PALO PINTO COUNTY — Local and state resources responded Monday to a fire west of Possum Kingdom Lake.
The fire was originally reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 1148 and Hawkins Road.
The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance by local crews, with aerial and ground firefighting teams attacking the flames.
As of press time, the fire was an estimated 300 acres with no containment. The Brazos River Authority Monday afternoon announced the public boat ramp at FM 2951 was closed until further notice.
The public is advised to stay away, both by land and water, from the active fire area.
