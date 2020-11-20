Mineral Wells PD
Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 14-Nov. 20, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
NOV. 14
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 1st Ave., 1:27 a.m. Male arrested for narcotics.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 7700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:31 a.m. Storage units were broken into.
• WRECK - 200 block of NW 1st St., 10:41 a.m.
• WRECK - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 10:57 a.m.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 1800 block of SE 21st St., 3:23 p.m.
• WRECK - 100 block of NE 22nd St., 4:16 p.m.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of SW 26th St., 4:02 p.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend was harassing her.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 6:49 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male driver for possession of marijuana, Xanax. Passenger arrested for outstanding warrant.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of FM 1821, 7:22 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 3000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:10 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• HOUSE CHECK - 600 block of W. Hubbard St., 12 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.
NOV. 15
• BUSINESS ALARM - 1100 block of SE 1st St., 12:01 a.m. Door on gas pump tampered with.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:38 a.m. Male arrested for felony theft, criminal trespass and resisting arrest at a business.
• THEFT - 500 block of SW 19th St., 11:36 a.m. Male subject reported someone stole some items from him.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of Brazos Drive, 12:07 p.m. Female was arrested for criminal trespass of habitation, and later resisted a search during book in.
• FRAUD - 2900 block of Stan Ter, 12:29 p.m. Information only.
• HIT AND RUN - 2100 block of SE 21st Ave., 1:05 p.m.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of NW 4th Ave., 2:48 p.m. Male reported his mesh tent vandalized.
• THEFT - 600 block of SE 13th Ave., 1:50 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by ex-boyfriend.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 700 block of W. Hubbard St., 6:04 p.m. Female criminally trespassed form business.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 700 block of SE 1st St., 6:38 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female for outstanding warrants.
• THEFT - 400 block of Brazos Drive, 5:42 p.m. Medication stolen from apartment.
• THEFT - 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 5:43 p.m. Business reported male entering store and taking items without paying.
• TRAFIC STOP - 100 block of FM 1821, 10:12 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for driving while intoxicated.
• SHOPLIFTING - 600 block of FM 1821, 11:12 p.m. Business reports male attempting to steal alcohol.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:44 p.m.
NOV. 16
• INFORMATION - 1500 block of SE 18th St., 2:53 a.m. Vehicle key was lost.
• HIT AND RUN - 2500 block of Jacob St., 8:05 a.m.
• MISSING PERSON - 1100 block of SW 5th Ave., 9:23 a.m. Female reported adult daughter missing after she left the night before with a male.
• HARASSMENT - 300 block of SW 21st St., 11:08 a.m. Female reported being harassed by threatening text messages from ex boyfriend.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 3:26 p.m. Juvenile female ran away from home.
• WRECK - Intersection of SE Martin Luther King Jr. and SE 25th ave., 4:23 p.m.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 2000 block of SW 10th St., 6:24 p.m.
• WRECK - 1000 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:43 p.m. Fleet motor vehicle accident.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:28 p.m. Male arrested for trespassing.
NOV. 17
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 1:54 a.m. Juvenile runaway reported.
• GUN SHOTS - 400 block of SW 13th St., 10:58 a.m. Male subject shot at his residence.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 2500 block of SE 6th St., 11:22 a.m. Male turned in found wallet.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 800 block of Hood Road, 4:02 p.m. Building burglarized.
• WRECK - 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 5:07 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:39 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from apartment complex.
• WARRANTS - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:19 p.m. Warrant service.
• MISSING PERSON - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:01 p.m. Female juvenile arrested for resisting.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 600 block of SE 3rd St., 9:13 p.m. Male subject arrested for driving offense and found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.
NOV. 18
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 2600 block of Hilley Drive, 12:33 a.m. Female arrested for simple assault.
• BUSINESS CHECK - 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 11:55 a.m. Residence damaged.
• CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:27 p.m.
• INFORMATION - 1400 block of SE 1st St., 1:22 p.m. Personal documents found in repossessed vehicle.
• THREATS - Intersection of SW 25th St. and SW 9th Ave., 9:48 p.m. Female stated she was assaulted by another female.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 500 block of SE 3rd St., 11:32 p.m. Information report.
NOV. 19
• UNATTENDED DEATH - 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:51 a.m. A female was found deceased.
• VEHICLE THEFT - 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:22 a.m. A business reported one of their vehicles was missing.
• HARASSMENT - 1900 block of SE 11th St., 11:03 a.m. Harassment.
• ANIMAL BITE - 3400 block of NE 10th St., 2:16 p.m.
• FORGERY - 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 1:56 p.m. Counterfeit currency discovered.
• WELFARE CHECK - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 1:39 p.m. Information report regarding possible harassment.
• THREATS - 1700 block of SE 1st St., 2:31 p.m. Information report regarding a possible threat made at a work place.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 1100 block of SW 3rd Ave., 9:32 p.m. Traffic stop led to PPSO arresting male.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of SE 1st St., 11:43 p.m. Driver license lost.
NOV. 20
• THEFT - 2800 block of N. Murco Drive, 9:39 a.m. Theft of political signs.
• JUVENILE PROBLEM - 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 11:52 a.m. Juvenile report for marijuana on campus.
• BURGLARY IN PROGRESS - 2000 block of SW 10th St., 11:20 a.m. A female was arrested for burglary of habitation.
• FRAUD - 5000 block of Laurie Drive, 2:50 p.m. Male reported he paid for roof work to be performed, and it has not been done.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:23 p.m. Damaged cell phone found in parking lot.
• WRECK - 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:52 p.m.
• WRECK - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 4:15 p.m.
• THEFT - 200 block of Pasadena Blvd., 5:04 p.m. Male subject reported someone stole his chainsaw.
• WRECK - 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 5:30 p.m.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 300 NE 8th Ave., 8:15 p.m. Male and female arrested for assault family violence.
• THEFT - 700 block of SW 10th St., 9:45 p.m. Bicycle stolen by unknown person.
Weatherford PD
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 13-Nov. 18 2020.
NOV. 13
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:19 a.m. Male reported a loan of $35,000 was taken out in his name without his knowledge.
• SOLICITATION OF A MINOR - Weatherford city limits, 10 a.m. Weatherford PD received information from the detective division of possible online enticement of a juvenile by a male suspect.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:28 a.m. Weatherford PD received information regarding an assault of a child that had been forwarded by Palo Pinto Child Advocacy Center.
• THEFT - 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:19 a.m. Male reported someone cut the lock off an office door and fled prior to entering.
• THREAT - 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 11:50 a.m. Male reported another male threatened to assault him.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 1:41 p.m. Reportee advised a male juvenile said he was assaulted by a known person when he was 5-8 years old.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 900 block of N. Main St., 6:27 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and operating the vehicle with a child under 15 years of age.
• RECKLESS DRIVER - Weatherford city limits, 4:58 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and arrested.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of E. I-20, 11:04 p.m. Female transported to medical facility for emergency detention.
• DISTURBANCE - 3700 block of Little Oak Lane, 10:20 p.m. Woman found to be intoxicated in public.
NOV. 14
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 10:20 p.m. Male reported another male ran up to him and assaulted him and his girlfriend.
• TRAFFIC STOP - Male found to be driving while intoxicated.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 4:45 a.m. Female determined to be a danger to herself and others and transported to medical facility.
• THEFT - 300 block of Front St., 2:50 p.m. Male reported someone stole the outside AC unit from his residence.
• FORGERY - 1200 block of N. Main St., 2:51 p.m. Employee reported three males tried to use counterfeit money to buy merchandise, and fled when told the police were being called.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 8:51 p.m. Male reported a male family member struck him in the face during an argument.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 600 block of Zachary Drive, 6:25 p.m. Two juveniles entered the wrong residence and a criminal trespass report was completed.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:22 p.m. Female reported a fuel pump was stolen from the business.
NOV. 15
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 5:13 a.m. Male reported his truck was broken into and various items stolen.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2500 block of S. Main St., 8:43 a.m. Male reported his vehicle was parked in the parking lot and his window was broken.
• MINOR ACCIDENT - 1600 block of S. Main St., 11:52 a.m. A passenger involved was contacted after walking away, and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:37 p.m. Female reported spurs, batteries and clothing were taken from her truck.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 12:50 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by a female who scratched his upper leg with her fingernails, but that he did not wish to press charges.
• MINOR ACCIDENT - 700 block of Palo Pinto St., 1:39 p.m. Illegal narcotics found in a vehicle that was about to be towed.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 6:18 p.m. Female reported her wallet was stolen from her shopping cart.
• WRECK - 2800 block of Tin Top Road, 1:57 a.m. Male transported to a medical facility and offense report for driving while intoxicated with open container was completed.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 9:39 p.m. Male reported possible domestic violence situation.
NOV. 16
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - Weatherford city limits, 8:45 a.m. Male reported someone threw eggs on his house and spray-painted the driveway and walkway with silly string.
• THEFT - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:35 a.m. Male reported someone stole a coin-operated machine from his business.
• THEFT - 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:29 p.m. Female reported two males attempted to purchase items with counterfeit money.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1000 block of Austin Court, 8:31 a.m. Female reported she found a family member deceased.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 400 block of S. Main St., 8:36 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• HARASSMENT - 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 8:30 a.m. Male reported a known subject was harassing him.
• THEFT - 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 8:15 a.m. Male reported a package was removed from his front porch.
• HIT AND RUN - Intersection of W. Park St. and S. Main St., 5:59 p.m. Female reported a vehicle caused damage to hers.
NOV. 17
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:05 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of N. Brazos St., 2:02 a.m. Driver found to have outstanding warrants and placed under arrest.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 11:44 a.m. Female wished to report an elderly female was assaulted by another female.
• WARRANTS - 1700 block of Remington Circle, 7:03 p.m. Man arrested on warrant out of Dallas County.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 7:58 p.m. Complainant reported two juvenile females were threatened with a deadly weapon.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of S. Alamo St., 4:47 p.m. THC wax and marijuana located in vehicle.
• STREET CRIMES - Weatherford city limits, 12:16 p.m. Marijuana, THC and a firearm located after execution of a search warrant and seized.
NOV. 18
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 2100 block of Bethel Road, 12:58 p.m. Male juvenile found to be in possession of possible THC.
• THEFT - 300 block of W. Park St., 4:20 p.m. Female reported her house sitter had invited unknown people over and afterward, several of her rings were missing.
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 10:42 a.m. Nineteen-year-old male found deceased inside a residence.
• FRAUD - 100 block of Church St., 10:15 a.m. Female reported someone used her social security number to apply for unemployment.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 7:55 p.m. Female reported her boyfriend assaulted her.
• ASSAULT - 100 block of College Park Ave., 10:45 p.m. Female reported a male struck her during al altercation. Male was found to be in possession of marijuana and booked on both charges.
