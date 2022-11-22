GRAFORD — An unresolved water access issue could cancel a youth baseball season that brings thousands of families to Palo Pinto County each year, the owner of Rocker B Ranch said this past week.
“All it would take is one meter to solve the problem, and one meter to keep economic economic activity going,” Rocker B Ranch baseball complex owner Lance Byrd said last week, a few days after talks broke down with the city of Graford.
Byrd has hosted a growing number of young baseball players and their families at the sports complex on Chaney Lane near Graford since 2006.
The business, which includes a water park, hotel and a general store, attracted 26,000 visitors to its 320 acres in 2021. They left $30,000 in hotel occupancy tax revenue at Rocker B’s 28-room hotel and $70,000 in sales taxes.
The business was responsible for an estimated $1.1 million in local tax receipts countywide, according to The Perryman Group economic firm, plus another $301,000 in local government revenue in surrounding counties.
The Mineral Wells Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business of the Year, Rocker B, also is responsible for thousands of weekend guests who stay in Mineral Wells during spring and summer tournament seasons.
Byrd’s deadline to set the spring tournaments looms in early December.
“I’m about to cancel the spring ones,” he said. “I don’t know if this can resolve for the summer.”
Boyd says he was taken unaware last year, when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality told him the complex must meet the benchmark of a Transient Noncommunity Public Water System.
He could do that, he said, by becoming the 352nd meter at the nearby Graford water utility. Byrd said he not only is willing to do that but offers more to the city to sweeten the deal. Graford buys treated water from Mineral Wells.
“They have the available water capacity,” he said, adding that he would pay for not only the mile-long pipeline but for infrastructure improvements. “If Graford would work with us, together we could fix these water infrastructure problems for decades to come. … There are so many other ways for the citizens of Graford to directly benefit as well: jobs, new business opportunities as well as improvements to the schools and city parks. We have offered to help improve the Little League baseball fields and to let them play league games at our facility during the week.”
Byrd said Palo Pinto County Judge Shane Long met last week with Graford officials, but a resolution he’d anticipated did not materialize.
Graford officials, including Mayor Janet Francies have been difficult to reach.
Councilman Lance Boyd declined to comment last week but agreed to forward a reporter’s email and phone numbers to the mayor who did not respond.
Councilman Jonathan Altum said last week the council has “many reasons” to deny Rocker B a water connection. He would not say what those reasons are.
“We’re trying to do the best we can, and sometimes it (ticks) people off and sometimes it doesn’t,” Altum said. “We justified our reasons for not doing it to him. We made the decision that we thought was best, and there’s a lot more to it.”
Altum suggested attending a city council meeting to better understand the city’s stance.
Byrd said he’s been to two city council meetings and left them just as clueless as when he arrived.
“I’m not asking them for money,” Byrd said. “I’m asking to let what we’re doing at Rocker B benefit them directly. I’m asking them to let me lay a pipeline at no expense to the city and to have one retail water meter that they would profit from.”
Graford’s city attorney, Phil Garrett, said last week he was not aware of the city’s issue with Rocker B.
