Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 25-28, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

 

AUG. 25

• MISSING PERSON - 500 block of NW 6th St., 12:28 a.m. Missing person reported. Last spoken to at 5:20 a.m. on 8/23.

• WRECK - 1200 block of SE 1st St., 9:11 a.m.

• FRAUD - 1000 block of SW 20th St., 11:20 a.m. Female reported identity theft.

• HIT AND RUN - 900 block of NW 5th Ave., 12:33 a.m.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of NW 6th St., 2:16 p.m. Female was victim of assault family violence.

• INFORMATION - 300 block of SE 18th St., 2:56 p.m. Female advised she entered into altercation with male.

• THEFT - 500 block of Brazos Drive, 3:18 p.m. Male reported two bags were taken from his porch.

• ANIMAL AT LARGE - 2200 block of SE 22nd Ave., 1:20 p.m. Two dogs jumped backyard fence and attacked neighbor’s dog. Citation issued and two aggressor dogs will be declared dangerous.

• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - SW 22nd St and SW 9th Ave., 4:18 p.m.

• ANIMAL BITE - 1900 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:23 p.m. Female bitten by stray dog while stopped by side of the road.

• WRECK - 500 block of W. Hubbard St., 5:55 p.m.

• FRAUD - 500 block of NE 23rd St., 6:43 p.m. Female reported her bank information was used without her permission.

• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1100 block of NE 23rd St., 10:11 p.m. Woman’s residence was burglarized.

• THEFT - 1500 block of SE 18th St., 19:17 p.m. Female stole multiple items from another female.

• WELFARE CHECK - 1000 block of SE 19th St., 9:56 p.m.

 

AUG. 26

• UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE - 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:05 a.m. Owner reported fleet vehicle stolen.

• HARASSMENT - 800 block of Lakeview Drive, 1:19 p.m. Male subject harassing female by continuous text messages.

• WRECK - 600 block of FM 1195, 5:13 p.m.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1700 block of SE 4th Ave., 5:34 p.m. Female was assaulted by son.

• HARASSMENT - 200 block of SW 1st ave., 3:28 p.m.

• WRECK - 100 block of SW 3r St., 9:21 p.m. Truck was in single vehicle accident. Female driver arrested for driving while intoxicated, female passenger was arrested for public intoxication.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:51 p.m. Female reported damage to her vehicle.

• THREATS - 1000 block of SW 4th Ave., 9:57 p.m. Male arrested for an interference with emergency request for assistance.

 

AUG. 27

• INFORMATION - 500 block of SW 21st St., 7 a.m. Evidence of possible attempt to burglarize home discovered.

• LOST PROPERTY - 1300 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:24 p.m. Man claims items were stolen from his vehicle after it was repossessed.

• ALARM - 1100 block of NW 5th Ave., 1:34 p.m. Burglary attempt made on home.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2000 block of SE 18th St., 12:57 p.m. Property stolen from bed of truck.

• THEFT - 1900 block of NE 1st Ave., 2:09 p.m. Man burglarized another man’s home.

• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 800 block of SW 1st Ave., 4:51 p.m. Vehicle abandoned.

• FOLLOW-UP - 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 7:08 p.m. Male reported property belonging to himself and a relative had been stolen.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:51 p.m. Female subject was criminally trespassed from a local business.

 

AUG. 28

• WRECK - 2600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:31 a.m.

• HARASSMENT - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 9:24 a.m. Male alleges being harassed by other male.

• INFORMATION - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 11:37 a.m. Male has posted numerous statement about killing people who don’t hold his political views.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of Washington Ave., 2:38 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication at motel.

• THEFT - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:58 p.m. 15 cartons of cigarettes suspected stolen by employee.

• THEFT - 2800 block of Sharon Drive, 3:19 p.m. Firearm stolen from residence.

• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 3 p.m. Male subject stole property from Walmart.

• WRECK - 2100 block of SE 25th Ave., 6:49 p.m.

• INFORMATION - 2200 block of SE 4th Ave., 7:42 p.m. Custody dispute, information only.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of NW 1st Ave., 11:14 p.m. 

 

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 24-28, 2020.

 

AUG. 24

• FRAUD - 100 block of W. Weatherford St., 12:40 p.m. Female reported unknown suspect had used her identifying information to open an Amazon account.

• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:24 p.m. Female purchased toilet paper from a business and exited with $92 worth of merchandise (food, socks, clothing) without paying for those items.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:03 p.m. Passenger found to be in possession of over one gram of methamphetamine.

 

AUG. 25

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:19 a.m. Male arrested for assault/physical contact, evading arrest/detention with previous conviction and possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 6:54 a.m. Male reported a Chevrolet truck struck his vehicle on the driver’s side and then left the scene.

• THEFT - 300 block of W. Rentz St., 8:20 a.m. Male reported $800 being stolen along with miscellaneous other items.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 8:43 a.m.Female reported she was assaulted by her common law husband.

• THEFT - 700 block of S. Main St., 10:17 a.m. Business manager reported an unknown male stole make from the business without consent of the addressee.

• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 300 block of E. Oak St., 10:42 a.m. Complainant reported a known female used his identifying bank information for financial gain without his consent.

• THEFT - 100 block of Boundary St., 2:24 p.m. Complainant said someone had wired their electricity to bypass the meter, therefore not being charged for it’s usage.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 4:27 p.m. Complainant said an unknown make had an object which he used to break out the back window of the complainant’s vehicle.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of Kay Drive, 6:55 p.m. Driver found to be driving on a suspended license while not having insurance.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of Jack Borden Way, 9:11 p.m. Man found in a public park after closing time, and found to be intoxicated to a point to be a danger to himself and others.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of Rusk St., 10:06 p.m. Driver placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated, third or more, after investigation.

 

AUG. 26

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1700 block of Bethel Road, 9:30 a.m. Driver found to have suspended license and unable to provide proof of insurance.

• ILLEGAL DUMPING - 2000 block of Bethel Road, 12:39 p.m. Male observed another male dump two 80-pound dead hogs on his property.

• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 12:47 p.m. Manager said an unknown female stole approximately $781 in merchandise from the business.

• THEFT - 100 block of Jennifer Court, 6:15 p.m. Male reported a FedEx package, that showed it was delivered, had been taken.

• PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 6:44 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated to a point he was a danger to himself and/or others.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:06 p.m. Investigation revealed a man had assaulted a female and there had been prior assaults within the last year.

• WELFARE CHECK - 1800 block of S. Main St., 9:52 p.m. Driver found asleep at the wheel and in possession of a THC vape pen and liquid THC.

WELFARE CHECK - 2500 block of S. Main St., 1:30 p.m. Marijuana, THC wax found inside a motel room.

 

AUG. 27

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1400 block of S. Main St., 8:09 a.m. Marijuana and marijuana pipe found inside the vehicle following a consent/probable cause search.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Merrimac St., 10:34 a.m. Male reported an known male threw a brick and struck her car.

 

AUG. 28

• THEFT - 1900 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:45 p.m. Employee reported a male walked in the store, selected two 18 packs of Michelob Ultra and fled the store without paying.

• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:42 p.m. Employee reported a woman had concealed over $124 worth of merchandise and walked out of the store without paying. She was arrested for theft and for three Weatherford PD warrants.

