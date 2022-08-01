MINERAL WELLS — Excitement was in the air Monday, the first day of practice for teams around the county.
The Mineral Wells High Rams began their preseason practices with a no-contact practice early Monday morning to help knock the summer rust off of them. It’s also a fresh start for those new and returning.
“It is the same every year, your seniors are seniors for the first time, and your freshmen are freshmen for the first time,” Mineral Wells Head Coach Seth Hobbs said. “Everyone has this idea that ‘maybe this year is going to be my year,’ whether that is the team, or an individual, or a coach. I have a few coaches this year doing this for the first time ever, which helps brings the excitement.”
Until the pads come on, these contactless practices are more about seeing who wants to be there.
“Like every year, it is about chasing up those guys who slept in late or the guys who are on the fence about whether or not they are going to be, that kind of stuff,” Hobbs said. “We are waiting to the time that we can put football pads on and have real practices. It is more about doing things getting in lines and getting the rust knocked off of us.”
The Rams will go full contact practice starting on Wednesday Aug. 3.
