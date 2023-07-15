SANTO – Santo Independent School District recently added to its athletics with a brand-new volleyball program, which will start this year at the junior high level. Leading the new volleyball program will be Erin Rincon, a graduate of both Texas Tech University and Mineral Wells High School.
“Our kids and community are very excited to add another extracurricular for our student athletes,” Santo athletic director Devon Mann said. “The potential for a bright future is definitely there. Creating great buy in and executing her plan gives us the potential for a very bright future ahead.”
Rincon, who graduated from Mineral Wells in 2014, coached the Lady Rams volleyball program from the 2020-22 seasons and is excited about the new opportunity to breathe life and provide leadership for Santo ISD’s brand new volleyball program.
“It just kind of fell into place,” Rincon said. “I’m from Mineral Wells, so I’m familiar with the area, and I heard some people starting to talk about the job a little bit. So, I put my name out there and I quickly fell in love with the community. The people are amazing, they’re a super supportive community and anyone I’ve talked to has been so eager to get volleyball going. So when I talked to Coach Mann, other teachers and coaches – I just felt like this was the best fit for me. I’m really excited to be a part of the Santo community.”
Rincon was successful during her stint with Mineral Wells both as a player and as a coach. She played setter for the Lady Rams until her graduation in 2014 and was able to guide the team to the postseason in one of her seasons leading the varsity volleyball program from the sideline.
“Early this spring we started the process of finding a qualified candidate to not only lead our volleyball program, but to build a program from the ground up. In meeting with Coach Rincon, it was very clear she had a plan and the enthusiasm along with it to kick start this program,” Mann said. “Coach Rincon brings successful head coaching experience as well as a detailed plan in place for developing young athletes. We’re excited to see her hit the ground running to build this program from the ground up.”
Now, Rincon faces a brand new challenge in directing the Lady Wildcat volleyball program, which will begin its first year in Santo’s recently updated junior high gymnasium.
“Most coaches don’t get this opportunity to start a program from scratch, so getting this opportunity is really exciting and such an honor and privilege,” Rincon said.
The start-up hasn’t been without its challenges, including getting the gym ready for a volleyball court by anchoring poles, redoing the floor and other improvements.
“Just getting those critical things needed for a volleyball court done was key, but it looks great and everyone who’s looked in that gym has been completely blown away,” she said. “A part of coaching is actually teaching the game. Volleyball is such a fun sport to me and it always has been, and I hope these kids fall in love with the game through getting to know the game … The athletes I’ve gotten to work with are eager to work, they’re excited, they have great attitudes and they’re super coachable. They’re doing everything they can on their end – I couldn’t ask for more.”
Rincon said she has always played volleyball growing up and it has been her favorite sport through it all. She mentioned her high school coach inspiring her to go after coaching herself after her volleyball career was complete and, with that, she said she aims to infuse positivity through her new role. Rincon will instill a focus on life-building and skill work with her athletes in the present and hopes to fulfill lofty goals in the future.
“Right now we are starting with just the junior high program, so a long-term goal is to get it to the high school level,” Rincon said. “When that varsity team comes, of course, I want to compete in the playoffs, win district and go on big playoff runs. I have some aspirations of wanting to be successful, but I have goals of teaching these girls more than just volleyball. I want to teach them how to communicate with adults, have discipline, how to have fun in different and challenging environments – more life lessons as well.”
Rincon and the Santo Junior High volleyball team will begin its inaugural season with a home game on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.