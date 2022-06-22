PALO PINTO — A recount of ballots in a statehouse race produced no change to the results on Tuesday, with Palo Pinto County the third and final county to verify incumbent Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers the winner of the Republican primary runoff in House District 60.
Palo Pinto Elections Administrator Laura Watkins said Mike Olcott, who had asked for the recount in Palo Pinto, Parker and Stephens counties, signed a letter withdrawing his request after daylong sample recounts had produced no change.
The three-county margin from the May 24 primary runoff had been 752 votes in Rogers’ favor.
Watkins said her office recounted 307 mail-in ballots, 231 ballots from two early voting precincts and 555 from six election day sites.
“And they all came out right. They were all correct, both precincts,” she said of the first two batches, followed by the third: “And they were all correct as well. (Olcott) was there. He officially withdrew his petition in Palo Pinto County.”
With no Democrat in the race, the Graford incumbent is assured the seat and will join the 88th Legislative Session in Austin this coming January.
In a prepared statement, he wrote of his pride in the volunteers,election workers and local GOP leadership “ …who did everything they could to make the past month an honest, transparent and efficient process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.