Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 9-Jan. 12, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
JAN. 9
• INFORMATION - 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:16 a.m. industrial equipment was found.
• ANIMAL BITE - 100 block of FM 2256, 9:15 a.m. Cat bit an officer, who sustained minor injury. Cat was quarantined.
• THEFT - 300 block of SW 17th St., 10:40 a.m. Female reported items stolen from vehicle.
• THEFT - 600 block of SE 13th Ave., 11:08 a.m. Theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• WRECK - 2000 block of SE 1st St., 2:34 p.m.
• WRECK - 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:49 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 4:14 p.m. Assault by contact family violence.
• ASSISTANCE - 200 block of SW 26th Ave., 4:31 p.m. Female detained for transport.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 5:43 p.m.
• THEFT - 400 block of Brazos Drive, 6:36 p.m. Woman reports medication stolen from her apartment.
JAN. 10
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 300 block of NE 8th Ave., 9:22 a.m.
• FORGERY - 700 block of SE 6th Ave., 1:17 p.m. Male arrested from a local store for forgery of a financial instrument.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 1200 block of SE 14th St., 6:48 p.m. Female reported male arguing with her in home.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 800 block of SE 11th Ave., 7:54 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 10:35 p.m. Female alleges male threatened her with a knife.
• SHOPLIFTING - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:49 a.m. Beer stolen from EZ Mart.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of FM 1195, 12:49 p.m. Female reported lock on her gate was cut.
• INFORMATION - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:25 p.m. Controlled substance problem.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 2:12 a.m. Female arrested for possession of illegal narcotics.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:17 a.m. A motel reported damage.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of NW 4th Ave., 9:27 a.m. Information report regarding possible issues inside a home.
• INFORMATION - 500 block of Trade Way, 10:12 a.m. Threatening comments made by previous employee.
• THEFT - 1000 block of Barker Road, 11:26 a.m. Male reported someone stole his cell phone.
• LOST PROPERTY - 400 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:14 p.m.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 6000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:31 p.m. Storage units burglarized.
JAN. 11
• SHOPLIFTING - 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:49 a.m. Beer stolen from a convenience store.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of FM 1196, 12:49 p.m. Female reported lock on her gate had been cut.
• INFORMATION - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:25 p.m.
JAN. 12
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 2:12 a.m. Female arrested during a traffic stop for possession of illegal narcotics.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:17 a.m. A motel reported damage to property.
• INFORMATION - 700 block of NW 4th Ave., 9:27 a.m. Information report regarding possible issues inside of the home.
• THREATS - 500 block of Trade Way, 10:12 a.m. Threatening comments made by previous employee.
• THEFT - 1000 block of Barker Road, 11:26 a.m. Male reported someone stole his cell phone.
• LOST PROPERTY - 400 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:14 p.m. Information only.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 6000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:31 p.m. Storage units were burglarized.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 8-Jan. 15 2021.
JAN. 8
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of Forest Glen Court, 1:52 p.m. Woman found a set of keys near her driveway.
• SALE OF TOBACCO TO A MINOR - 300 block of W. 4th St., 5:30 p.m. During a minor tobacco sting, a 17-year-old decoy was able to successfully purchase a nicotine puff bar.
• SALE OF TOBACCO TO A MINOR - 100 block of Dallas Ave., 6 p.m. During a minor tobacco sting, a 17-year-old decoy was able to successfully purchase a package of cigars.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of S. Alamo St., 6:26 p.m. Male reported a male subject took his phone and broke it.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:48 p.m. Male reported his vehicle was broken into and car battery stolen.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2300 block of Hillview Court, 7:46 a.m. Male reported someone broke into his vehicle and rummaged through it.
• THREATS - 1200 block of Dirkson St., 8:50 a.m. Female reported a subject was making death threats to her over Facebook.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2300 block of Hillview Court, 7:46 a.m. Male reported a jacket, backpack and computer taken from his vehicle.
• THREATS - 300 block of Mockingbird Lane, 11:20 a.m. Male reported a known suspect has been harassing and threatening him over a custody issue.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 3:26 p.m. An 80-year-old male was found deceased inside a residence.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 4:22 p.m. Male reported sending a subject a money order for the purchase of a firearm but never received the merchandise.
JAN. 9
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Case St., 12:24 p.m. Female reported her rear windshield was broken.
• THEFT - 1500 block of Old Dicey Road, 9:30 p.m. Female said she suspected specific parties of stealing her Palomino pony.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:25 p.m. Male arrested on multiple warrants. Multiple pills found inside the vehicle.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of Soapberry St., 11:57 p.m. Two parties claimed they had a heated argument and property was damaged.
• SUICIDE ATTEMPT - 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:34 p.m. Officers called out to female attempting to jump off bridge. Female was transported to hospital for medical attention.
JAN. 10
• NARCOTICS - 700 block of E. Anderson St., 4:28 a.m. Hospital staff informed police that a female was in possession of possible narcotics and narcotic equipment.
• WELFARE CHECK - 200 block of Hickory Lane, 9:46 a.m. Male pronounced deceased.
• THEFT - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:45 a.m. Female reported someone took the license plate off her vehicle.
• THEFT - 200 block of W. Akard St., 4:51 p.m. Female reported a known male took her ID and refuses to give it back.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:35 p.m. Male reported he was punched and scratched by a known female.
JAN. 11
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 9:15 a.m. Crime Stoppers received a tip regarding possible child pornography and drug activity.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1200 block of Glenn Court, 7:52 a.m. Male reported his truck burglarized and tools taken from inside the vehicle.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:50 p.m. Female reported a known female used her debit card multiple times without her consent.
• HARASSMENT - Jodie Drive, 3:01 p.m. Female reported receiving a package in the mail that she found to be harassing in nature.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 10:41 p.m. Male found to be in mental crisis and transported to a hospital.
• FRAUD - Weatherford city limits, 7:36 p.m. Female reported her daughter received a phone call from an unknown person advising that her kids had been kidnapped and demanding ransom. The money was sent and the woman later found out the kids were safe.
JAN. 12
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of S. Main St., 1:57 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and arrested.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:31 p.m. Driver was transported to the hospital and admitted.
• THEFT - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:19 p.m. Male reported someone stole an item from his property.
• VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:09 p.m. Female said she was contacted by a male via text message after being told not to have any contact.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:09 p.m. Male reported someone had his private photos and contacts and demanded money or they would be published publicly.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 12:31 p.m. Employee reported an unknown female stole a pair of sneakers from the business.
• INFORMATION - 900 block of Duke St., 6:34 p.m. WPD Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation.
JAN. 13
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 11:21 a.m. Items were rented and payments were not made nor were the items returned.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:20 p.m. THS found inside the vehicle.
• HIT AND RUN - Weatherford city limits, 11:11 a.m. Driver and passenger found to be in possession of controlled substance.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:42 p.m. Female reported receiving an outcry from a known victim. Offense report for sexual assault of a child was completed.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:15 p.m. Female reported an unknown driver operating an 18-wheeler collided with the awning of a business.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:06 p.m. Male reported being put in a neck hold and punched several times by another male.
JAN. 14
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1000 block of Austin Court, 6:48 a.m. Male reported an item taken from a vehicle.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1900 block of Martin Drive, 8:15 a.m. Male reported a window broken and paint thrown over the walls of his business.
• INFORMATION - 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:42 a.m. An e-cigarette cartridge with THC was seized.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 11:15 a.m. Female reported being in an altercation with a known male.
• THEFT - 1200 block of Ranger Highway, 2:32 p.m. Male reported a travel trailer was stolen by a known suspect.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 4:27 p.m. Employee reported a pair of Nike shoes were stolen from the business.
• FIRE - 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 1:28 p.m. Suspects apprehended and arrested on charges of evading arrest and arson.
JAN. 15
• ASSAULT - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 10:36 p.m. Male found in possession of a prescription medication and a firearm.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Intersection of Adams Drive and Texas Drive, 1:32 a.m. Driver arrested on warrant out of California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.