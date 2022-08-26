The second quarter of the Mineral Wells-Castleberry game might have been an ugly one. But the fourth quarter was a beauty.
The Rams shook off some early mistakes and turned on the jets in the final period, scoring more than half of their night’s total to thump the Lions, 53-13 in the season opener at Ram Stadium.
“There were lots of mistakes but all the players, at the beginning of the game, agreed that we were all going to make lots of mistakes,” Rams Head Coach Seth Hobbs said. “The only thing I was a little disheartened by — and we did a lot better in the second half — was when we made a mistake in the second quarter, we kind of let it wear on our sleeves too much. That’s our ‘young’ showing.
“But the potential, it’s there in droves. We’ve just got to learn to shake it off, and not compound those mistakes by getting frustrated is the key.”
In their first real look of the season, Mineral Wells wasted no time getting things started, with Jose Garcia breaking free on the first play of the game for a 50-harder. The Rams fumbled on the next play but retained position to set up another Garcia carry, this time for 14 yards and a touchdown. A failed extra point made it 6-0 at the 10:44 mark.
Castleberry went absolutely nowhere on their possession, with a stifling Ram defense forcing a turnover on downs near midfield.
A couple of tough runs set Mineral Wells up on first down at the Castleberry 44. Another carry inched the ball closer, but a second saw a fumble right in front of the goal line. The referee signaled the ballcarrier was down and the Rams sat at first-and-goal on the 5-yard line. It was all Mason Facteau needed, and his touchdown was followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it 14-0 with a little over three minutes to go.
A series of penalty flags would follow — a common sight for both teams nearly all night — giving the Lions decent field position near midfield.
After allowing two more first-down conversions, Mineral Wells toughened up, forcing Castleberry to turn it over on downs.
The Rams made quick use, with Garcia picking up 16 yards, but a penalty flag negated the progress.
Darrin Simpson’s next carry got the ball right about to the same spot, setting up first and 10 to end the quarter.
Mineral Wells would go four-and-out but was gifted with a muffed punt before their defense had time to take the field. A 19-yard reception from Facteau to Fabian Martinez added another 20 yards, but the Rams fumbled again. And this time, it cost them on their own 4-yard-line.
“Do you want to keep playing downhill?” Hobbs shouted after another penalty flag immediately following.
Lucky for the Rams, Castleberry didn’t get far on its next possession, turning it over on downs.
A big gain by the Rams seconds later ended with another fumble to switch possessions once again. After that, another yellow flag fell, and several more would follow.
Castleberry finally got on the board with 56 seconds ticking off the scoreboard, making it 14-6 after a failed kick.
Mineral Wells quickly rebounded. Simpson had a terrific kick return to get the ball to the 35-yard-line and the Rams began chipping away. Garcia for 13 yards. Garcia for two more. But a fumble near midfield gave the Lions the ball back.
Castleberry got the ball moving, but ran out of time before finding the end zone.
Garcia came out in the second half with his hair on fire. A 20-yard gain got the Rams to their own 41-yard-line. Then another 4-yard gain. Then a stiff arm as he busted out wide right for another 20-plus yards. Then 6 more. He finally hit pay dirt on his third attempt at first-and-goal, with a 4-yard touchdown. Mineral Wells led 20-6 with eight minutes left in the quarter.
"He's a great kid, a junior this year who played a ton last year, and he's put on a little weight and gotten better at hanging on to the football," Hobbs said of Garcia, who's background in cross country and soccer shined bright. "You take that running and add the little bit of weight that he's put on this year and he's tough to tackle, tough to bring down. And when he does, he gets right back up and does it again."
The Rams would go ahead and tack on one more, thanks to a monster 68-harder by Simpson at the 5:22 mark. A two-point attempt went awry, and the Rams ended the third with a 26-6 cushion.
"We're just a do it again, do it again, do it again team and eventually, most people get tired of that and they start getting out of the way," said Hobbs, who donated his team needs to be able to throw the football more as well as get healthy. At the end of the night, "you can nitpick a bunch of stuff, but whether you win by one point or a bunch, 40-something, in the end you're happy to win, you're happy to come out of the game and have things to work on."
