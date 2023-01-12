Palo Pinto County Livestock Association Junior Livestock Show

 The Palo Pinto County Livestock Association Junior Livestock Show opened to a full Expo Center Tuesday.

RABBITS (Jan. 10)

Grand Champion--Abby Pruitt--Santo FFA

Reserve Grand Champion--Caitlynn Talley --MWFFA

Californian Breed Champion-Caitlynn Talley-MWFFA

Californian Reserve Breed Champion-Josie Winbourn-Santo 4H

New Zealand Breed Champion-Shanda Chriestenson-MWFFA

Reserve Breed Champion-Casey Edwards-Santo 4H

AOB Breed Champion-Blazley Witt-Gordon 4H

Reserve AOB Champion-Casey Baker-MWFFA 

Satin Breed Champion-Abby Pruitt-Santo FFA

Satin Reserve Breed Champion-Olivia Buchanan-MW4H

Senior Showmanship Winner-Abby Pruitt-Santo FFA

Junior Showmanship Champion-Holly Fulkerson-Santo 4H

 

BROILERS (Jan. 11)

Wade Stutts GC MWFFA

Roy Stutts RGC MWFFA

Sadie Roach 3 MWFFA

Carlie / Jaxon Cox 4 MWFFA

Callie Roach 5 MWFFA

Addy Stutts 6 MWFFA

Kabella Welborn 7 Sturdivant 4H

Kyah Welborn 8 Sturdivant 4H

Gracie Groves 9 Graford 4H

Elena Martinez 10 Santo FFA

Emma Martinez 11 Santo FFA

Thomas Procter 12 Gordon FFA

SHEEP (Jan. 11)

Grand Champion Dalley Jobe Graford 4H

Reserve Grand Champion Emilee Munchrath Graford FFA

Junior Showmanship William Guzman Santo 4H

Senior Showmanship Emilee Munchrath Graford FFA 

Abbi Youngblood Santo FFA Breed Champion Southdown

Tess Hall Santo FFA  Reserve Breed Champion Southdown 

Stella Rodriguez Graford FFA  Breed Champion Fine Wool

Dalley Jobe Graford 4H  Breed Champion Fine Wool Cross

Audrey Smith Sturdivant 4H Reserve Breed Champion Fine Wool Cross

Emilee Muncrath Breed Champion Hair

Abbi Youngblook Santo FFA Reserve Breed Champion Hair

Dalley Jobe Breed Champion Medium Wool

Emilee Munchrath Reserve Breed Champion Medium Wool

 

GOATS (Jan. 11)

Grand Champion Luke Tucker Santo 4H

Reserve Grand Champion Katie Peugh Santo FFA

Junior Showmanship Brailee Hall Santo 4H

Senior Showmanship Katie Peugh Santo FFA

Lightweight Division Champion Luke Tucker

Lightweight Reserve Champion Brailee Hall 

Medium Weight Division Champion Katie Peugh

Medium Weight Reserve Division Champion Emma Martinez Santo FFA 

Heavy Weight Division Champion Luke Tucker

Heavy Weight Reserve Division Champion Katie Peugh

