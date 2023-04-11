PALO PINTO -- Commissioners on Monday signed onto a statewide financing program designed to encourage water and energy efficiency projects.
PACE, the Property Assessed Clean Energy program, is a low-interest, long-term financing program for commercial, multifamily and industrial properties. Cities and counties establish PACE, to secure private financing for eligible projects. No public funds are used.
"It is a great source to add to the capital stock of a lot of development," Mineral Wells developer Randy Nix said during a public hearing on the proposal.
Nix, the lead investor in renovation of the historic Baker Hotel and Spa in Mineral Wells, said PACE funds could be useful in both that endeavor and to fulfill hopes of restoring the mineral baths in the renovated Crazy Water Hotel around the corner from the Baker.
Dub Taylor, chief operating officer of Texas PACE Authority, told commissioners the nonprofit authority provides staff to review applications for its low-risk loans and to shuffle the program's paperwork.
PACE was created by state lawmakers in 2013 as a local economic development tool wrapped around preservation of water and energy resources. Its loans are available to private property owners through adopted PACE programs in cities and counties.
If a PACE loan payment is late, it is collected in the same manner as late property taxes. Commissioners also approved that collection agreement in a separate action.
Palo Pinto becomes the 43rd Texas county to adopt the program. Tarrant and Erath counties are neighbors under the program.
The need to focus on water conservation was underscored Monday by two other discussions.
The court once more delayed formal backing of Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers' legislation to create a multi-county Cross Timbers Regional Utility Authority.
Commissioners and County Judge Shane Long strongly back the proposal, which is waiting out a 30-day Legislative Council review before Rogers can file it, on April 22.
Logistics delayed the court's formal backing, as commissioners pondered whether to write a resolution rather than a simple letter of approval.
Rogers liaison Jeff Hinkson, who has been updating the court on the three-county water authority, noted $2 billion set aside in the House budget for water infrastructure.
The three counties in Rogers' draft proposal are the three he represents -- Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens.
"It's unprecedented that the sun and the moon and the stars have all aligned for us," Hinkson said, noting the House Speaker, the lieutenant governor and Gov. Greg Abbott have made water infrastructure a priority issue this legislative session.
Hinkson also reminded commissioners that every water supplier in Palo Pinto and Parker counties that uses Lake Palo Pinto are under water use restrictions. That includes Mineral Wells, which went on Stage II drought protocols on April 1.
"Water is of the utmost concern," Hinkson said.
A property owner underscored that concern later Monday, as Ryan Roach spoke on an agenda item for the preliminary plat of a 12-acre development near Salesville called Grimes Place.
Roach did not vocally oppose the development but used the topic to urge a future agenda consideration of dwindling well water in the county.
"We have measures in place to protect surface water," Roach said. "My concern is what we are doing to preserve the groundwater supply."
Roach asked that developers be required to obtain certification of adequate groundwater before final plats are OK'd and that the court consider extending the required distance between new wells.
He said he was in Brownsboro in January and spotted four or five wells serving six trailer houses and three travel trailers. He also expressed concern for a new, 20-acre development 800 yards north of his property.
Long acknowledged speaking by phone with Roach about groundwater in recent weeks and said he appreciated the resident's input.
"I think you're absolutely right," Long told Roach. "We need to be aware of what's going on. ... We know there's a lot of places in Palo Pinto County where there is no groundwater to be had."
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer said eight to 10 houses recently went up in Roach's part of the county.
"I know we can't stop this right now," Fryer said. "But you put eight to 10 more homes on that property, when do we have a choice?"
As for the Grimes Place question, commissioners noted they were being asked about just the preliminary plat, not the final version.
That was approved 4-0.
The court on Monday also discussed or took the following actions:
• Declined to reinstate the countywide burn ban, as the Keetch-Byram Drought Index remained at 109 on a scale to 800;
• Agreed to buy a new truck for the county's AgriLife Extension Service. The Chevrolet half-ton, V8 four-wheel drive will cost $55,800.
• Agreed to temporarily shut down Oak Street and Sixth Avenue in Palo Pinto for a festival on May 6;
• Recognized April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. Members of the county Children's Alliance Center and Court Appointed Special Advocates were on hand for the court's designation.
