Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 6-Feb. 12, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
FEB. 6
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 12:16 a.m. Traffic stop led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and THC wax.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1700 block of NW 3rd Ave., 9:28 a.m. Female subject had vehicle vandalized and her property was stolen.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 12:02 p.m. Female arrested for theft and fraud use/possession of identifying info.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of Evergreen Court, 12:22 p.m. Disturbance between stepmother and stepdaughter. Information report.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of SW 5th St., 1:27 p.m. Female subject was issued criminal trespass warning from residence.
• INFORMATION - N. Oak Ave. and NE 18th St., 2:33 p.m. Vehicle abandoned.
• INFORMATION - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:48 p.m. U-Haul employee recovered stolen trailer.
• WRECK - 600 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:49 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 2000 block of SE 11th St., 6:28 p.m. Man states ex-wife refuses to adhere to court-ordered visitation rights.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 7:18 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of Tournament Lane, 7:56 p.m. Husband and wife have verbal altercation.
FEB. 7
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1400 block of SE 1st St., 9:29 a.m. Dealership had vehicles messed with and gone through.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 400 SE 17th St., 10:55 a.m. Vehicle stolen from apartment complex.
• WRECK - SW 21st St and SW 5th Ave., 12:50 p.m.
• RECKLESS DRIVING - 900 block of SW 25th St., 4:56 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 6:08 p.m. Woman states her ex-husband is not abiding by pre-determined custody agreement.
FEB. 8
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 3:08 p.m. Fire truck damaged from being punched while working a structure fire.
• HARASSMENT - 2900 block of NE 11th St., 7:16 p.m. Female threatens to kill stepsister’s unborn baby.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 8:49 p.m. Male points firearm at female.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1000 block of SW 5th Ave., 6:16 p.m.
FEB. 9
• THREATS - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:26 a.m. Two females were assaulted by another female outside of a bar.
• THEFT - 900 block of Cross Post Road, 6:43 a.m. Vehicle parts were stolen.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 900 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:36 a.m. A vehicle was stolen from a local business.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of Hood Road, 7:54 a.m. Gate, storage building and back door to building to unoccupied property found open.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 8:30 a.m. Information only report.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2500 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 9:09 a.m. Information only.
• FRAUD - 500 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:58 a.m. Fraud between two brothers.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of SW 21st St., 1:53 p.m. Physical disturbance between two females.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1500 block of NW 1st Ave., 2:31 p.m. Resident found knife in her front yard.
• WRECK - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:16 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1400 block of SE 1st St., 4:51 p.m. Female reported vehicle burglarized.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 600 block of Bellaire Circle, 4:53 p.m. Garage door was damaged.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of SE 6th St., 7:37 p.m. Information report.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 6:59 p.m. Father reported son running away from home.
FEB. 10
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1200 block of SE 4th Ave., 7:31 a.m. Burglary of vehicle.
• THEFT - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 7:52 a.m. Female reported personal items were stolen.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 700 block of SE 1st St., 10:47 a.m. Items stolen out of storage building behind business.
• FRAUD - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 1:22 p.m. Male reported fraudulent transactions on his mother’s bank account.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:02 p.m.
• THREATS - 400 block of NW 25th St., 2:24 p.m. Male subject was arrested for terroristic threat.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 600 block of FM 1821, 3:14 p.m. Information report.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of SE 23rd Ave., 3:55 p.m.
• ANIMAL BITE - 100 block of FM 2256, 4:42 p.m.
• WRECK - 800 block of NW 4th Ave., 5:22 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 500 block of NW 5th St., 8:28 p.m. Female reported items stolen from inside her residence.
• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1821, 10:34 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 400 block of SW 5th St., 10:01 p.m. information report.
FEB. 11
• WRECK - 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:30 a.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of Cliff Drive, 9:58 a.m. Vehicle burglarized during the night.
• ATTEMPTED SUICIDE - 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 11:02 a.m. Female transported to mental health facility after mental episode.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of NW 7th St., 1:29 p.m. Unknown subjects attempted to burglarize residence and vehicles.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1200 block of NW 3rd Ave., 2:39 p.m. Female reported a donut was taken from her residence.
• INFORMATION - Mineral Wells city limits, 5 p.m. Sexual assault, information only.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 600 block of NE 9th St., 4:32 p.m. Male reported residence burglarized.
• ANIMAL BITE - 2100 block of SE 9th St., 7;28 p.m. Male toddler was bit by dog.
• RECKLESS DRIVING - 2400 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:53 p.m. Motorist pulled over by vehicle with red and blue lights. Operator of vehicle found not to be law enforcement officer.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 700 block of SW 16th St., 7:35 p.m. Vehicle towed that contained stolen property.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of FM 1821, 11:03 p.m.
FEB. 12
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of SW 20th St., 1:47 a.m. Male subject kicked front door of residence open to gain entry.
• FRAUD - 800 block of SW 2nd Ave., 1:21 p.m. Unknown male posed as employee of a rent-to-own company and stole television.
• WRECK - 100 block of W. Hubbard St., 5:25 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 5:03 p.m. Male subject burglarized vehicles.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2000 block of SE 4th Ave., 6:29 p.m. Unknown subject broke window by throwing boulder through it.
• THEFT - 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:29 p.m. Male believes business stole his house keys.
• INFORMATION - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:59 p.m. Female alleges her vehicle was burglarized.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of SW 5th Ave., 8:14 p.m. Female cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• HIT AND RUN - 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:17 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1300 block of SE 3rd St., 11:09 p.m. Information report.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Feb. 5-11, 2021.
FEB. 5
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of Courthouse Square, 5:39 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect hit her car and left the scene.
• RECKLESS DRIVER - 1200 block of N. Rusk St., 10:56 p.m. Female reported another known female tried to strike her as she was getting out of her car and was sending her threatening videos that put her in fear of imminent danger.
• WARRANTS - 800 block of W. Spring St., 12:50 p.m. Male placed under arrest for two active warrants out of Mansfield PD.
• HARASSMENT - 2500 block of Old Buck Drive, 10:45 a.m. Female reported a known suspect has been harassing her by sending threatening letters and text messages.
• HARASSMENT - 500 block of E. 3rd St., 2:45 p.m. Female reported a known person was harassing her by sending numerous emails making false statements about her.
• ASSAULT - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 9:10 a.m. Sixteen-year-old male reported a known 16-year-old male has assaulted him.
• HIT AND RUN - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:33 p.m. Female reported an unknown vehicle had struck hers while it was parked at a business.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:20 p.m. Male reported two unknown males entered a store and worked together to commit theft of a vanity and battery-operated tools.
• THEFT - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 3:20 p.m. Male reported known person took a package off a porch containing a black iPhone.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 8:15 a.m. An outcry of sexual assault was made by a female juvenile.
FEB. 6
• WRECK - 2400 block of S. Main St., 12:16 a.m. Male reported striking another male with his vehicle in the roadway. The male that was struck was transported to a Fort Worth hospital.
• HIT AND RUN - 2100 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:06 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect struck his vehicle and caused him to lose control.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. Park Ave., 11:17 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant and arrested.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:51 p.m. Female reported five known suspects pushed her to the ground and kicked and punched her. One of the known suspects reportedly stole her iPhone.
• THEFT - 500 block of N. Merrimac St., 4:20 p.m. Female reported a male came onto her property and stole an Amazon package. Officers made contact with the suspect and returned the package to owner.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 11:49 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by another male.
• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 7:30 p.m. Male found slumped over in his vehicle and charged with public intoxication.
• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of Rideway Blvd., 8:53 p.m. Male observed in the roadway and arrested for public intoxication.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 5:46 p.m. Female reported someone broke out her right front window of her vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 5:46 p.m. Female reported unknown person broke out the window of her vehicle and took a small duffel bag with her ID, a pink wallet and gold diamond bracelet.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 900 block of Sylvia St., 9:21 A.M. Male reported an unknown person damaged his vehicle.
FEB. 7
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2100 block of Old Dennis Road, 3:34 a.m. Male arrested on active warrants,
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 1500 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:30 p.m. Truck determined to be stolen out of Fort Worth PD.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Pine St., 9:02 p.m. Female reported a known suspect entered her property and damaged her fence. It was determined that the suspect had entered her residence without her effective consent.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:12 p.m. Driver found to have an invalid license.
• THEFT - 200 block of S. Tower St., 2 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stolen a trailer.
FEB. 8
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:05 a.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated and placed under arrest.
• POSSIBLE ASSAULT - 3400 block of Creek Crossing Drive, 12:10 a.m. Officers observed a vehicle leaving the residence and attempted to stop it. The driver was arrested for evading arrest.
• INTOXICATED PERSON - 300 block of Love St., 3:25 a.m. Female reported her husband jumped out of their vehicle and was highly intoxicated. The male was located and placed under arrest.
• INVESTIGATION - 1400 block of Madison St., 9:24 a.m. Weatherford Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation, no arrest made.
• THEFT - 1800 block of Bankhead Drive, 10:05 p.m. Male reported an old tenant possibly stole a ring valued at $2,000.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 8:52 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a known male.
• MISSING PERSON - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 10:32 p.m. Male reported he had not seen or heard from a male friend in a week, and that the male was last seen in Alabama.
• FRAUD - 300 block of N. Dubellette St., 11:15 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect used his identifying information to attempt to obtain credit.
• INVESTIGATION - Weatherford city limits, 8:19 a.m. Weatherford Street Crimes Unit conducted investigation and report was made.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 10:50 a.m. Female reported she was previously sexually assaulted by a known person.
FEB. 9
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of S. Main St., 12:51 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while license invalid.
• WARRANTS - 700 block of W. Water St., 10:32 a.m. Grandfather reported his grandson was being belligerent, and grandson found to have a warrant for his arrest.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Atwood Court, 7:22 a.m. Male reported someone set off a fire extinguisher inside a laundry room.
• INFORMATION - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:12 p.m. Items found burning in a parking lot, and a witness was arrested on an outstanding parole warrant. Police said there are no known suspects of the arson at this time.
FEB. 11
• FOUND PROPERTY - 500 block of W. Russell St., 1:33 p.m. Property taken by Weatherford PD.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 11:49 p.m. A male and female had a physical altercation. Parties were separated and report was completed.
• THEFT - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 9:07 p.m. Male reported a gasoline generator was stolen from him in the 200 block of S. Merrimac St.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:02 p.m. Female reported an unknown person applied for unemployment benefits using her identifying information.
• THEFT - 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 2:36 p.m. Male reported paying a man to store his ATV, but the man sold it to a known male.
• THEFT - 800 block of North St., 7:46 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole a package of cement cleaner off his front porch.
