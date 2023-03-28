GRAFORD — A 2019 property tax law will prevent a May 6 proposition on many Palo Pinto County ballots from doing what it seems to suggest.
“It’s terrible — the language and the way it’s written is terrible,” Palo Pinto Emergency Services District No. 1 board secretary Carolyn Land said of the election law jargon forced on the fire and ambulance service for Proposition A.
Land and others with the entity, that funds a dozen volunteer fire departments through a 2.66-cent property tax, are dismayed at their own ballot proposal.
In its significant portion, Proposition A asks voters to OK “an increase in the maximum ad valorem tax rate” ... “not to exceed 8 cents...”
Though it may sound like the passage would give the five-member ESD1 board freedom to hike its tax rate from this year’s 2.66 cents clear up to 8 cents next year, that can’t happen, even if voters approve Prop A. It’s on account of Senate Bill 2.
Known as the tax-cap act, the 2019 bill triggers an automatic rollback election on certain entities that raise their tax rate by enough to draw 3.5 percent more money from taxpayers than the previous year’s tax rate generated.
Emergency services districts are among entities covered under SB2. So are cities, counties, school districts and almost any other taxing entity — unless their tax rate is lower than 2.5 cents per $100 property valuation.
Community college and hospital tax districts also are exempt from SB2.
Emergency Services District No. 1 provides fire services to all of Palo Pinto County except inside Mineral Wells.
The district, through a contract with the nonprofit Sacred Cross EMS, provides ambulances except inside Mineral Wells and the communities within the newer ESD2 — Lone Camp, Brazos and Santo in the county’s southwest portion.
The ad valorem property tax funds ESD1’s fire protection side. A 1.5-cent sales tax levied only in the unincorporated parts of the county, Land said, fuels the EMS service.
“Our tax rate last year was 3 cents,” Land said. “But appraised (property) values in Palo Pinto County, they increased so much — by several billion dollars — that the highest we could set the rate (this year) was 2.66 cents. We had to stay in that 3.5 percent revenue (increase).”
Senate Bill 2 did that. and it’s not going away regardless of the Prop A decision by voters.
“It’s very misleading,” ESD1 Emergency Management Coordinator Mistie Garland said of the Prop A wording.
Land referred specific budget questions to Garland, who pointed to a trend of rising property values that’s unlikely to halt or reverse when her board sets the 2024 tax rate.
Property value estimates come out by May but are not certified until mid-July.
“We won’t even be able to get back to 2.6 cents next year,” Garland said. “I don’t foresee us ever being able to get back to 3.5 cents, and it’s just due to the property valuations.”
So, if voters OK a range up to 8 cents? Garland said there is no absolute way to know property values won’t plummet violently between now and when values are certified.
But it’s not likely.
Since 2018, certified taxable values inside the ESD1 taxing district have risen from a little more than $3 trillion ($3,017,658,967) to just shy of $5 trillion ($4,999,521,585) in 2022.
The 2023 estimates are still being finalized, but Chief Property Appraiser Donna Epperson said this week they don’t appear to be rising as significantly as last year’s roughly 42-percent increase.
Garland noted that any increase in property values will weigh down whatever tax rate the district sets for the coming tax year.
“We won’t know that (until July),” she said. “But there is absolutely no way we could ever get to 4 cents right now. I don’t know that we’ll even get to 3.”
As for why is the emergency services district asking for an 8-cent cap, the answer, in small part, is that what goes up must come down. Appraisals eventually will not sustain the trajectory — they might already have rounded high-center.
“If the appraised values ever go down, it would give future boards the opportunity to collect on a tax rate greater than 3 cents,” said Land, who came onto the board right after the 2011 wildfires that put Possum Kingdom Lake on national newscasts.
Land also points out that, unlike her district, suppliers don’t have caps on the $350,000 to $500,000 fire trucks they sell.
“And that’s just a truck with the basic (package),” she added.
That equipment was put to the test just last year, when more than 20,000 Palo Pinto acres blazed. One truck in Graford burned in the Dempsey Fire.
The average age of tanker trucks protecting the county is 27 years, Land added.
“We are having a lot of fires, and our equipment is doing nothing but getting older,” she said. “We’re not out there buying new trucks. No department has the money to do that.
“The Texas Forest Service — we apply for grants with them. We encourage all of our departments to apply. Trucks, clothing, training grants. Once you’re eligible and you get a grant, then you have to wait generally a period of time before you can apply again.”
The service district owns the fire trucks, and Land said the fire departments are flexible to ensure each other is outfitted.
“There’s a lot of camaraderie there, to make sure that every department has trucks that fulfill their needs,” she said. “That’s kind of what makes it work.”
Add to the equation that people are moving to Palo Pinto County, building homes amid all the cedar, mesquite and other wildfire fuels that dominate the landscape.
“You sit in commissioners court (meetings), and you hear the number of subdivisions going in,” Land said. “It just creates more and more service (calls). and that’s one of the things that we have to do, is look at fire service for every part of the county. and every part of the county is growing.”
Finally, residents are unlikely to see, “Vote Prop A” signs dotting those new lawns, or the older ones. That’s another law.
“We are not allowed to go out and campaign,” Land said. “We can educate.”
