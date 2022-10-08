Mineral Wells Rams football began the district slate of its schedule with a visit from the Wichita Falls Coyotes on Friday night.
The first half was all Coyotes as Wichita Falls took a 28-12 lead into the break.
The Coyotes got the scoring started in the first quarter with a quick touchdown pass after the Rams turned the ball over deep in their territory.
Wichita Falls added another touchdown on their next drive when the Rams' defense gave up a 37-yard touchdown pass.
The Ram's offense woke up in the second quarter. Quarterback Mason Facteau tasted pay dirt for the Rams as he scrambled for a 2-yard touchdown. An unsuccessful 2-point conversion left the score 14-6.
The Rams and Coyotes traded scores in the second quarter. The Coyotes answered the Facteau run with a long touchdown pass, and the Rams answered back with a 1-yard Trevyn Montalvo run. The Coyotes got the last punch of the half as they scored on a 1-yard run to go up 28-12.
The second half turned out to be more defensively oriented compared to the first half for both teams, as they combined to score three touchdowns instead of six.
"We had a lot of opportunities to take advantage of their mistakes but couldn't get it done," Rams Head Coach Seth Hobbs said. "Our defense did a good job of turning them over and pulling the ball out. We had some unlucky breaks, like a substitution penalty when we tried to call a timeout."
Mineral Wells's defense came up with multiple turnovers in the third quarter, hoping to get things going, but Wichita Falls shut it down every time.
Wichita Falls put the game out of reach with a 17-yard score after they forced an interception to start the second half.
DJ Simpson ran for the final Rams touchdown of the night late in the fourth quarter. After another failed 2-point conversion, the final score was 42-18 in favor of the visiting Coyotes.
"I thought our kids fought hard," Hobbs said. "We didn't execute our plays how we needed to, especially on the offensive end. As a team, we have to focus on bettering ourselves while not worrying about the other team."
The Rams return to action next week as they travel to take on the Springtown Porcupines.
