Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2020. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.
NOV. 28
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 5:40 a.m. Two females issued criminal trespass warnings from a business.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of SW 18th St., 9:19 a.m. Female reported a domestic violence situation.
• ASSAULT - 300 block of NW 25th St., 10:31 a.m. Female reported her roommate assaulted her.
• WRECK - 500 block of SW 15th St., 1:45 p.m.
• CRIMINAL TRESPASS - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. blvd., 9:09 p.m. Female reported female entered apartment unauthorized.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of FM 1821, 8:33 p.m. Male reported male in business being disruptive.
NOV. 29
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1300 block of SE 15th St., 12:17 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• INFORMATION - 1800 block of SE 14th Ave., 12:34 p.m. Information report for visitation dispute.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 800 block of SW 22nd St., 12:51 p.m. Verbal domestic situation between several family members.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 600 block of FM 1821, 1:16 p.m. Two males in an argument.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 700 block of NE 3rd St., 3:34 p.m.
• THEFT - 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 4:25 p.m. Theft of funds.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of NE 27th St., 5:26 p.m. Male and female argued.
• WRECK - 100 block of SE 17th St., 6:14 p.m.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of SE 25th Ave., 6:09 p.m. Female reports male assaulted another male.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 200 block of NE 27th St., 7:07 p.m. Male and female had nonviolent argument.
• DISORDERLY CONDUCT - 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:44 p.m. Male criminally trespassed from business.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 8:52 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting another male.
• SHOPLIFTING - 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:46 p.m.
NOV. 30
• INFORMATION - 400 block of SW 15th St., 12:35 a.m. Vehicle removed from private property.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1700 block of NW 3rd Ave., 10:53 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• THEFT - 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 2:23 p.m. Male reported items stolen from his former residence.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 400 block of NW 25th St., 9:32 p.m. Female slashed artifact during disturbance.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of FM 1821, 11:09 p.m. Male provided false ID and fled from police.
DEC. 1
• INFORMATION - 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:01 a.m. Female reported someone attempted to come into her house.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 300 block of NW 17th St., 6:16 a.m. Male reports his windshield busted out.
• HARASSMENT - 2300 block of SE 4th Ave., 11:15 a.m. Information report.
• HIT AND RUN - 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 2:19 p.m. Male struck another male’s vehicle causing minor damage, and drove off.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - 100 block of FM 1821, 6:18 p.m. Information report.
DEC. 2
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 400 block of SE 17th St., 9:33 a.m. Suspicious call for service led to the discovery of marijuana in vehicle after search.
• FRAUD - 600 block of FM 1821, 9:36 a.m. Female reported her debit card information was used to purchase items without her permission.
• INFORMATION - 1400 block of SE 1st St., 12:01 p.m. Information report.
• THREATS - 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 2:26 p.m. Daughter assaulted mother.
• INFORMATION - 6000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:50 p.m. Female found multiple debit cards in roadway.
• ANIMAL BITE - 400 block of Brazos Drive, 5:05 p.m. Information report.
• CREDIT CARD ABUSE - 300 block of NW 10th St., 5:29 p.m. Female stated her credit card was used by another female without her authorization.
DEC. 3
• INFORMATION - 2200 block of SE 15th Ave., 8:55 a.m. Red-tagged two vehicles parked on city street.
• WRECK - 3900 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:51 p.m.
• FRAUD - 900 block of Pasadena Blvd., 3 p.m. Male received fraudulent check.
• HARASSMENT - 800 block of SE 11th Ave., 3:50 p.m. Male making terroristic threats to known female.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2500 block of SE 8th St., 6:32 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.
DEC. 4
• GUN SHOTS - 900 block of NE 6th Ave., 12:38 a.m. Male arrested for disorderly conduct.
• INFORMATION - 2800 block of N. Murco Drive, 2:39 p.m. Information report only.
• HIT AND RUN - 600 block of FM 1821, 4:59 p.m.
Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 3 2020.
NOV. 25
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:15 a.m. Male reported someone scammed him out of $425.
• WELFARE CHECK - 100 block of Sherry Court, 2:30 p.m. A male was transported via LifeCare to an area hospital.
• HIT AND RUN - 200 block of Interstate 20, 7:11 p.m. Male reported another vehicle backed into his and fled while he was inside a restaurant.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 6 p.m. Female reported someone stole a pair of Nike shoes from the business.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 10 p.m. Male driver arrested for outstanding warrants out of Fort Worth.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:14 p.m. A found credit card was turned in.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 100 block of Interstate 20 West, 11:50 a.m. Female reported a male damaged a window in a hotel room he had rented.
NOV. 26
• INFORMATION - 200 block of Atwood Court, 11:45 a.m. Male reported person babysitting his child refused to give the child back. After investigation, the child was returned.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 2300 block of Trace Ridge Drive, 1:56 p.m. Male reported someone stole tools out of his pickup.
• HIT AND RUN - 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 12:20 p.m. Male reported someone struck his truck while it was parked.
• THEFT - 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:26 p.m. Male reported battery to a forklift was missing.
• DISTURBANCE - 1400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:16 a.m. Report made after one male found to have injury to his hand.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 5:12 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by another female.
NOV. 27
• TRAFFIC STOP - 200 block of E. Oak St., 12:59 a.m. Male driver arrested for outstanding warrant.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 900 block of Jodie Drive, 9:45 a.m. Male reported several items stolen out of bed of his struck.
• INFORMATION - Weatherford city limits, 11:30 a.m. Female reported a known person was in possession of child pornography.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - Weatherford city limits, 12:08 p.m. Male reported a toolbox was removed from his truck.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Jodie Drive, 10:41 a.m. Male reported supplied taken out of his truck while it was parked.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 4:34 p.m. Female reported someone used her debit card number to purchase items online through an app.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2300 block of Ric Williamson, 9:48 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. 5th St., 11:49 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.
NOV. 28
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:06 p.m. Male reported group of juveniles damaged a table inside the business. Criminal trespass warning was issued.
• HIT AND RUN - 400 block of W. Spring St., 7:34 a.m. Female reported her car was struck while parked along a street.
• FRAUD - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:04 p.m. Male reported getting notification that someone attempted to use his ID fraudulently.
• DOMESTIC ASSAULT - Weatherford city limits, 9:55 p.m.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:46 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:01 p.m. Drug paraphernalia and marijuana located inside a vehicle.
NOV. 29
• INFORMATION - 600 block of E. 4th St., 11:57 p.m. Vehicle was towed after found to be obstructing residential driveway.
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 1900 block of Wall St., 2:45 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated and resisted arrest while being taken into custody.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1900 block of Old Mineral Wells Highway, 12:36 p.m. Male reported someone damaged a fence and metal building.
• BURGLARY OF BUILDING - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4 p.m. Male reported firearms were taken from a safe inside a building.
• THEFT - 200 block of Adams Drive, 6:06 p.m. Female reported unknown female stole clothing items from the business.
NOV. 30
• SUSPICIOUS PERSON - 300 block of S. Alamo St., 12:28 a.m. Drug paraphernalia observed inside a vehicle and three individuals found to be in possession of paraphernalia.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:16 a.m. Male reported someone broke into his truck.
• RUNAWAY JUVENILE - 800 block of Randall Road, 8:34 a.m. Female reported 17-year-old male had run away.
• FOUND PROPERTY - 100 block of N. Waco St., 10:02 a.m. Male reported someone left a toolbag on his property.
• THEFT - 100 block of Interstate Highway 20 West, 9:05 a.m. Male reported someone stolen a trailer from a business parking lot.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 6:27 p.m. Male reported someone broke into multiple buildings and broke out windows and burned something.
• DISTURBANCE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:54 p.m. Male reported a known person broke out the window of his truck.
• DEBIT CARD ABUSE - Weatherford city limits, 6;18 p.m. Male reported unknown female was attempting to use his debit card information to purchase things online.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 9:42 p.m. Male reported someone broke the back window out of his truck and stole a saddle and bridles from inside the vehicle.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:38 p.m. Male reported a deceased person in the parking lot of a building.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 2:41 p.m. Female reported being assaulted, but that it did not cause her pain or leave marks. A 20-year-old male was arrested for interference.
• FRAUD - 700 block of Palo Pinto St., 3:20 p.m. Female reported an unknown male cashed a check from her business account on an account that had been closed.
DEC. 1
• WELFARE CHECK - Weatherford city limits, 1:45 p.m. Officers dispatched to a residence where a 45-year-old male was found deceased.
• ASSISTANCE - 1800 block of S. Main St., 1:25 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication after becoming combative with paramedics.
• THEFT - 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 8 a.m. Male reported a suspect stolen an item from his residence.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:35 p.m. Female reported a catalytic converter was cut and taken from a van.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 3:05 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by another male in the face and ribs.
• ASSAULT - Weatherford courthouse square, 5:50 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a male.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 300 block of Rentz St., 6:08 p.m. Female reported someone stolen several items of jewelry from her home.
• ASSISTANCE - 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 5:25 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.
• WELFARE CHECK - 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:17 p.m. Male transported to medical facility for treatment.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Atwood Court, 10:25 p.m. Female reported a known person intentionally removed her gas cap cover and dented the rear fender of her vehicle.
• DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE - Weatherford city limits, 10:29 p.m. Female reported she was struck in the head by a male relative.
• TRAFFIC STOP - 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:31 p.m. Passenger found to be in possession of marijuana, Percocet, Xanax and Tylenol with Codeine. Driver found in possession of marijuana.
DEC. 2
• TRAFFIC STOP - 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:30 a.m. Passenger issued citation for drug paraphernalia.
• SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 1:21 a.m. Male found sleeping in the back of his truck and arrested for public intoxication.
• MEDICAL EMERGENCY - Weatherford city limits, 12:47 a.m. Female was found deceased at a residence.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 200 block of Interstate 20 West, 2:13 p.m. Female reported unknown suspect left a deep scratch on the side of her vehicle.
• MISSING JUVENILE - Weatherford city limits, 6:32 p.m. Male reported his 16-year-old daughter was missing.
• BURGLARY OF VEHICLE - 200 block of W. Bridge St., 7:31 a.m. Female reported someone broke the driver’s side window of a vehicle.
• THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 8:17 a.m. Male reported a game camera was stolen off his property.
• THEFT OF SERVICE - 100 block of May Court, 10 a.m. Female reported several persons dumped illegal trash in the dumpster of her business.
DEC. 3
• FRAUD - 1400 block of S. Main St., 11:47 a.m. Female reported a known person forged a check with intent to defraud of harm another.
• THEFT - 1700 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12:48 p.m. Female reported someone removed catalytic converters from two separate vehicles.
• IDENTITY THEFT - Weatherford city limits, 10:20 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect had attempted to open credit card accounts debit card account with his social security number and other personal information.
• THEFT OF SERVICE - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:24 p.m. Male reported a known suspect failed to return a vehicle that was loaned to her.
• STREET CRIMES - 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:23 p.m. Investigators with the Street Crimes Unit conducted an investigation.
• THEFT - 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:09 p.m. Female reported paying to purchase medical supplies but never received them or her money back.
• THEFT - 100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:14 p.m. Male reported prescription medication was taken by unknown person.
• THEFT - 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 5:30 p.m. Male reported unknown subject stole merchandise from the building.
• BURGLARY OF HABITATION - 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:35 p.m. Male reported someone damaged his front door.
• THEFT - 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive. 8:22 p.m. Male reported someone stole multiple items from a business.
• GUN SHOTS - 1900 block of Wall St., 9:37 p.m. Male arrested after discharging firearm in a hotel room.
