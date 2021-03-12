Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of March 6-12 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
MARCH 6
• WRECK - 2500 SE 15th St., 1:27 a.m. Vehicle crashed into residence fence.
• INFORMATION - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 2:27 a.m. Female trespassed from hotel.
• INFORMATION - 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:28 a.m. Female reported she was struck by a vehicle that did not stop to provide information.
• WRECK - 1400 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:51 a.m.
• THEFT - 500 block of Trade Way, 9:19 a.m. Catalytic were stolen from three vehicles.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of NE 9th Ave., 12:50 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.
• FOLLOW-UP - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:10 p.m. Female committed theft from store.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 400 block of SW 5th St., 6:24 p.m. Male subject found trespassing inside of a residence.
• INFORMATION - 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 7:17 p.m. Male alleges son’s mother is refusing to relinquish him per custody agreement.
MARCH 7
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE - Mineral Wells city limits, 8:51 a.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 700 block Warren Road, 1:42 p.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning.
• PARKING PROBLEM - 1500 block of NW 1st Ave., 2:26 p.m. Vehicle towed for impeding driveway.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 900 block of SE 3rd Ave., 2:16 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning.
• WRECK - SW 6th St. and SW 5th Ave., 8:45 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1200 block of SW 1st Ave., 7:47 p.m. Male and female arrested during a traffic stop for illegal narcotics.
MARCH 8
• THREATS - 2800 block of NE 11th St., 12:25 a.m. Ex-boyfriend threatens ex-girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend with brass knuckles.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 1000 block of Barker Road, 12:26 p.m. Street legal dirt bike stolen from front yard.
• FRAUD - 600 block of NW 13th St., 2:01 p.m. Male reports he was scammed via Facebook Marketplace.
• ASSAULT - 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 4:39 p.m. Female and male juvenile were assaulted by other male.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 700 block of SE 16th St., 6:35 p.m. Man arrested for punching another first in mutual combat.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2500 block of SW 4th Ave., 9:41 p.m. Male subject kicked front door in to a residence.
MARCH 9
• HIT AND RUN - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 8:53 a.m.
• FRAUD - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 10:01 a.m. Fake currency used.
• WRECK - 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 12:13 p.m.
• THREATS - 400 block of SE 17th St., 3 p.m. Incident report over possible family violence.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:04 p.m. Lost property was found.
• FRAUD - 1000 block of SE 18th St., 2:21 p.m. Theft by deception.
• WRECK - 300 block of W. Hubbard St., 5:54 p.m.
• ANIMAL BITE - 200 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:54 p.m. Male reports dog bite.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of SE 3rd St., 6:34 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by female who stole his cameras.
• SHOPLIFTING - 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 9:49 p.m. Two males shoplifted from business.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 500 block of SE 6th Ave., 11:46 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.
MARCH 10
• INFORMATION - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:29 a.m. Information report.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 15th St., 10:34 a.m. Male arrested for having outstanding warrant.
• WRECK - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:59 p.m.
• WELFARE CHECK - Mineral Wells city limits, 1:41 p.m. CPS investigator received pocket dial from former case parent and heard possible domestic violence.
• THEFT - 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 2:45 p.m. Information report regarding a possible theft.
• THEFT - 1400 block of SE 4th Ave., 2:03 p.m. Male reported his license plates were stolen off his pickup.
• INFORMATION - 2900 block of Michael Lane, 11:18 a.m. Unknown person attempted to get vehicle insurance in complainant’s name.
• INFORMATION - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 6:45 p.m. Dog fight broken up by officer.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 block of SE 25th Ave., 6:50 p.m. Male was criminally trespassed.
• GUN SHOTS - 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:48 p.m. Shots fired in front of business.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1200 block of NW 1st Ave., 8:12 p.m. Information report.
• HARASSMENT - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:19 p.m. Business reported harassment of employee.
• INFORMATION - 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 11:56 p.m. Information report.
MARCH 11
• WELFARE CHECK - 800 block of SW 4th Ave., 2:03 a.m. Female ran away from home.
• RUNAWAY - 1300 block of SE 20th St., 10:14 a.m. Male juvenile ran away from residence.
• WRECK - 100 block of FM 1821, 11:42 a.m.
• WRECK - 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 11:31 a.m.
• WRECK - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:42 p.m.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 2:48 p.m. Female arrested for shoplifting at business.
• INFORMATION - 300 block of NE 27th St., 7:53 p.m. Female reports boyfriend abused her over a month ago.
• WRECK - 1200 block of W. Hubbard Sr., 9:24 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:47 p.m. Female arrested on active warrant.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1700 block of SE 21st St., 11:14 p.m. Stolen truck recovered.
MARCH 12
• TRAFFIC STOP - 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:05 a.m. Female arrested for possessing personal identifying documents of several people.
• WRECK - 100 block of FM 1821, 10:49 a.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1300 block of SW 6th Ave., 11:59 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for outstanding warrant.
• ABANDONED VEHICLE - 800 block of SE 18th St., 4:42 p.m. Abandoned vehicle red-tagged.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:47 p.m. Male criminally trespassed from motel.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of SE 7th Ave., 10:54 p.m. Male and female arrested for outstanding warrants during traffic stop.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of March 8-11 2021.
MARCH 8
• INVESTIGATION - 2800 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:20 p.m. Weatherford Street Crimes Unit conducted investigation at Walmart.
• THEFT - 300 block of W. 2nd St., 8:09 p.m. Male reported someone took an outboard motor from his property.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 100 block of Jack Borden Highway, 10:10 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrant.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 1000 block of Austin Court, 9 a.m. Male turned in mail that was found in the bed of his pickup.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:03 p.m. Female reported someone used her identifying information to open a checking account in her name.
MARCH 9
• DRUGS - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 2:23 p.m. Female reported information that a juvenile was possibly in possession of prohibited substances in a drug-free zone. A male juvenile was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 8:15 p.m. Female arrested on active warrant.
• BURGLARY - 100 block of Keechi St., 12:19 p.m. Female reported someone entered her house and stole multiple items.
• FRAUD - 700 block of Adams Drive, 1:59 p.m. Female reported an unknown person attempted to cash a false check at her business.
• RUNAWAY - 1500 block of Stetson Drive, 10:28 p.m. Female reported her son ran away.
• ASSAULT - 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:09 a.m. Twelve-year-old female reported she was struck in the face by another known juvenile.
MARCH 10
• TRAFFIC STOP - S. Brazos and W. Russell streets, 1:22 p.m. Small amount of marijuana located in the vehicle.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of W. 1st St., 8:02 a.m. Male found two bicycles in an alley next to his business.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 200 block of College Park Ave., 8:13 a.m. Male reported an unknown person went into a maintenance room and stole a spool of copper.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 1700 block of Martin Drive, 8:29 a.m. Female reported someone broke the vent on the door of a maintenance office and entered, but nothing seemed to be missing.
• THEFT - 900 block of Austin Court, 11:15 a.m. Female reported someone stole a government stimulus check and bank statement from a mail bag found in the bed of a truck near the complainant’s residence.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:11 p.m. A juvenile female reported she was assaulted by a known person.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 2:33 p.m. Female juvenile said she witnessed known persons in her home have argue and assault.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:05 p.m. Female reported someone stole her camper from the driveway of her residence.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 9:52 p.m. Female reported a known male pushed her to the ground.
• RUNAWAY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:14 p.m. Female reported two juvenile females ran away from home, but returned home later that same day.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 10:40 a.m. Employee reported a known customer rented a living room set and furniture and stopped making payments.
MARCH 11
• HIT AND RUN - 500 block of Norton St., 12:17 a.m.
• ALARM - 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:25 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Couts St., where the driver was arrested for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of E. Spring St., 9:20 a.m.
• THEFT - 300 block of S. Main St., 3:20 p.m. Employee reported a customer stopped making payments on a rented washer, dryer and refrigerator.
• SEXUAL ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:08 p.m. Female reported she was sexually assaulted by a known person.
• MISSING PERSON - 100 block of Robin Ave., 5:12 p.m. Male reported his brother was missing and had not contacted him.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:05 p.m. Male reported a known female assaulted him causing him pain.
• FRAUD - 700 block of Dalton St., 7:54 p.m. Female reported an unknown person opened a bank account in her name.
• THEFT - 1200 block of S. Main St., 9:48 p.m. Officers were dispatched for a theft call, where a reported Hispanic male left the area driving a white Dodge truck.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 11:11 p.m. Male reported he was assaulted by a female several times.
• ASSAULT - 1600 block of Salado Trail, 6:18 p.m. Male juvenile reported being assaulted by four other juveniles he did not know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.