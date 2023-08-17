PALO PINTO -- County commissioners approved the local appraisal district's 2024 budget on Monday, but none of them sounded happy about it.
That's because the $1.7 million spending proposal included 7-percent raise for the new Chief Appraiser Chuck Lyon's budget. That included a raise for Lyon, a longtime staff member who recently took over from former chief Donna Epperson.
Lyon's salary rises from $103,000 annually to $111,000 in the proposal.
County Judge Shane Long noted the court voted against the appraisal district budget the past two years, mostly because commissioners decided raises were too high when compared to those they gave county employees.
That group is slated for 5-percent pay hikes across the board in the county's proposed spending plan. That's the percentage pay raise for the 14-member staff at the appraisal district, Lyon said.
He added his own raise of 7-percent was his board's decision after having him check the salaries of neighboring chief appraisers.
"With that 7-percent raise, I am still at the low end of those appraisers," he said, adding no entity has yet "disapproved" of his proposed budget.
Judge Long made a back-handed case for approving the spending plan, after the court disapproved in recent years.
"And every year it has made no difference that we have disapproved or changed board members," Long said. "And now we have a new chief appraiser. And we're seeing this."
The judge would later vote for the proposal, "whether we like it or don't like it."
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer said he agreed with the judge but was later the sole dissenting vote.
"You're right," he said. "There's no point in fighting them anymore."
The budget needs a majority of the county's 21 taxing entities that contribute to it to win passage.
The county's proposed contribution is a little more than $296.827, the fourth most after those of Mineral Wells ISD ($314,967), the county hospital district ($302,206) and Graford ISD ($297,210).
Appraisal districts set property values on which their entities set annual tax rates. They are an independent arm of the state but not part of county government, despite perennial confusion caused by the word, county, in their names.
In other action Monday, the court bought a $42,259 host server for the sheriff's department. A server runs a network of computer stations, and the sheriff needed a separate one in the event the main county servers go down.
Commissioners also renewed the $10 road and bridge fee residents pay when they renew vehicle tags.
The fee ensures city drivers contribute to county roads beyond the road and bridge property tax.
The court also bought a digital sign for the Courthouse Annex in Mineral Wells.
The $36,850 electronic sign will let residents know of county happenings such as the burn ban, which the court allowed to stay in place Monday.
Commissioners also continued to gather information for what appears to be a renovation coming to the 29th District Courtroom on the third floor of the Palo Pinto courthouse.
"In y'all's situation, there's a great deal of things that need to be addressed," consultant Rick Robinson said.
Robinson is with Media Design Group, based in Covington south of Cleburne. He said the firm only writes specifications for others to bid on modernizing the 1940s-era court.
Two intertwined areas need addressing in District Judge Mike Moore's workplace -- sound and ventilation.
Robinson said courtroom officers have told him the courtroom air conditioning has to be cut at times so jurors can hear witnesses, or so lawyers can hear the judge.
He said the recommended ambient, background sound for the courtroom is 20-30 decibels, but it measured at 70 decibels.
He also criticized a jury deliberation procedure that allows people outside the jury room to hear deliberations.
"You can clearly hear the discussions of the jury in the jury room," he said. "Somebody can stand there and hear the deliberations. There's a huge liability there for the trial to be thrown out."
The consultant recommended a seal on the door and pumping in 'white noise' outside it to cover over juror discussions.
"During the process, the court would need to be dark for at least two weeks," he added.
No action was taken on Robinson's presentation, but Long encouraged commissioners not to piecemeal the renovation in the 2023-24 budget that's now under discussion.
"I don't see any choice but to do all of it," he said. "You can't put in a new sound system and overcome the air conditioning system."
