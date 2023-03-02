GRAFORD — Give Rocker B Ranch the save after owner Lance Byrd reports securing a path to comply with a state water supply mandate.
Byrd has been welcoming tens of thousands of youth baseball players and parents, from Texas and across the Southwest, since buying the sports complex in 2005.
Last year, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality threw Byrd a curve when staff informed him the sports complex outside Graford needed to qualify as a Transient Noncommunity Public Water System.
The complex, which includes a large pool with slides and a hotel, did have a water treatment plant. But, the state said, the facility was inadequate for the 2,000 to 2,500 people there every weekend during spring and fall seasons.
The owner has stressed since the state hurdle arose that the water he had been providing was always tested and safe. But the unexpected expense and engineering hurdle to upgrade prompted Byrd to tell fans the spring season, at least, was in jeopardy.
Byrd reported Thursday, though, that he's hired engineers Enprotec/Hibbs & Todd out of Abilene and that a meeting last week produced a solution.
"The TCEQ gave us a path forward," he said, after noting much of the spring season can now be saved. "We lost a couple of weekends in March. We're going to start the last weekend in April. And we'll have a fall season, too."
Between now and first pitch in April, Byrd said he will enact recommended modifications to his water plant.
"It's expensive, but it allows us to move forward," he said. "Everyone's just super excited. I don't think we're going to lose any participation, the phone hasn't stopped ringing."
He also praised Hibbs & Todd for their knowledge and guidance through the state bureaucracy. The episode also drove home a sports truism.
“Life is hard and running a small business is even more challenging," he said. "Sometimes they throw you fastballs and sometimes they throw you dirty sliders. At the end of the day you have to dust yourself off, get back in the box and be an athlete. We’re not quitters."
He indicated the coming plant modifications will secure future seasons for the 2022 Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year.
“In the end, controlling our own water destiny and will give us the flexibility to expand our facility in a manner that will allow more participants to stay on site during tournaments to enjoy the full Rocker B Ranch experience," he said. "We are very appreciative of the help we have received from the TCEQ, Enprotec/Hibbs & Todd and many others, and are fired up to get back to playing ball in Palo Pinto county.”
