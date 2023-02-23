Several local girls' programs will be well-represented at the upcoming regional powerlifting meets.
The Weatherford Lady Roos put on a dominating performance at their home meet Feb. 15, and will be sending 13 athletes on to regionals.
Those qualifying are Autumn Fabela, Maddie Seago, Lauren Schweiss, Tanner Bussey, Morgan Lemons, Zoe Tesi, Bailey MacDougall, Sydney Nelson, Bella Dillard, Jaclynn Gomez, Olohita Ejere, Rebecca Willis and Genesis Jones.
The regional meet will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Prosper High School.
Mineral Wells will have five Lady Ram powerlifters competing this weekend.
Liliana Kuhn, Deandra Hinojosa, Natalie Huerta, Jazmyn Martinez and Janelle Galvan each advanced to the regional meet, to be held Saturday at Kennedale High School.
The Millsap Lady Bulldogs saw all 14 of their powerlifters qualify for regionals after a first-place performance in Santo last week.
Qualifiers are Katie Brenner, Payton Johnson, Ciera McKey, Ava Norman, Lily Kimsey, Paige Shields, Zoe Puckett, Sadie Hartman, Chasity Dunn Baylee Parent, Kaidence Glenn and Hazel Stamatis. Alternates include Mary Weathers and Katelyn O'Neill.
The Region 6 powerlifting meet is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Bells High School.
The Brock Lady Eagles set a school record, qualifying eight powerlifters for the regional meet.
Those advancing are: Lilly Patterson, Gabby O’Leary, Amanda Hodgkin, Lanie Walker, Arhiana Aguilar, Addison Gigliotta, Emmy Sauer and Preslee Spangler.
