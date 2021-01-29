Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 23-Jan. 29, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JAN. 23
• WELFARE CHECK - 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 1:17 a.m. Welfare check led to juvenile arrest.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2800 block of N. Murco Drive, 3:56 a.m. Male reported home burglarized.
• INFORMATION - 2800 block of N. Murco Drive, 7:48 a.m. Information report.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1300 block of SE 18th St., 8:45 a.m. Male subject arrested for possession of controlled, terroristic threat and outstanding warrant.
• WRECK - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:06 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1500 block of SE 16th St., 3:59 p.m. Female threatened sister causing imminent fear for her safety.
• THEFT - 100 block of SW 11th St., 5:35 p.m. Female reported two propane tanks stolen from business property.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2000 block of SE 25th Ave., 7:35 p.m. Female assaulted by her sister.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 9:58 p.m. A credit card was found and turned over to police.
• WRECK - 2000 block of SE 11th St., 11:08 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 2600 block of Hilley Drive, 7:30 p.m. Female reported items missing from shed.
JAN. 24
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:26 a.m. Female reported altercation at bar.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of SW 25th St., 10:24 a.m. Female reported ex-employer would not giver her paycheck.
• THREATS - 400 block of SE 4th Ave., 11:35 a.m. Male arrested for assault, theft of vehicle, possession and warrant.
• WRECK - 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:19 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:10 p.m. Male is allegedly stalking female.
JAN. 25
• THREATS - 300 block of NE 23rd St., 12:50 a.m. Man sent threatening messages to another man.
• THREATS - 1300 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:10 a.m. Female assaulted by another female.
• INFORMATION - 2600 block of FM 1821, 7 p.m. Information report on abandoned vehicle.
• WRECK - 3500 block of Ellis White, 3:08 p.m.
• WRECK - 600 block of SE 1st St., 4:51 p.m.
• WRECK - E. U.S. Highway 180 and SE 25th Ave., 5:50 p.m.
• WRECK - 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:52 p.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1000 block of SE 19th St., 7:52 p.m. Female assaulted by boyfriend.
JAN. 26
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of Brazos Drive, 2:24 a.m. Male and female were fighting in the street.
• WRECK - 1700 block of SE Martin Luther King, Jr., 7:01 a.m.
• THEFT - 600 block of Circle Road, 7:32 a.m. A female reported her vehicle title was stolen.
• CHILD PORN POSSESSION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 8 a.m. Report of a male subject possessing and promoting child pornography.
• WRECK - 600 block of SE 1st St., 9:11 a.m.
• HIT AND RUN - 1300 block of SE 6th Ave., 11:50 a.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 300 block of NW 4th St., 12:28 p.m. Female arrested for assault by contact family violence.
• VEHICLE THEFT - FM 1821 at Ellis White Road, 1:04 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 1100 block of SE 1st St., 2:14 p.m. Male continued to harass female through electronic communication.
• HARASSMENT - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:14 p.m. Female reported she was being talked.
• INFORMATION - 1200 block of SE 6th Ave., 1:54 p.m. Information only.
• WRECK - 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 4 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 4:23 p.m. Female reported abuse to child.
• THEFT - 2600 block of Hilley Drive, 4:49 p.m. Female reported garden tools stolen from home.
• BURGLARY - 200 block of Van Story St., 4:09 p.m. Building was burglarized.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 2100 block of SE 24th Ave., 6:49 p.m. Male reported male acting disorderly after moving out of home.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 9:24 p.m. Information report.
JAN. 27
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:22 a.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning from a local business.
• WRECK - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:10 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of MH 379, 12:12 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for a PPSO county warrant.
• FRAUD - 4000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:18 p.m. Male reported his identifying information was fraudulently used to purchase a vehicle.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:04 p.m. Vehicle was stolen from a local business.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of Gorgas St., 4:04 p.m. A deceased female was found.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:18 p.m. Information only.
• HARASSMENT - 400 block of Country Club Way, 5:25 p.m. Mother reported her minor child has been getting harassed.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:15 p.m. Information report.
• WRECK - 800 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 7:46 p.m.
JAN. 28
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 1200 block of SE 20th St., 12:39 a.m. Female arguing, causing disturbance. Female arrested on warrant.
• THEFT - 2800 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:30 a.m. Vehicle parts stolen from vehicle at business.
• FRAUD - 1100 block of NW 4th Ave., 1:58 p.m. Female falls victim to social security scam phone call.
• WRECK - 7600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:58 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:42 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for outstanding warrant.
• THEFT - 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 4:43 p.m. Female lost her wallet and someone found it and used the debit card without permission.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 4:47 p.m.
JAN. 29
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 11:16 a.m. Male and female arrested for drug possession.
• NON-COMPLIANCE - 100 block of FM 2256, 3:12 p.m. Cat adopted from animal shelter, but adoption agreement was not fulfilled and citation was issued.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 2000 block of SE 21st St., 1:02 p.m. Information report.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:45 p.m. Female stole items from a business.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 400 block of NW 25th St., 4:38 p.m. Male subject stabbed female’s tires.
• FORGERY - 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 8:06 p.m. Male subject attempted to cash stolen check and ran from police.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of Hood Road, 10:53 p.m. Male stated he was attacked by his wife.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 22-Jan. 29, 2021.
JAN. 22
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 8:30 a.m. WPD received cyber tip of possible child pornography.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1200 block of Holland Lake Drive, 9 a.m. Male reported someone caused damage to the building.
• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:02 a.m. Male was threatening to harm himself by jumping off a bridge. Male was detained and transported to a mental health facility.
• SOLICITATION OF A MINOR - 500 block of W. Russell St., 8:40 a.m. Female reported an unknown person sent concerning text messages to her juvenile daughter’s phone.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1200 block of S. Main St., 1:20 p.m. Male reported a machine had the screen smashed and broken inside a business.
• THEFT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 4 P.M. Female reported a white male entered the store and left with a set of clippers and trimmers without attempting to pay.
• THEFT - 2600 block of S. Main St., 6:48 p.m. Male reported setting his phone down and he believes someone has taken it. According to a phone app, the phone showed to be in Arlington.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of W. Oak St., 11:09 p.m. Driver had outstanding warrants and was placed under arrest.
• THEFT - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:28 p.m. Female reported her cell phone was missing and she believes it was stolen.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Information of possible child pornography was forwarded to WPD by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 9:30 a.m. Information of possible child pornography was forwarded to WPD by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
• FRAUD - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:33 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect made a monetary donation twice using fraudulent checks.
JAN. 23
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 4:24 p.m. Female found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance and requested to be seen by LifeCare. She was seen and cleared by staff and released from the scene.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 1:35 p.m. Male reported leaving his debit card at a restaurant and an unknown person took it and used it to make a purchase at a store.
• HIT AND RUN - 500 block of Franklin St., 5:28 p.m. Female reported a collision, after which the other driver continued to drive and left the scene.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:30 a.m. Female reported someone stole her wallet and attempted to use her credit cards.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:05 p.m. Male was threatening to harm himself, but told officers on arrival that he stated those things in order to get a reaction from the police department.
• ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 2 p.m. Teenage female reported she has been the victim of continuous abuse by a known relative.
• HIT AND RUN - 2500 block of S. Main St., 3:20 p.m. Female reported a truck collided with her vehicle, then continued to drive off.
• WRECK - 2100 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:05 p.m. Male flipped his vehicle over in the road, causing the passenger to sustain serious injuries, and admitted to consuming alcohol beverages recently.
JAN. 24
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of College Park Drive, 10:59 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of credit and debit cards that did not belong to her.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:03 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of College Park Drive, 3:11 a.m. Complainants reported a male had attempted to force his way into their apartment twice and slashed their vehicle tires.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:09 a.m. Female reported a known suspect pushed her to the ground following a verbal altercation.
JAN. 25
• WRECK - 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:03 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle found to have wrecked out a fence along the interstate service road and was towed.
• THEFT - 1000 block of W. Ball St., 12:15 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect removed tool boxes and tools from the bed of his vehicle.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:50 p.m. Male turned in a wallet found in the parking lot.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Weatherford city limits, 9:04 p.m. Driver admitted to using drug paraphernalia and two juveniles in the vehicle also admitted to using drug paraphernalia.
• FRAUD - 300 block of Throckmorton St., 3:30 p.m. Male reported a known suspect used his debit card without permission.
JAN. 26
• ASSAULT - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:08 a.m. Male reported being assaulted by a known male.
• THEFT - 100 block of College Park Drive, 10:49 a.m. Male reported a known female stole money from a business.
• INFORMATION - 200 block of W. Water St., 7 a.m. Weatherford Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of Meadow View Road, 11:30 a.m. Complainant reported a juvenile female stated she was struck by another juvenile she knows.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:31 p.m. Business manager turned over wallets that were left at a location.
• WARRANTS - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 12:24 a.m. Male found in possession of narcotics and arrested for multiple warrants.
• INFORMATION - 1000 block of S. Main St., 1:57 p.m. Male found to be in possession of THC.
JAN. 27
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of Randy Drive, 2:16 a.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated and arrested.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 5:09 a.m. Male and female had engaged in verbal argument that resulted in an assault.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 1500 block of Salado Trail, 5:23 a.. Male reported someone took his BMW without his permission.
• THEFT - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 9:40 a.m. Female reported a known suspect stole property from her business.
• WARRANTS - 2900 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 10:41 a.m. WPD attempted to conduct traffic stop on a male with warrants. Suspect fled an was not located.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 300 block of W. Owen Road, 10:14 a.m. Male reported money and sunglasses were taken from his pickup parked at his residence.
• FRAUD - 1900 block of S. Main St., 12:31 p.m. Female reported receiving a fraudulent bill in exchange for merchandise.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of S. Elm St., 10:10 p.m. Driver arrested for parole warrant and found to be in possession of a scale and methamphetamine.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:12 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a male.
JAN. 28
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1200 block of W. Lake Drive, 1:07 a.m. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
• LOST PROPERTY - 600 block of W. Oak St., 11:06 a.m. Male reported misplacing his wallet either at his apartment complex or at a business.
• DISTURBANCE - 2400 block of S. Main St., 7:17 p.m. Female located laying in roadway of a business and arrested on charges of public intoxication.
• WRECK - Weatherford city limits, 6:44 p.m. Driver who caused accident suspected to be under the influence and transported to hospital for treatment.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:52 a.m. A pistol was found in the driveway of a business.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1000 block of N. Main St., 10:42 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:59 p.m. Passenger arrested for possession of marijuana.
• JUVENILE RUNAWAY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:41 a.m. Grandmother reported a 15-year-old male left home without permission and had not returned.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:11 a.m. Female reported an unknown person took medication out of her purse.
JAN. 29
• TRAFFIC STOP - 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 1:52 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and in possession of a handgun.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 4:26 a.m. Male reported he was assaulted by a known male.
