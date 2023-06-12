PALO PINTO -- Sheriff Brett McGuire's force will assume patrols on the water at Possum Kingdom in coming weeks, commissioners and the Brazos River Authority agreed Monday.
"We handle everything out there anyway unless it's on the water," McGuire told commissioners as he and Reservoir Manager Randall Curtis McCartney unveiled a patrol transition that will occur over 30 days.
"They will be funding us to hire two additional deputies to take on their lake responsibilities," the sheriff said, adding the funding will cover benefits for those officers.
The river authority will provide "a relatively new boat," he said, plus two pickups.
The transition will end BRA's Lake Rangers on the reservoir, though McCartney said those patrol units will continue on Lake Granbury and Lake Limestone.
McGuire added Texas Parks and Recreation Department will continue its game warden patrols on PK.
McCartney said the Rangers unit at Possum Kingdom had been having trouble retaining officers lately and has experienced "some other" issues.
"It's a win-win," he said.
McGuire's two new lake deputies will ride the water and patrol the dam with BRA Rangers as part of the transition.
The sheriff said his office already has jurisdiction at the lake and investigates incidents at campgrounds and along shore.
Commissioner Mike Reed, whose Precinct 2 includes the lake community, asked whether the new arrangement will help when responding to calls from the distant north shore.
"We deal with that problem already," the sheriff replied. "Now, we have a boat. Well, we will have a boat."
