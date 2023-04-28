AUSTIN — A key committee in the Texas House of Representatives gave its blessing on Wednesday to a bill by Graford Republican Rep. Glenn Rogers to create a three-county water infrastructure authority.
The Cross Timbers Regional Utility Authority is envisioned as a vehicle for Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties to use their combined muscle to wrest state funding for water, wastewater and other water infrastructure projects in fast-growing North Central Texas.
“We are very pleased to see House Bill 5406 moving forward in the legislative process and encouraged the House Natural Resources Committee saw the value in the creation of the Cross Timbers Regional Utility Authority,” Rogers said. “To date, we have received over 20 resolutions and letters of support from water, government and civic organizations across District 60 and are glad to have the broad-based support.”
Parker County Judge Pat Deen said solving the water riddle tops even the local transportation challenge prompted by growth.
“There is no economic development unless we solve it,” he said. “It’s by far the biggest challenge we have. ... First and foremost is the ability to manage the public safety side. I’m not talking about watering your yard, I’m talking about bathing and house fires.”
Rogers’ bill now awaits scheduling with another committee on which, like Natural Resources, Rogers sits.
The Local and Consent Committee shepherds bills that are local and noncontroversial. Bills passed out of this committee typically go to the House Floor as a package and receive a mass voice vote.
Rogers has yet to secure a Senate sponsor for Cross Timbers. His district director, Gary Norman, said Thursday that is in the works.
The bill lays out details of the three-county partnership.
Rogers, and local elected officials, have emphasized that it will not have taxing authority. The entity will instead be able to issue revenue bonds to, say, build a wastewater treatment plant or fund some other large project.
Under Rogers’ bill, Cross Timbers will be governed by one commissioner appointed each by Palo Pinto and Stephens counties, three by Parker County and two by Mineral Wells.
Each will serve four-year terms with directors drawing straws for two-year terms at first to stagger them.
They cannot be a member, officer or employee of the governmental entities that appoint them.
“I believe this bill addresses the balance for the need of regional water planning and those responsible for filling that need,” Mineral Wells Mayor Regan Johnson said, noting the city council gave its unanimous approval. “We look forward to a positive future for long-term water security for this region. The potential impacts of this bill are tremendous as we face growth and steer economic development.
“We are grateful to Rep. Rogers, his staff and attorneys who have worked tirelessly to get this accomplished correctly and with appropriate framework.”
The Authority will have eminent domain powers only if the bill receives a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate.
Called a “water authority” in earlier versions, it’s “utility” designation encompasses a capacity for a wider range of water-related projects including wastewater, pipeline networks, drainage systems and flood mitigation strategies.
Its chief funding source, it is hoped by planners, will come through another bill making its way through the legislature.
Senate Bill 28 establishes two funds from which the Texas Water Development Board will issue low-interest loans. The legislation does not say how much lawmakers might seed the funds with.
The New Water Supply for Texas Fund will offer 30-year notes with a goal of creating 7 million new acre feet of water by 2034.
An acre foot of water is the amount to cover one acre one foot deep, about 325,900 gallons.
The “New” in the fund’s name will interest the three-county partnership, where the Salt Fork of the Brazos brings brackish water that could be harvested via new desalination plants.
And then there is the proposed $170 million Turkey Peak Reservoir planned immediately south of Lake Palo Pinto by Mineral Wells and the water district that owns that lake.
Rogers recognized the 2027 date for Turkey Peak to begin filling becomes a more optimistic goal with creation of Cross Timbers.
“The Turkey Peak Reservoir Expansion is the type of project that could benefit from the regional approach of the Authority and is a key piece as we move forward to find other sources of water for the area,” he said.
The general manager of Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1 praised Rogers for not horsing around with water needs in his district.
“As far back as the summer of 2022, Dr. Rogers has been pulled in many directions by people and entities expressing a wide range of concerns as well as requesting an even wider range of needs,” Howard Huffman said, using Rogers veterinarian title. “I want to commend Dr. Rogers for navigating difficult, and at times, what must have seemed like impassable waters to stay the course and deliver a bill to the floor of the Texas House of Representatives that can give some rural communities a regional voice that will be heard in Austin.”
The Texas Water Fund, SB 28’s second funding source for low-interest loans, also holds promise for Turkey Peak Reservoir.
The water development board is specifically ordered to give priority to “rural subdivisions” and cities with populations of fewer than 150,000 when awarding Texas Water Fund monies.
