Mineral Wells athletes were greeted out of the locker room Friday with a tunnel of community members showing their support. The Rams returned the favor, putting up 48 points in their win on Homecoming night.
Mineral Wells' defense, which only allowed 10 points on the night, was hot from start to finish.
Senior Jovan Ramirez recovered a fumble early on, courtesy of a lethal tackle by Trent Yowell, and found the end zone from 25 yards out for the game's first points. The Rams tried for two, but quarterback Owen Gadd was tackled just short of the line and Mineral Wells led 6-0 with 11 minutes in the first.
Two minutes later, the Rams regained possession and made the most of it, with Ramirez finding a huge hole to rumble to a 74-yard touchdown, and the kick after made it 13-0.
Mineral Wells' defense continued its harassing effort on Sanger, forcing another turnover on downs.
This time, the Rams put together a lengthy drive, highlighted by a big Ramirez run.
Kayden Montalvo found a seam down the left side, and outran a defender to find the end zone, making it 22-0 as seconds ticked off to end the first quarter.
Sanger put together a series of offensive drives, setting up shop on the Mineral Wells 7-yard line for first and goal.
The Rams wouldn't quit, forcing the Indians to kick a field goal at the 6:43 mark after three straight stops.
Less than two minutes later, Mineral Wells responded when Gadd found Kaidin Kaspar for a 53-yard bomb to make it 27-3.
Another stop yielded another Ram possession, and Gadd had a hard run with defenders all over him to bring the ball to midfield.
Moments later, Ramirez had his third score of the night, finding an open lane and shirking a defender right at the goal line. The Rams led 34-3 as the second quarter came to a halt.
The break provided just enough time for one of the Rams' own, Clayton Ethridge, to earn his crown as Homecoming king, alongside queen Jasmine Rios.
The second half provided some housekeeping, as senior Jose Garcia tacked on another six points in the third with a 5-yard scamper to make it a 48-3 margin.
Sanger was able to get its first touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter with a little over eight minutes left.
Mineral Wells (3-1) will host Graham at Ram Stadium Sept. 22 in another nondistrict competition.
