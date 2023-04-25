PALO PINTO -- County commissioners on Monday hired a topographic study to ensure approaches to the Courthouse Annex in Mineral Wells comply with standards in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"We have several slopes there that are not in compliance with ADA," County Judge Shane Long said, shortly before the court hired engineers Baird Hampton & Brown to evaluate the former Bank of America's pavement slopes and recommend fixes.
The judge singled out the public entry to the west side of the building as problematic. Other issues, he said, are not difficult fixes.
The west door, the nearest to the public parking lot between SE Fourth and Fifth avenues, rests atop a load-bearing beam, Long said. That makes alterations more of a challenge.
"We don't really have any choice but to fix it," Long said. "Because eventually, we'll get fined every day."
Long said the Weatherford firm will see if it would be feasible to ask the state for a variance for that entrance. The contract costs $11,000.
The court on Monday also signed off on a resolution supporting creation of the three-county Cross Timbers Regional Utility Authority.
Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers submitted a bill uniting Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties for water infrastructure projects to the House Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday. Rogers sits on that panel and laid it out for consideration Tuesday morning.
"Rapid development and growth in North Central Texas has created the need for management of local resources, which likely will require large-scale, permanent improvements," the Graford Republican said in laying out House Bill 5406, as seen on the committee webcast. "These improvements include water supply and distribution facilities, wastewater collection and treatment facilities and drainage control projects."
Commissioners also agreed to seek applicants to replace Tye Jackson on the governing board of Emergency Services District No. 1.
Jackson has stepped down from the board, which oversees the fire and ambulance service for much of the county. His unexpired term extends to Dec. 31,2024.
Applicants can submit a resume with a cover letter in the judge's office in Palo Pinto or by email to lauretta.poole@co.palo-pinto.tx.us by noon on May 5.
In other action, commissioners:
• Learned from Public Works Director David McDonald that 18 permits for septic systems were issued in March, all but two of those for new homes.
• Kept the burn ban lifted, with Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Hunter reporting the county averaging 204, out of 800, on the state's drought meter.
"The number is still pretty low, and with the rain we're looking pretty good," Hunter said.
• Agreed to auction a smoker and the bed from a 2009 Ford pickup. The surplus items are from the Precinct 2 barn.
Burgess Auctioneers will conduct the public sale on May 13. More information can be found at www.burgessauctioneers.com
• Hired Edgin Parkman Fleming & Fleming of Wichita Falls to conduct an outside audit of the 2022 finances.
The firm will cost $41,500, slightly up from last year's $39,700.
