PALO PINTO -- A lifelong resident asked county commissioners on Monday to "send a message" to water districts during drought restrictions.
"Unfortunately, there are a lot of water districts that are not playing fair," Nathan Buschow told the court during the meeting's open comments. "I would like the commissioners court to send a message to those not being responsible water districts."
Commissioners cannot respond to comments on items that are not on their meeting agenda.
Buschow did not specify which districts he suspects of ignoring drought restrictions. The seven water wholesalers that sell water from Lake Palo Pinto are under the same Stage II Drought protocols as Mineral Wells, which operates the lake and sells water to the wholesaler water districts.
Buschow later said he supports ongoing growth in the county but is concerned some water districts are ignoring restrictions.
"When water districts are doing that, they're affecting every other water district," he said. "It's wrong. ... This is a serious, repetitive problem. And we're right there, we're right at the brink. They should send a message to those water districts -- 'You're not doing your job.'"
Monday's regular meeting otherwise brought routine actions.
Commissioners took no action on a burn ban, so residents are free to burn trash and other items outdoors.
The court bought a refurbished copier for the treasurer's office, for $1,400 installed, and two laptops for Auditor Melissa Mahan's office, for $2,435.
Sheriff Brett McGuire's substation on Park Road 36 at Possum Kingdom Lake will have improved internet under a subscription change approved Monday.
The action replaced a $213 monthly expense with a $70 monthly expense.
"And it will be better, a whole lot better," McGuire said of the new service. "It's cheaper, and it's better. What's not to like?"
Finally Monday, commissioners renewed the county's interlocal agreement to work roads for Graford, which has no street department.
The city, in exchange, supplies water to the county barn at no charge.
Under the interlocal agreement, the county supplies labor and equipment for Graford streets, while the city provides materials.
