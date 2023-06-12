PALO PINTO — Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers dispelled rumors about his three-county water bill — and teased Senate colleagues a bit — during a well-attended breakfast with constituents Friday.
Rogers, R-Graford, also described successful local bills he wrote during the 87th Legislature and its special session that ended with an abrupt House adjournment on May 30.
“We had a very short special session,” Rogers told some 120 residents attending the Mineral Wells, Strawn and Possum Kingdom chambers of commerce event in the Palo Pinto Tabernacle.
Gov. Greg Abbott called the 30-day special session to raise the penalty for human trafficking on the border to felony level and use some of Texas’ $32 billion surplus to lower property taxes.
The House did that on the second day of the session, while the Senate stuck to its support of using the surplus to also significantly raise the homestead exemption.
Then Speaker Dade Phelan gaveled the lower chamber out. The upper chamber remains in Austin where it was set to take up the human smuggling measure on Monday, according to its online calendar.
“The Senate’s still hanging around there,” Rogers told his audience. “I’m not sure what they are doing, but they need to vote the bills that we just passed.”
And he poked fun at the Senate, where members accused House members of running away from the Capitol.
“Actually, we didn’t run,” he said. “We strutted.”
Rogers confessed his disappointment that House Bill 5406, creating the three-county Cross Timbers Regional Utility Authority, failed to pass.
The bill formed an alliance among Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties to find water resources for their growing populations.
HB 5406 was still being designed well into the session, however, causing its late introduction. The measure passed the House fairly swiftly but made it to the Senate on May 15, the first day of the final, frantic two weeks typical in the biennial legislative sessions.
“My greatest disappointment of this session was that we didn’t get HB 5406 across the finish line,” Rogers said. “I was probably overly optimistic that we were going to get this done.”
The bill granted limited imminent domain powers to the three-county authority. Rogers told the audience that power was written into the bill so the authority could pipe water west from Tarrant Regional Water District reservoirs like nearby Bridgeport an Eagle Mountain lakes.
“The only reason (imminent domain) was in in 5406 was if we needed to lay a water line from Tarrant Water,” he said, dispelling a rumor the authority would infringe on private water wells. “There’s nothing in there that has anything to do with water wells.”
The authority also was envisioned as lending a louder voice to local water planners seeking Texas Water Development Board funding for large projects. Those could include pipelines, water and wastewater treatment plants — and the Turkey Peak Reservoir that Mineral Wells hopes to build south of Lake Palo Pinto.
“We’re going to do all we can to help Turkey Peak,” Rogers said.
And assuming his election to a third term in 2024, Rogers said he’s in a much better position to re-file the Cross Timbers bill.
“At least in the next session, we’ll be ready to get this passed and get this approved,” he said. “We’ll be ready next time for that kind of misinformation.”
Rogers also said he anticipates Abbott will call a second special session to revive his hopes to introduce school savings accounts or vouchers to public school finance. Abbott’s plan is to make up to $8,000 available to parents who want to put their children in private school.
Rogers, and other rural House members of both parties, have frustrated Abbott’s hopes because they say their public schools are integral to their communities’ identities.
Abbott’s voucher plan, they say, will take funds from those critical campuses — in communities that have fewer private school options than their city brothers to begin with.
“The reason I’m opposed to vouchers is I have no doubt they will be bad for rural schools,” Rogers said. “The only way you pay for vouchers is either raise taxes or de-fund our public schools. and rural schools are hit the worst.”
The bill in the Senate reimburses districts for the state funding they lose when students leave, but Rogers said the provision assumes recurring budget surpluses unlikely to occur.
Bills Rogers passed during the regular session include one authorizing the Texas Military Department to sell its interest in the Mineral Wells fair grounds, livestock and rodeo arenas to the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association.
“We’re just waiting on the governor’s signature,” Rogers said. “But I don’t see that being a problem.”
Another bill awaiting Abbott’s John Henry designates Mineral Wells as the Wellness Capital of Texas. The bill supports the city’s reawakened identity as a destination for health tourism with its hallmark Crazy Water as the foundation.
The Republican bemoaned the vote he felt he had to cast with a large majority of his party to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton.
“General Paxton has done a lot to help Texas fight back against the liberal policies of the Biden Administration,” he said, citing the $3.3 million settlement Paxton asked the legislature to pay his former employees who filed a whistleblower lawsuit. “And we don’t write checks without knowing what we’re paying for.”
Rogers also invited parents and grandparents to consider his page program for their children and grandchildren. Each House member gets four pages, who run errands during session and otherwise support the representatives while seeing state government up close.
His Capitol office number is 512-463-0656.
Rogers will be speaking at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce, 100 Chuckwagon Trail in Willow Park.
He’ll also be the Friday Forum speaker for the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Holiday Hills Country Club, 4801 East U.S. 180.
