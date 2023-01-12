RABBITS (Jan. 10)
Grand Champion--Abby Pruitt--Santo FFA
Reserve Grand Champion--Caitlynn Talley --MWFFA
Californian Breed Champion-Caitlynn Talley-MWFFA
Californian Reserve Breed Champion-Josie Winbourn-Santo 4H
New Zealand Breed Champion-Shanda Chriestenson-MWFFA
Reserve Breed Champion-Casey Edwards-Santo 4H
AOB Breed Champion-Blazley Witt-Gordon 4H
Reserve AOB Champion-Casey Baker-MWFFA
Satin Breed Champion-Abby Pruitt-Santo FFA
Satin Reserve Breed Champion-Olivia Buchanan-MW4H
Senior Showmanship Winner-Abby Pruitt-Santo FFA
Junior Showmanship Champion-Holly Fulkerson-Santo 4H
BROILERS (Jan. 11)
Wade Stutts GC MWFFA
Roy Stutts RGC MWFFA
Sadie Roach 3 MWFFA
Carlie / Jaxon Cox 4 MWFFA
Callie Roach 5 MWFFA
Addy Stutts 6 MWFFA
Kabella Welborn 7 Sturdivant 4H
Kyah Welborn 8 Sturdivant 4H
Gracie Groves 9 Graford 4H
Elena Martinez 10 Santo FFA
Emma Martinez 11 Santo FFA
Thomas Procter 12 Gordon FFA
SHEEP (Jan. 11)
Grand Champion Dalley Jobe Graford 4H
Reserve Grand Champion Emilee Munchrath Graford FFA
Junior Showmanship William Guzman Santo 4H
Senior Showmanship Emilee Munchrath Graford FFA
Abbi Youngblood Santo FFA Breed Champion Southdown
Tess Hall Santo FFA Reserve Breed Champion Southdown
Stella Rodriguez Graford FFA Breed Champion Fine Wool
Dalley Jobe Graford 4H Breed Champion Fine Wool Cross
Audrey Smith Sturdivant 4H Reserve Breed Champion Fine Wool Cross
Emilee Muncrath Breed Champion Hair
Abbi Youngblook Santo FFA Reserve Breed Champion Hair
Dalley Jobe Breed Champion Medium Wool
Emilee Munchrath Reserve Breed Champion Medium Wool
GOATS (Jan. 11)
Grand Champion Luke Tucker Santo 4H
Reserve Grand Champion Katie Peugh Santo FFA
Junior Showmanship Brailee Hall Santo 4H
Senior Showmanship Katie Peugh Santo FFA
Lightweight Division Champion Luke Tucker
Lightweight Reserve Champion Brailee Hall
Medium Weight Division Champion Katie Peugh
Medium Weight Reserve Division Champion Emma Martinez Santo FFA
Heavy Weight Division Champion Luke Tucker
Heavy Weight Reserve Division Champion Katie Peugh
