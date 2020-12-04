Police lights
Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

 

NOV. 28

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 5:40 a.m. Two females issued criminal trespass warnings from a business.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of SW 18th St., 9:19 a.m. Female reported a domestic violence situation.

• ASSAULT - 300 block of NW 25th St., 10:31 a.m. Female reported her roommate assaulted her.

• WRECK - 500 block of SW 15th St., 1:45 p.m.

• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. blvd., 9:09 p.m. Female reported female entered apartment unauthorized.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:33 p.m. Male reported male in business being disruptive.

 

NOV. 29

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1300 block of SE 15th St., 12:17 p.m. Criminal mischief.

• INFORMATION - 1800 block of SE 14th Ave., 12:34 p.m. Information report for visitation dispute.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of SW 22nd St., 12:51 p.m. Verbal domestic situation between several family members.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:16 p.m. Two males in an argument.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of NE 3rd St., 3:34 p.m.

• THEFT - 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 4:25 p.m. Theft of funds.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of NE 27th St., 5:26 p.m. Male and female argued.

• WRECK - 100 block of SE 17th St., 6:14 p.m.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of SE 25th Ave., 6:09 p.m. Female reports male assaulted another male.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of NE 27th St., 7:07 p.m. Male and female had nonviolent argument.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:44 p.m. Male criminally trespassed from business.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 8:52 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting another male.

• SHOPLIFTING - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:46 p.m.

 

NOV. 30

• INFORMATION - 400 block of SW 15th St., 12:35 a.m. Vehicle removed from private property.

• WELFARE CHECK - 1700 block of NW 3rd Ave., 10:53 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

• THEFT - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 2:23 p.m. Male reported items stolen from his former residence.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of NW 25th St., 9:32 p.m. Female slashed artifact during disturbance.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of FM 1821, 11:09 p.m. Male provided false ID and fled from police.

 

DEC. 1

• INFORMATION - 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:01 a.m. Female reported someone attempted to come into her house.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of NW 17th St., 6:16 a.m. Male reports his windshield busted out.

• HARASSMENT - 2300 block of SE 4th Ave., 11:15 a.m. Information report.

• HIT AND RUN - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 2:19 p.m. Male struck another male’s vehicle causing minor damage, and drove off.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of FM 1821, 6:18 p.m. Information report.

 

DEC. 2

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of SE 17th St., 9:33 a.m. Suspicious call for service led to the discovery of marijuana in vehicle after search.

• FRAUD - 600 block of FM 1821, 9:36 a.m. Female reported her debit card information was used to purchase items without her permission.

• INFORMATION - 1400 block of SE 1st St., 12:01 p.m. Information report.

• THREATS - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 2:26 p.m. Daughter assaulted mother.

• INFORMATION - 6000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:50 p.m. Female found multiple debit cards in roadway.

• ANIMAL BITE - 400 block of Brazos Drive, 5:05 p.m. Information report.

• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 300 block of NW 10th St., 5:29 p.m. Female stated her credit card was used by another female without her authorization.

 

DEC. 3

• INFORMATION - 2200 block of SE 15th Ave., 8:55 a.m. Red-tagged two vehicles parked on city street.

• WRECK - 3900 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:51 p.m. 

• FRAUD - 900 block of Pasadena Blvd., 3 p.m. Male received fraudulent check.

• HARASSMENT - 800 block of SE 11th Ave., 3:50 p.m. Male making terroristic threats to known female.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 2500 block of SE 8th St., 6:32 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.

 

DEC. 4

• GUN SHOTS - 900 block of NE 6th Ave., 12:38 a.m. Male arrested for disorderly conduct.

• INFORMATION - 2800 block of N. Murco Drive, 2:39 p.m. Information report only.

• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:59 p.m.

 

 

 

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Nov.  25-Dec. 3 2020.

 

NOV. 25

• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:15 a.m. Male reported someone scammed him out of $425.

• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of Sherry Court, 2:30 p.m. A male was transported via LifeCare to an area hospital.

• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of Interstate 20, 7:11 p.m. Male reported another vehicle backed into his and fled while he was inside a restaurant.

• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 6 p.m. Female reported someone stole a pair of Nike shoes from the business.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 10 p.m. Male driver arrested for outstanding warrants out of Fort Worth.

• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:14 p.m. A found credit card was turned in.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Interstate 20 West, 11:50 a.m. Female reported a male damaged a window in a hotel room he had rented.

 

NOV. 26

• INFORMATION - 200 block of Atwood Court, 11:45 a.m. Male reported person babysitting his child refused to give the child back. After investigation, the child was returned.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2300 block of Trace Ridge Drive, 1:56 p.m. Male reported someone stole tools out of his pickup.

• HIT AND RUN - 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 12:20 p.m. Male reported someone struck his truck while it was parked.

• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:26 p.m. Male reported battery to a forklift was missing.

• DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:16 a.m. Report made after one male found to have injury to his hand.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 5:12 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by another female.

 

NOV. 27

• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of E. Oak St., 12:59 a.m. Male driver arrested for outstanding warrant.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 900 block of Jodie Drive, 9:45 a.m. Male reported several items stolen out of bed of his struck.

• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 11:30 a.m. Female reported a known person was in possession of child pornography.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - Weatherford city limits, 12:08 p.m. Male reported a toolbox was removed from his truck.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Jodie Drive, 10:41 a.m. Male reported supplied taken out of his truck while it was parked.

• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 4:34 p.m. Female reported someone used her debit card number to purchase items online through an app.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 2300 block of Ric Williamson, 9:48 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. 5th St., 11:49 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

 

 

NOV. 28

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:06 p.m. Male reported group of juveniles damaged a table inside the business. Criminal trespass warning was issued.

• HIT AND RUN - 400 block of W. Spring St., 7:34 a.m. Female reported her car was struck while parked along a street.

• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:04 p.m. Male reported getting notification that someone attempted to use his ID fraudulently.

• DOMESTIC ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 9:55 p.m.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:46 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:01 p.m. Drug paraphernalia and marijuana located inside a vehicle.

 

NOV. 29

• INFORMATION - 600 block of E. 4th St., 11:57 p.m. Vehicle was towed after found to be obstructing residential driveway.

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1900 block of Wall St., 2:45 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated and resisted arrest while being taken into custody.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1900 block of Old Mineral Wells Highway, 12:36 p.m. Male reported someone damaged a fence and metal building.

• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4 p.m. Male reported firearms were taken from a safe inside a building.

• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 6:06 p.m. Female reported unknown female stole clothing items from the business.

 

NOV. 30

• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of S. Alamo St., 12:28 a.m. Drug paraphernalia observed inside a vehicle and three individuals found to be in possession of paraphernalia.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:16 a.m. Male reported someone broke into his truck.

• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 800 block of Randall Road, 8:34 a.m. Female reported 17-year-old male had run away.

• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of N. Waco St., 10:02 a.m. Male reported someone left a toolbag on his property.

• THEFT - 100 block of Interstate Highway 20 West, 9:05 a.m. Male reported someone stolen a trailer from a business parking lot.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 6:27 p.m. Male reported someone broke into multiple buildings and broke out windows and burned something.

• DISTURBANCE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:54 p.m. Male reported a known person broke out the window of his truck.

• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 6;18 p.m. Male reported unknown female was attempting to use his debit card information to purchase things online.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 9:42 p.m. Male reported someone broke the back window out of his truck and stole a saddle and bridles from inside the vehicle.

• WELFARE CHECK - 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:38 p.m. Male reported a deceased person in the parking lot of a building.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 2:41 p.m. Female reported being assaulted, but that it did not cause her pain or leave marks. A 20-year-old male was arrested for interference.

• FRAUD - 700 block of Palo Pinto St., 3:20 p.m. Female reported an unknown male cashed a check from her business account on an account that had been closed.

 

DEC. 1

• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 1:45 p.m. Officers dispatched to a residence where a 45-year-old male was found deceased.

• ASSISTANCE - 1800 block of S. Main St., 1:25 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication after becoming combative with paramedics.

• THEFT - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 8 a.m. Male reported a suspect stolen an item from his residence.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:35 p.m. Female reported a catalytic converter was cut and taken from a van.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 3:05 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by another male in the face and ribs.

• ASSAULT - Weatherford courthouse square, 5:50 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a male.

• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 300 block of Rentz St., 6:08 p.m. Female reported someone stolen several items of jewelry from her home.

• ASSISTANCE - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 5:25 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

• WELFARE CHECK - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:17 p.m. Male transported to medical facility for treatment.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Atwood Court, 10:25 p.m. Female reported a known person intentionally removed her gas cap cover and dented the rear fender of her vehicle.

• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:29 p.m. Female reported she was struck in the head by a male relative.

• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:31 p.m. Passenger found to be in possession of marijuana, Percocet, Xanax and Tylenol with Codeine. Driver found in possession of marijuana.

 

DEC. 2

• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:30 a.m. Passenger issued citation for drug paraphernalia.

• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 1:21 a.m. Male found sleeping in the back of his truck and arrested for public intoxication.

• MEDICAL EMERGENCY - Weatherford city limits, 12:47 a.m. Female was found deceased at a residence.

• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Interstate 20 West, 2:13 p.m. Female reported unknown suspect left a deep scratch on the side of her vehicle.

• MISSING JUVENILE - Weatherford city limits, 6:32 p.m. Male reported his 16-year-old daughter was missing.

• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of W. Bridge St., 7:31 a.m. Female reported someone broke the driver’s side window of a vehicle.

• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 8:17 a.m. Male reported a game camera was stolen off his property.

• THEFT OF SERVICE - 100 block of May Court, 10 a.m. Female reported several persons dumped illegal trash in the dumpster of her business.

 

DEC. 3

• FRAUD - 1400 block of S. Main St., 11:47 a.m. Female reported a known person forged a check with intent to defraud of harm another.

• THEFT - 1700 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12:48 p.m. Female reported someone removed catalytic converters from two separate vehicles.

• IDENTITY THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 10:20 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect had attempted to open credit card accounts debit card account with his social security number and other personal information.

• THEFT OF SERVICE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:24 p.m. Male reported a known suspect failed to return a vehicle that was loaned to her.

• STREET CRIMES - 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:23 p.m. Investigators with the Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation.

• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:09 p.m. Female reported paying to purchase medical supplies but never received them or her money back.

• THEFT - 100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:14 p.m. Male reported prescription medication was taken by unknown person.

• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 5:30 p.m. Male reported unknown subject stole merchandise from the building.

• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:35 p.m. Male reported someone damaged his front door.

• THEFT - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive. 8:22 p.m. Male reported someone stole multiple items from a business.

• GUN SHOTS - 1900 block of Wall St., 9:37 p.m. Male arrested after discharging firearm in a hotel room.

