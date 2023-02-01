AUSTIN – The state's natural gas supply continues to hold steady to help provide heating to homes and fuel for electricity generation during the ongoing winter storm, according to the Texas Railroad Commission.
The RRC is keeping up its round-the-clock contact with operators and other state agencies during Winter Storm Mara. Natural gas utilities are reporting no service issues providing home heating; several have pre-deployed trucks with compressed and liquid natural gas as backups for residential heating but have not needed to utilize them yet.
Oil and gas operators along the natural gas supply chain, from production to pipelines to underground storage, are maintaining stable operations, and there is adequate natural gas supply in the state.
The RRC’s Emergency Management Team continues to work with operators and other state agencies to handle requests for assistance given the severe icy conditions gripping different parts of Texas.
Icy roads are contributing to yet another day of dangerous driving conditions in Texas this week. The RRC urges operators and residents to heed warnings from state and local emergency officials and stay safe. We will continue our work to ensure Texas gets through this week’s winter storm.
