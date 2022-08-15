For the two weeks before the start of football season, people get a small taste of high school football as teams play two scrimmages before their season openers.
On Friday, the Mineral Wells Rams took on the Bridgeport Bulls for both teams' first preseason scrimmage. Both teams had the ball for 40 plays each between their starters and backups on offense.
Following each team's 40 plays, they went to a live period which they treated as a quarter in a game. The Rams took the quarter 27-14.
"There were a lot of positives," said Rams Head Coach Seth Hobbs. "We scored four times in the quarter. Tons of mistakes, just like with their side. I was pretty happy with how we controlled our discipline. We did have a couple, but it felt like they had several more personal fouls."
Hobbs has noted certain areas that need improvement in time for their next opponent.
"We need to get better at throwing the ball and tackling, especially in open space," Hobbs said. "There are lots to build on in preparation for a good Breckenridge team."
The Rams travel to Breckenridge for their final scrimmage Friday before their regular season opener against Castleberry the following week at home.
