AUSTIN – The Texas Water Development Board Tuesday approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $12 million from the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas program to the Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1.
The district, which serves residents in Parker and Palo Pinto counties, plans to use the assistance to complete all land acquisition and final design work for the Turkey Peak Reservoir project. The TWDB previously committed $25.1 million to finance planning, acquisition and design of the project, which will increase the district’s water storage capacity to provide greater reliability and drought resiliency.
Lake Palo Pinto, owned by the district, has lost a large portion of its original capacity due to siltation, according to the funding request, which noted the project is needed to provide drought resiliency and restore supply to meet the current and future water demands of the district's customers.
Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1 supplies water from the reservoir to the city of Mineral Wells and its wholesale customers, Lake Palo Pinto Area Water Supply Corporation, and the Brazos Electric Power Cooperative. The district provides wholesale water to approximately 34,500 residents.
The Turkey Peak Reservoir project consists of the construction of a new earthen dam, concrete intake and outlet structures, concrete service spillway, and rock-lined excavated outfall channel on Palo Pinto Creek downstream of Lake Palo Pinto. Additionally, an excavated auxiliary spillway with an adjacent flow training berm and a saddle dam will be constructed approximately 2,000 feet south of the dam, immediately south of Turkey Peak. The proposed project would include the removal of a section of the existing Lake Palo Pinto concrete spillway and construction of a new county road and bridge across the existing Lake Palo Pinto Dam.
Ward Mountain Road would be upgraded, and 0.75 miles of a new country road would be constructed to account for sections of Farm-to-Market 4 and sections of county roads that would be taken out of service. The project also includes aspects of permittee-responsible mitigation activities resulting from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granting the 404 Permit for the project, including the approved mitigation plan that contains stream restoration and invasive species management.
The district plans to apply for SWIFT funding for construction activities in 2024.
The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.
The SWIFT program includes two funds, the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas and the State Water Implementation Revenue Fund for Texas. Revenue bonds for the program are issued through SWIRFT.
