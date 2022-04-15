In search of their first district win of the season, Mineral Wells faced off with Graham on Thursday night at home.
This was the second match-up between these two programs, with Graham coming away with the 10-1 victory on home field earlier in the season.
The Rams were hoping for a better outcome this time around to end of their 10-game losing streak.
Mineral Wells kept it close until the fifth inning when the wheels fell off, on the way to a 9-2 loss.
“It's been a long season for us,” Rams Head Coach Brett Ray. “It’s always been one inning that has got us. We have been in every district ball game and our efforts are always there. We battle at the plate as well as at the mound.
"We have a bunch of good kids, it just seems like one inning always bites us.”
Graham was able to keep the bases loaded in the fifth inning en route to scoring six runs.
“We are just proud of the boys,” Steers Head Coach Allen McGee said. “The wind was blowing straight in so we couldn’t get the ball in the air. We were able to capitalize on bases loaded no outs, we kind of left some runs on the board early, but in that inning we were able to take advantage.”
Mineral Wells looks to end their streak when they face off with the Wichita Falls Hirschi on the April 19.
