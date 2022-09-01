FORT WORTH — The Mineral Wells Rams have shown a propensity to start fast.
Thursday night against Western Hills was no different, with workhorse Jose Garcia finding the end zone less than a minute after kickoff for a 45-yard carry. Jonathan Salazar followed up with the kick after.
The Cougars gained some yardage on their opening possession, but were stopped short by the Ram defense on third and 15.
Darrin Simpson had a monster kickoff return to bring the ball to midfield to start, and helped along by a crucial third down conversion by Garcia, the Rams got the ball to the Western Hills 7-yard-line in a hurry. Helped along by an offsides penalty against the Cougars, Garcia got the call again, punching it in from the 4 yards out, and the kick after made it 14-0.
The Cougars bounced back to get into Ram territory, but not much further, though they managed to pin Mineral Wells deep inside its own 10-yard-line on the ensuing punt.
Continuing a drive, the Rams began the second quarter picking up yardage to get to midfield. But in a rare occurrence, Garcia was stopped on third down, and Mineral Wells opted to go for it on fourth down. They looked to have it but Mason Facteau’s accurate pass was dropped by the receiver.
Two minutes later, the Cougars got on the board, with the Western Hills quarterback weaving his way to pick up the necessary 17 yards and much more. The score made it 14-6 with minutes to go.
it took less than four minutes before the Rams returned the fair, with Garcia scoring his third touchdown of the night, 21-6.
On their next possession, the Cougars looked to have scored on a jumpball in the end zone, but the receiver was ruled to have gone out of bounds first before coming in.
Mineral Wells capitalized, with Simpson intercepting the next pass in the end zone.
Garcia had a monster run to get the Rams into Cougar territory, and a pass interference call helped Mineral Wells even further, with Garcia breaking the barrier and Simpson following with a two-point conversion to make it 28-6 at the half.
The Cougars came out after halftime with guns blazing, however. A 73-yard kickoff return led to a score just 12 seconds in to cut the gap to 16, 28-12, after a missed kick.
The Rams may have been stunned, but they weren’t out. Garcia redeemed himself after recovering a muffed punt, advancing the ball to the Western Hills 18-yard-line.
P.R. Mendez then twirled and whirled himself into the end zone, and the kick after brought it to 35-12 with 9:39 to play in the third.
The Cougars returned the favor, connecting on a long pass downfield just ahead of a Ram defender’s hands, and a two-point conversion made it 35-20.
Western Hills had its sights set on scoring again, recovering a Mineral Wells fumble a few plays later, but the Rams nabbed a turnover of their own, scoring at 2:37.
The Cougars broke free for a 74-yard touchdown and two point conversion to pull within 41-28, and two minutes later scored again, capitalizing off a Ram fumble to make it 41-34 after a failed two-point conversion.
Again perhaps stunned but not out, Mineral Wells’ offense woke up, with Simpson breaking free for 52 yards to put the Rams back up by two scores with a little over 10 minutes left in the game.
A big run minutes later so the Cougars creep to within a score again, but the two-point conversion failed and the Rams maintained an eight-point advantage at the 8:53 mark.
After a defensive stop, Mineral Wells went back to what it does best — grinding down with its running game.
Some quality carries by Garcia and Kayden Montalvo proceeded to wear the Cougars, and the clock, down, with persistence paying off when Montalvo found the end zone from 18 yards out. The Rams went up 55-40 with about four minutes to go.
Seconds later, Mineral Wells got what ended up being the showstopper, with Montalvo intercepting a tipped pass.
