of SE 3rd St., 11:51 p.m. Male and female burglarize home.
JAN. 7
• FRAUD - 700 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:20 a.m. Female attempted to use counterfeit bill at convenience store.
• THEFT - 900 block of Cross Post Road, 8:21 a.m. Unknown male trespassed on property and stole multiple catalytic convertors.
• THEFT - 1200 block of NW 3rd Ave., 9:42 a.m. Female reported her checkbook stolen from residence.
• FRAUD - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 12 p.m. Female bought a vehicle from a dealership and never received title.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 9:49 a.m. Information report.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 3;29 p.m. Three subjects trespassed from property, one female arrested on city warrant.
• INFORMATION - 4100 block of NE 4th St., 5:43 p.m. Female took a handful of prescription pills.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 3200 block of MH 379, 6:45 p.m. Male subject alleged estranged wife stole checkbooks for his company.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of SE 15th St., 9:04 p.m. Male juvenile found to have an active warrant.
• THREATS - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 9:02 p.m. Female stated estranged husband threatened her.
JAN. 8
• THEFT - 800 block of SW 17th St., 12:18 a.m. Male reported his wallet was stolen.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of SE 12th St., 9 a.m. Cockatoo reportedly not receiving adequate care, welfare check requested.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - 400 block of SE 17th St., 2:03 p.m. Sexual assault reported.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 31-Jan. 7, 2021.
DEC. 31
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:54 a.m. Male reported a catalytic converter was taken from his vehicle.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 3:03 p.m. Business reported a male picked up his vehicle and drove off without paying for services.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 6:23 p.m. Female reported her husband dropped his wallet, which may have been stolen.
• WRECK - Interstate 20 West and S. Bowie Dr., 9:43 p.m. Driver lost control and left the roadway, and upon investigation was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• HARASSMENT - Weatherford city limits, 6:58 p.m. Female reported receiving harassing text messages and phone calls.
• HIT AND RUN - 2000 block of S. Bowie Dr., 8:17 p.m. Vehicle that appeared to have struck another vehicle was identified, but driver was not located.
JAN. 1
• GUNSHOTS - 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:59 a.m. Several rounds had possibly been shot off, and offense report for deadly conduct discharge of firearm was completed.
• MISSING PERSON - Weatherford city limits, 1:28 p.m. Female reported her 13-year-old son ran away from home.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Front St., 9:36 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1900 block of Wall St., 3:49 a.m. Male found asleep in hotel lobby and arrested for public intoxication.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2100 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 11:14 p.m. Driver found to have active warrants.
JAN. 2
• HIT AND RUN - 400 block of Interstate 20, 4:35 p.m. Male reported a driver struck the front fender of his vehicle and failed to stop and provide information.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 12:26 a.m. Female treated by EMS and refused to be transported to hospital. Controlled substance was found at the residence and female was arrested for ownership.
• INFORMATION - Female reported receiving a letter from unknown subject warning her of possible illegal activity going on in her home.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2100 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 11:14 p.m. Driver found to have active warrants.
JAN. 3
• NARCOTICS FOUND - 300 block of Love Street Park, 1:30 p.m. Male reported finding a pill bottle containing a substance he thought to be marijuana. Property was seized and taken back to the police department.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 11:04 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe, passenger in possession of methamphetamine pipe.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1800 block of S. Main St., 6:17 p.m. Female arrested for narcotics and outstanding warrant.
• THEFT - 1300 block of S. Lamar St., 7:10 p.m. Male reported his trailer was stolen.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 2200 block of Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 10:07 p.m. Female observed standing in roadway screaming incoherently and, upon her arrest, began attempting to spit on officers.
JAN. 4
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:45 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated, and an open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle.
JAN. 5
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 11 a.m. Over two grams of methamphetamine were located and seized.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 1:32 p.m. Male reported a known person rented a laptop from the business and did not make payments or return it.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 2:53 p.m. Male arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:17 p.m. Male arrested for assault by threat family violence.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 12:21 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used a bank customer’s identifying information to defraud.
JAN. 6
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 1 p.m. Male taken into custody under mental health warrant and transported to hospital for evaluation.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:36 a.m. Two vehicles appeared to have been broken into.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2100 block of Sagewood Drive, 7:20 a.m. Male reported someone removed tool cases from his work truck.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 3:30 p.m. Female reported seeing a social media post where a known person stated he was using a scheme to steal form gas stations.
• DISTURBANCE - 100 block of W. Spring St., 12:35 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication and determined to have been involved in a verbal dispute with a female.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of S. Service Road I-20, 12:35 p.m. Marijuana found inside a vehicle.
• BURGLARY - 300 block of S. Elm St., 9:57 p.m. Male reported a maintenance building was broken into.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:39 a.m. Male arrested for assault.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:04 p.m. Male transported to medical facility for treatment.
JAN. 7
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:15 p.m. Male reported unknown suspect burglarized a kiosk inside a business.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of W. Water St., 3 p.m. Male reported someone painted graffiti on his building.
• FRAUD - 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:30 p.m. Fourteen counterfeit bills were passed through a register.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Atwood Court, 7:34 p.m. Driver arrested for outstanding warrants.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:56 p.m. Marijuana found inside the vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1000 block of W. Oak St., 7:40 p.m. Male cut three ratchet straps from a company vehicle trying to repossess a car.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of E. 1st St., 1:40 p.m. Probable cause search was conducted and narcotics seized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.