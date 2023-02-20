SANTO — Students in Santo will field a volleyball program this coming fall after trustees on Thursday approved an outline for introducing the new sport.
Santo ISD trustees also learned Thursday the 2A district earned an A in state ratings for the previous school year, Superintendent Greg Gilbert reported.
“The board approved adding volleyball to to the extracurricular offerings,” Gilbert said. “We’re going to be able to hire personnel and provide funding for volleyball, and the athletic director is going to put a system together to bring volleyball on board.”
During discussions in January, trustees learned a survey of 130 female students yielded 74 who said they’d sign up for the sport.
Those discussions included whether there would be a conflict with band or other activities.
Of 130 female students surveyed from sixth through 12th grades, 74 said they’d sign up for the sport. That included 61 already in some sport as well as 29 band members who said they’d march and spike.
Thirty-nine positive responses also came from parents, with three negative responses.
“We were very cognizant in the consideration of the impact on other programs in the fall and the spring,” Gilbert said on Monday.
He added the specific structure will be determined later, but the junior high level will be the probable starting point.
“We don’t know yet, but most likely we will begin at the junior high level,” he said. “And then we’ll start working forward to where we can have them in place for varsity U.I.L. competition. The action by the board put in motion that we start putting the personnel together.”
The superintendent also said trustees conducted a public hearing on the district’s grade in the Texas Academic Performance Report.
The rating is based on students’ performance on the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness along with other parameters including attendance and demographics.
“Our district had an accountability record of A’s on both campuses, and an A for the district,” Gilbert said.
The superintendent also reported trustees discussed asking voters to pass a bond in the fall.
“We’re up about 100 students over the last 12 months,” Gilbert said. “All our facilities are being used. And, bottom line, this bond consideration is primarily to address growth.”
The board also approved pay for staff who missed work days lost to the ice storm in January.
“Because all of your employees are on standby, so they were waiting to come in,” Gilbert said. “If we didn’t pass this, all the hourly people can’t receive pay for five days.”
Also Thursday, the board choose new uniforms for the band. The action is timed to have the new green uniforms in time for marching season.
“Our current uniforms are about 11 years old,” Gilbert said. “And they approved the ($592 per uniform) quote for uniforms to be here next year.”
The uniforms are machine washable, saving parents the trouble of dry cleaning.
Gilbert said trustees also approved the 2023-24 school year calendar. The district will remain at five days a week, he said.
“We’re fully staffed and feel blessed,” he said. “And for Santo ISD right now, we feel we best meet the needs of kids going five days a week.”
The calendar includes a three-day fall break around Columbus Day “and a tick shorter Christmas holiday,” Gilbert said.
