*Police_7631.jpg

Police cars

 Mineral Wells Index

Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 14-Nov. 20, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

 

NOV. 14

• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 1st Ave., 1:27 a.m. Male arrested for narcotics.

• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 7700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:31 a.m. Storage units were broken into.

• WRECK - 200 block of NW 1st St., 10:41 a.m.

• WRECK - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 10:57 a.m. 

• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 1800 block of SE 21st St., 3:23 p.m. 

• WRECK - 100 block of NE 22nd St., 4:16 p.m.

• HARASSMENT - 800 block of SW 26th St., 4:02 p.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend was harassing her.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 6:49 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male driver for possession of marijuana, Xanax. Passenger arrested for outstanding warrant.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of FM 1821, 7:22 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 3000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:10 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

• HOUSE CHECK - 600 block of W. Hubbard St., 12 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

 

NOV. 15

• BUSINESS ALARM - 1100 block of SE 1st St., 12:01 a.m. Door on gas pump tampered with.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:38 a.m. Male arrested for felony theft, criminal trespass and resisting arrest at a business.

• THEFT - 500 block of SW 19th St., 11:36 a.m. Male subject reported someone stole some items from him.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of Brazos Drive, 12:07 p.m. Female was arrested for criminal trespass of habitation, and later resisted a search during book in.

• FRAUD - 2900 block of Stan Ter, 12:29 p.m. Information only.

• HIT AND RUN - 2100 block of SE 21st Ave., 1:05 p.m. 

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of NW 4th Ave., 2:48 p.m. Male reported his mesh tent vandalized.

• THEFT - 600 block of SE 13th Ave., 1:50 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by ex-boyfriend.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 700 block of W. Hubbard St., 6:04 p.m. Female criminally trespassed form business.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of SE 1st St., 6:38 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female for outstanding warrants.

• THEFT - 400 block of Brazos Drive, 5:42 p.m. Medication stolen from apartment.

• THEFT - 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 5:43 p.m. Business reported male entering store and taking items without paying.

• TRAFIC STOP - 100 block of FM 1821, 10:12 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for driving while intoxicated.

• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:12 p.m. Business reports male attempting to steal alcohol.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:44 p.m.

 

NOV. 16

• INFORMATION - 1500 block of SE 18th St., 2:53 a.m. Vehicle key was lost.

• HIT AND RUN - 2500 block of Jacob St., 8:05 a.m.

• MISSING PERSON - 1100 block of SW 5th Ave., 9:23 a.m. Female reported adult daughter missing after she left the night before with a male.

• HARASSMENT - 300 block of SW 21st St., 11:08 a.m. Female reported being harassed by threatening text messages from ex boyfriend.

• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 3:26 p.m. Juvenile female ran away from home.

• WRECK - Intersection of SE Martin Luther King Jr. and SE 25th ave., 4:23 p.m.

• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 2000 block of SW 10th St., 6:24 p.m.

• WRECK - 1000 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:43 p.m. Fleet motor vehicle accident.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:28 p.m. Male arrested for trespassing.

 

NOV. 17

• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 1:54 a.m. Juvenile runaway reported.

• GUN SHOTS - 400 block of SW 13th St., 10:58 a.m. Male subject shot at his residence.

• FOUND PROPERTY - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 11:22 a.m. Male turned in found wallet.

• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 800 block of Hood Road, 4:02 p.m. Building burglarized.

• WRECK - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 5:07 p.m.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:39 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from apartment complex.

• WARRANTS - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:19 p.m. Warrant service.

• MISSING PERSON - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:01 p.m. Female juvenile arrested for resisting.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of SE 3rd St., 9:13 p.m. Male subject arrested for driving offense and found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.

 

NOV. 18

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2600 block of Hilley Drive, 12:33 a.m. Female arrested for simple assault.

• BUSINESS CHECK - 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 11:55 a.m. Residence damaged.

• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:27 p.m.

• INFORMATION - 1400 block of SE 1st St., 1:22 p.m. Personal documents found in repossessed vehicle.

• THREATS - Intersection of SW 25th St. and SW 9th Ave., 9:48 p.m. Female stated she was assaulted by another female.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of SE 3rd St., 11:32 p.m. Information report.

 

NOV. 19

• UNATTENDED DEATH - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:51 a.m. A female was found deceased.

• VEHICLE THEFT - 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:22 a.m. A business reported one of their vehicles was missing.

• HARASSMENT - 1900 block of SE 11th St., 11:03 a.m. Harassment.

• ANIMAL BITE - 3400 block of NE 10th St., 2:16 p.m.

• FORGERY - 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 1:56 p.m. Counterfeit currency discovered.

• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 1:39 p.m. Information report regarding possible harassment.

• THREATS - 1700 block of SE 1st St., 2:31 p.m. Information report regarding a possible threat made at a work place.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of SW 3rd Ave., 9:32 p.m. Traffic stop led to PPSO arresting male.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 1st St., 11:43 p.m. Driver license lost.

 

NOV. 20

• THEFT - 2800 block of N. Murco Drive, 9:39 a.m. Theft of political signs.

• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 11:52 a.m. Juvenile report for marijuana on campus.

• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 2000 block of SW 10th St., 11:20 a.m. A female was arrested for burglary of habitation.

• FRAUD - 5000 block of Laurie Drive, 2:50 p.m. Male reported he paid for roof work to be performed, and it has not been done.

• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:23 p.m. Damaged cell phone found in parking lot.

• WRECK - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:52 p.m. 

• WRECK - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 4:15 p.m.

• THEFT - 200 block of Pasadena Blvd., 5:04 p.m. Male subject reported someone stole his chainsaw.

• WRECK - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 5:30 p.m.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 NE 8th Ave., 8:15 p.m. Male and female arrested for assault family violence.

• THEFT - 700 block of SW 10th St., 9:45 p.m. Bicycle stolen by unknown person.

 

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 13-Nov. 18 2020.

 

NOV. 13

• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:19 a.m. Male reported a loan of $35,000 was taken out in his name without his knowledge.

• SOLICITATION OF A MINOR - Weatherford city limits, 10 a.m. Weatherford PD received information from the detective division of possible online enticement of a juvenile by a male suspect.

• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:28 a.m. Weatherford PD received information regarding an assault of a child that had been forwarded by Palo Pinto Child Advocacy Center.

• THEFT - 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:19 a.m. Male reported someone cut the lock off an office door and fled prior to entering.

• THREAT - 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 11:50 a.m. Male reported another male threatened to assault him.

• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:41 p.m. Reportee advised a male juvenile said he was assaulted by a known person when he was 5-8 years old.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of N. Main St., 6:27 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and operating the vehicle with a child under 15 years of age.

• RECKLESS DRIVER - Weatherford city limits, 4:58 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and arrested.

• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of E. I-20, 11:04 p.m. Female transported to medical facility for emergency detention.

• DISTURBANCE - 3700 block of Little Oak Lane, 10:20 p.m. Woman found to be intoxicated in public.

 

 

NOV. 14

• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 10:20 p.m. Male reported another male ran up to him and assaulted him and his girlfriend.

• TRAFFIC STOP - Male found to be driving while intoxicated.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 4:45 a.m. Female determined to be a danger to herself and others and transported to medical facility.

• THEFT - 300 block of Front St., 2:50 p.m. Male reported someone stole the outside AC unit from his residence.

• FORGERY - 1200 block of N. Main St., 2:51 p.m. Employee reported three males tried to use counterfeit money to buy merchandise, and fled when told the police were being called.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 8:51 p.m. Male reported a male family member struck him in the face during an argument.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 600 block of Zachary Drive, 6:25 p.m. Two juveniles entered the wrong residence and a criminal trespass report was completed.

• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:22 p.m. Female reported a fuel pump was stolen from the business.

 

 

NOV. 15

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 5:13 a.m. Male reported his truck was broken into and various items stolen.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2500 block of S. Main St., 8:43 a.m. Male reported his vehicle was parked in the parking lot and his window was broken.

• MINOR ACCIDENT - 1600 block of S. Main St., 11:52 a.m. A passenger involved was contacted after walking away, and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:37 p.m. Female reported spurs, batteries and clothing were taken from her truck.

• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:50 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by a female who scratched his upper leg with her fingernails, but that he did not wish to press charges.

• MINOR ACCIDENT - 700 block of Palo Pinto St., 1:39 p.m. Illegal narcotics found in a vehicle that was about to be towed.

• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 6:18 p.m. Female reported her wallet was stolen from her shopping cart.

• WRECK - 2800 block of Tin Top Road, 1:57 a.m. Male transported to a medical facility and offense report for driving while intoxicated with open container was completed.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 9:39 p.m. Male reported possible domestic violence situation.

 

NOV. 16

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - Weatherford city limits, 8:45 a.m. Male reported someone threw eggs on his house and spray-painted the driveway and walkway with silly string.

• THEFT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:35 a.m. Male reported someone stole a coin-operated machine from his business.

• THEFT - 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:29 p.m. Female reported two males attempted to purchase items with counterfeit money.

• WELFARE CHECK - 1000 block of Austin Court, 8:31 a.m. Female reported she found a family member deceased.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of S. Main St., 8:36 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

• HARASSMENT - 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 8:30 a.m. Male reported a known subject was harassing him.

• THEFT - 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 8:15 a.m. Male reported a package was removed from his front porch.

• HIT AND RUN - Intersection of W. Park St. and S. Main St., 5:59 p.m. Female reported a vehicle caused damage to hers.

 

NOV. 17

 • TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:05 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of N. Brazos St., 2:02 a.m. Driver found to have outstanding warrants and placed under arrest.

• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:44 a.m. Female wished to report an elderly female was assaulted by another female.

• WARRANTS - 1700 block of Remington Circle, 7:03 p.m. Man arrested on warrant out of Dallas County.

• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:58 p.m. Complainant reported two juvenile females were threatened with a deadly weapon.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of S. Alamo St., 4:47 p.m. THC wax and marijuana located in vehicle.

• STREET CRIMES - Weatherford city limits, 12:16 p.m. Marijuana, THC and a firearm located after execution of a search warrant and seized.

 

NOV. 18

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 12:58 p.m. Male juvenile found to be in possession of possible THC.

• THEFT - 300 block of W. Park St., 4:20 p.m. Female reported her house sitter had invited unknown people over and afterward, several of her rings were missing.

• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 10:42 a.m. Nineteen-year-old male found deceased inside a residence.

• FRAUD - 100 block of Church St., 10:15 a.m. Female reported someone used her social security number to apply for unemployment.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:55 p.m. Female reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

• ASSAULT - 100 block of College Park Ave., 10:45 p.m. Female reported a male struck her during al altercation. Male was found to be in possession of marijuana and booked on both charges.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you