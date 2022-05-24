PARKER COUNTY:
Pct. 2 Commissioner: Jacob Holt 2,309 votes; Joe Harris 1,541 votes
Pct. 4 Commissioner: Mike Hale 2,358 votes; Eric Contreras 2,312 votes
JP 4: Tim Mendolia 2,458 votes; Allison Bedore 2,011 votes
State Rep. D60: Mike Olcott 7,383 votes; Glenn Rogers 6,259 votes
PALO PINTO COUNTY:
STATEWIDE:
With 98 percent of counties reporting statewide, State Rep. District 60's Glenn Rogers defeated challenger Mike Olcott with 52 percent of the votes.
Rogers overwhelmingly took Palo Pinto County, while Olcott narrowly won in Parker County. The seat covers Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties.
Ken Paxton takes the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general after beating out challenger George P. Bush in a runoff Tuesday night.
As of 9 p.m. and with about 31% of polling locations reporting, Paxton had 67.7% of the vote, compared to Bush. Paxton, in the midst of corruption allegations, is seeking his third four-year term.
In the statewide Republican races, Dawn Buckingham has a sizable lead over challenger Tim Westley for land commissioner with 69.7% of the vote.
Railroad Commissioner and incumbent Wayne Christian also has 66.86% of the vote in his favor against Sarah Stogner. While Christian has the backing of established politicians including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Stogner rose to fame as a fierce underdog after Texas rancher Ashley Watt poured $2 million into Stogner’s campaign.
In the Democratic race for lieutenant governor, results are closer but still favorable to Mike Collier with 56.3% of the vote over Michelle Beckley. Rochelle Mercedes Garza also had a lead over challenger Joe Jaworski, 60.18% to 39.82%, respectively in the race for the attorney general nomination.
Other statewide Democratic races include a large lead for Janet Dudding in the race for comptroller with 61.66% over Angel Luis Vega. Jay Kleberg also lead Sandragrace Martinez 53.9% to 46.1% for the land commissioner nomination.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.