MINERAL WELLS — Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers is holding a daylong Water Summit on Thursday at the Crazy Water Hotel.
The event is by invitation only.
The Graford Republican said the meeting will draw stakeholders and local decision makers to discuss local needs, how to meet them and opportunities for securing reliable water sources.
A Rogers bill in the recently concluded legislative session in Austin died in the Senate as time ran out after passing the House. Rogers says he intends to re-file the bill, creating the three-county Cross Timbers Regional Utility Authority during the 89th Legislative Session in 2025.
The measure combines the voices of Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties to gain clout with decision makers.
“We must continue to build momentum for expanded funding and resource allocation for our rapidly growing region,” Rogers said in announcing the summit.
The event is from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., starting with a free breakfast in the Crazy Water Hotel Pavilion.
Everything then moves to the seventh floor ballroom where Mayor Regan Johnson and Rogers will speak.
Sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. with a history of Texas water and related policy, followed at 9:15 a.m. with a look at the new Senate Bill 28 which provides more than $1 billion for new water sources and expanding existing ones.
Subsequent sessions include options for addressing the ban on moving water from one river basin into another at 11 a.m.
A state-of-the-authority update from the Brazos River Authority will at 1:15 p.m.
An update on the planned Turkey Peak Reservoir is set for 2 p.m., followed by a plan from the Hydrology 2020 Committee presented by Parker County Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden.
Discussion of water financing options is set for 2:45 p.m. followed by a Q&A speakers panel at 3:15 p.m.
In addition to breakfast, lunch and informational materials will be provided free at the sponsored event.
Editor’s note: This story has been clarified to reflect that the event is not open to the public, as was incorrectly reported in the Aug. 22 edition.
