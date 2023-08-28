FORT WORTH – The Mineral Wells Rams opened up their new era under the direction of head coach Cody Worrell in impressive fashion on a muggy Friday night in Fort Worth.
The Rams forced the issue on the ground against the Castleberry Lions with an eye-popping 530-yard outburst on the ground coupled with a physical performance by the defense en route to a 47-14 road victory.
“We didn’t play that well to start out the first half on offense – two of our touchdowns were off a short field,” Worrell said. “We blocked a punt and returned it down to the two yard line to set up a score. It was a big win for us, our staff and my first game as a head coach. It was also my coordinators’ first win as coordinators. The kids came in at halftime, we made adjustments and those kids listened and executed to perfection.”
Despite some early miscues, Worrell was pleased with the performance of his offensive line, which paved the way for big performances for senior running back Jose Garcia (14 carries, 136 yards, two touchdowns) and senior Jovan Ramirez (11 carries, 159 yards, three touchdowns).
“Our kids just executed well. Across the line, they played as true until whether it was their combo blocks or the tight ends on fullbacks – everyone just blocked their tails off,” Worrell said. “Coach Jacob Clay has done a great job with the offensive line every year, and the running backs ran hard no doubt. They made some big runs, but a lot of the credit goes to the guys up front.”
Mineral Wells never trailed in building a 21-7 halftime lead, and did so through steamy conditions. In what was arguably the hottest day of what has been a scorching summer, Mineral Wells continued to battle and execute well in the second half, to the tune of a 26-7 scoring advantage. A large part of their success was also thanks to the defense, who displayed a bend-but-don’t-break mantra more than once regardless of the circumstances they faced.
“The defense played lights out. Their (Castleberry) first score of the first half came on a busted play on a long run but, other than that, the defense was really dominant,” Worrell said. “We made them drive the ball the length of the field to score later in the game. We put them in some binds. After a fumble in the third quarter, our defense was able to force them to go three-and-out. I was really pleased with the defensive execution and the way they played so hard.”
The Rams (1-0) will kick off their second game of the year, and their home opener, at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Western Hills at Ram Stadium.
