Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of March 6-12 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

MARCH 6

• WRECK - 2500 SE 15th St., 1:27 a.m. Vehicle crashed into residence fence.

• INFORMATION - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 2:27 a.m. Female trespassed from hotel.

• INFORMATION - 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:28 a.m. Female reported she was struck by a vehicle that did not stop to provide information.

• WRECK - 1400 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:51 a.m.

• THEFT - 500 block of Trade Way, 9:19 a.m. Catalytic were stolen from three vehicles.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of NE 9th Ave., 12:50 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.

• FOLLOW-UP - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:10 p.m. Female committed theft from store.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of SW 5th St., 6:24 p.m. Male subject found trespassing inside of a residence.

• INFORMATION - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 7:17 p.m. Male alleges son’s mother is refusing to relinquish him per custody agreement.

MARCH 7

• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - Mineral Wells city limits, 8:51 a.m.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 700 block Warren Road, 1:42 p.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning.

• PARKING PROBLEM - 1500 block of NW 1st Ave., 2:26 p.m. Vehicle towed for impeding driveway.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 900 block of SE 3rd Ave., 2:16 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning.

• WRECK - SW 6th St. and SW 5th Ave., 8:45 p.m.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of SW 1st Ave., 7:47 p.m. Male and female arrested during a traffic stop for illegal narcotics.

MARCH 8

• THREATS - 2800 block of NE 11th St., 12:25 a.m. Ex-boyfriend threatens ex-girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend with brass knuckles.

• VEHICLE THEFT - 1000 block of Barker Road, 12:26 p.m. Street legal dirt bike stolen from front yard.

• FRAUD - 600 block of NW 13th St., 2:01 p.m. Male reports he was scammed via Facebook Marketplace.

• ASSAULT - 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 4:39 p.m. Female and male juvenile were assaulted by other male.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 700 block of SE 16th St., 6:35 p.m. Man arrested for punching another first in mutual combat.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2500 block of SW 4th Ave., 9:41 p.m. Male subject kicked front door in to a residence.

MARCH 9

• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 8:53 a.m.

• FRAUD - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 10:01 a.m. Fake currency used.

• WRECK - 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 12:13 p.m.

• THREATS - 400 block of SE 17th St., 3 p.m. Incident report over possible family violence.

• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:04 p.m. Lost property was found.

• FRAUD - 1000 block of SE 18th St., 2:21 p.m. Theft by deception.

• WRECK - 300 block of W. Hubbard St., 5:54 p.m.

• ANIMAL BITE - 200 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:54 p.m. Male reports dog bite.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of SE 3rd St., 6:34 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by female who stole his cameras.

• SHOPLIFTING - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 9:49 p.m. Two males shoplifted from business.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of SE 6th Ave., 11:46 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.

MARCH 10

• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:29 a.m. Information report.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 15th St., 10:34 a.m. Male arrested for having outstanding warrant.

• WRECK - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:59 p.m.

• WELFARE CHECK - Mineral Wells city limits, 1:41 p.m. CPS investigator received pocket dial from former case parent and heard possible domestic violence.

• THEFT - 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 2:45 p.m. Information report regarding a possible theft.

• THEFT - 1400 block of SE 4th Ave., 2:03 p.m. Male reported his license plates were stolen off his pickup.

• INFORMATION - 2900 block of Michael Lane, 11:18 a.m. Unknown person attempted to get vehicle insurance in complainant’s name.

• INFORMATION - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 6:45 p.m. Dog fight broken up by officer.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of SE 25th Ave., 6:50 p.m. Male was criminally trespassed.

• GUN SHOTS - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:48 p.m. Shots fired in front of business.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1200 block of NW 1st Ave., 8:12 p.m. Information report.

• HARASSMENT - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:19 p.m. Business reported harassment of employee.

• INFORMATION - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 11:56 p.m. Information report.

MARCH 11

• WELFARE CHECK - 800 block of SW 4th Ave., 2:03 a.m. Female ran away from home.

• RUNAWAY - 1300 block of SE 20th St., 10:14 a.m. Male juvenile ran away from residence.

• WRECK - 100 block of FM 1821, 11:42 a.m.

• WRECK - 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 11:31 a.m.

• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:42 p.m.

• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:48 p.m. Female arrested for shoplifting at business.

• INFORMATION - 300 block of NE 27th St., 7:53 p.m. Female reports boyfriend abused her over a month ago.

• WRECK - 1200 block of W. Hubbard Sr., 9:24 p.m.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:47 p.m. Female arrested on active warrant.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1700 block of SE 21st St., 11:14 p.m. Stolen truck recovered.

MARCH 12

• TRAFFIC STOP - 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:05 a.m. Female arrested for possessing personal identifying documents of several people.

• WRECK - 100 block of FM 1821, 10:49 a.m.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of SW 6th Ave., 11:59 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for outstanding warrant.

• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 800 block of SE 18th St., 4:42 p.m. Abandoned vehicle red-tagged.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:47 p.m. Male criminally trespassed from motel.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of SE 7th Ave., 10:54 p.m. Male and female arrested for outstanding warrants during traffic stop.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of March 8-11 2021.

MARCH 8

• INVESTIGATION - 2800 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:20 p.m. Weatherford Street Crimes Unit conducted investigation at Walmart.

• THEFT - 300 block of W. 2nd St., 8:09 p.m. Male reported someone took an outboard motor from his property.

• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 100 block of Jack Borden Highway, 10:10 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrant.

• FOUND PROPERTY - 1000 block of Austin Court, 9 a.m. Male turned in mail that was found in the bed of his pickup.

• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:03 p.m. Female reported someone used her identifying information to open a checking account in her name.

MARCH 9

• DRUGS - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 2:23 p.m. Female reported information that a juvenile was possibly in possession of prohibited substances in a drug-free zone. A male juvenile was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 8:15 p.m. Female arrested on active warrant.

• BURGLARY - 100 block of Keechi St., 12:19 p.m. Female reported someone entered her house and stole multiple items.

• FRAUD - 700 block of Adams Drive, 1:59 p.m. Female reported an unknown person attempted to cash a false check at her business.

• RUNAWAY - 1500 block of Stetson Drive, 10:28 p.m. Female reported her son ran away.

• ASSAULT - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:09 a.m. Twelve-year-old female reported she was struck in the face by another known juvenile.

MARCH 10

• TRAFFIC STOP - S. Brazos and W. Russell streets, 1:22 p.m. Small amount of marijuana located in the vehicle.

• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of W. 1st St., 8:02 a.m. Male found two bicycles in an alley next to his business.

• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 200 block of College Park Ave., 8:13 a.m. Male reported an unknown person went into a maintenance room and stole a spool of copper.

• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 8:29 a.m. Female reported someone broke the vent on the door of a maintenance office and entered, but nothing seemed to be missing.

• THEFT - 900 block of Austin Court, 11:15 a.m. Female reported someone stole a government stimulus check and bank statement from a mail bag found in the bed of a truck near the complainant’s residence.

• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:11 p.m. A juvenile female reported she was assaulted by a known person.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 2:33 p.m. Female juvenile said she witnessed known persons in her home have argue and assault.

• VEHICLE THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:05 p.m. Female reported someone stole her camper from the driveway of her residence.

• ASSAULT - 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 9:52 p.m. Female reported a known male pushed her to the ground.

• RUNAWAY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:14 p.m. Female reported two juvenile females ran away from home, but returned home later that same day.

• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 10:40 a.m. Employee reported a known customer rented a living room set and furniture and stopped making payments.

MARCH 11

• HIT AND RUN - 500 block of Norton St., 12:17 a.m.

• ALARM - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:25 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Couts St., where the driver was arrested for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of E. Spring St., 9:20 a.m.

• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 3:20 p.m. Employee reported a customer stopped making payments on a rented washer, dryer and refrigerator.

• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:08 p.m. Female reported she was sexually assaulted by a known person.

• MISSING PERSON - 100 block of Robin Ave., 5:12 p.m. Male reported his brother was missing and had not contacted him.

• ASSAULT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:05 p.m. Male reported a known female assaulted him causing him pain.

• FRAUD - 700 block of Dalton St., 7:54 p.m. Female reported an unknown person opened a bank account in her name.

• THEFT - 1200 block of S. Main St., 9:48 p.m. Officers were dispatched for a theft call, where a reported Hispanic male left the area driving a white Dodge truck.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 11:11 p.m. Male reported he was assaulted by a female several times.

• ASSAULT - 1600 block of Salado Trail, 6:18 p.m. Male juvenile reported being assaulted by four other juveniles he did not know.

