In a matchup of two local teams, the Millsap Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to take on the Poolville Monarchs Tuesday.
During the first set of the match, there was plenty of excitement, as the Lady Dawgs started fast and jumped out to a 4-0 advantage before extending that lead to five later on in the set.
Poolville wasn't going away easy as they fought to come back from down five late in the set to win it 25-22. The Monarchs outscored the Bulldogs 10-2 on the way to winning the first set.
The common theme for the first set was scoring runs. Each team managed multiple scoring runs to keep that set close before Poolville took control of the game late.
For the Bulldogs, momentum is a big focal point for their program, a point Poolville managed to hide from them.
"We have talked about keeping the momentum flowing through the match, being that consistent team, and we don't want to earn our points off of unforced errors on their end," Bulldog Head Coach Kylie Serrato said. "We want to make sure that we are the ones that take charge in the game."
The Monarchs' slow starts in the sets against Millsap are an example of how young they are, Poolville's head coach said.
"The main thing since we are young is to keep them calm," Monarch Head Coach Kendal Bracy said. "So they don't get frantic or make silly mistakes in those situations."
Looking to end the match, the Monarchs jumped to a 5-2 set lead after scoring five straight points. The Bulldogs, realizing how close they were to a loss, kicked it into overdrive and tied the game at 11 before the Monarchs ultimately pulled away, winning the set 25-19 and the match 3-1.
"It might not have been the prettiest, but I felt like they fought to the end," Serrato said. "I am proud of the girls for fighting through the game. Some things could have gone a little bit differently on our side. There were too many silly errors that we need to clean up on our end."
Set two was all Millsap as they took it 25-20 despite a furious comeback attempt by the Monarchs. Following that, the Monarchs kept fighting and took both sets three and four to take the match against the Bulldogs. In set three, the Monarchs won 25-21 despite a tough effort by the Bulldogs.
Even while being a young team, the Monarchs acted like a seasoned team as they battled back from adversity, Bracy said.
"We were down a few times, but stayed tough throughout the match, battled back point for point, and turned it around several times," she said.
This win extends the Monarchs' winning streak to six games, while the loss drops the Bulldogs to 12-12 on the season.
The Monarchs will welcome Perrin on Saturday, and Millsap looks to get back to winning when they open district play against Peaster on Friday.
